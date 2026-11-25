BPOPF, the retirement fund for Botswana’s public servants, now holds a majority of a lender that serves salaried workers across Africa, but who sold and on what terms is not yet public.

Photo: Jota @ BRAZIL / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Business: Botswana

The Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF), the retirement fund for Botswana’s public servants, has taken majority control of Letshego Africa Holdings, a microfinance lender listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), according to a notice reported on Wednesday 25 November 2026. The notice puts its stake at 53.52%, up from 32.5%.

The figures come from a notice of the Competition and Consumer Authority (CCA), Botswana’s competition regulator, as cited in the country’s business press on 25 November, and we have not opened the notice ourselves. An earlier report put the fund at about 37% in July 2025, so the starting stake is also unconfirmed.

Key Facts Who. BPOPF, Botswana’s public servants’ retirement fund, and Letshego Africa Holdings, a BSE-listed microfinance lender.

What. BPOPF has reportedly taken majority control of Letshego.

Stake. 53.52%, up from 32.5%; neither figure is confirmed.

When. Reported on Wednesday 25 November 2026; BPOPF underwrote the November share issue.

As of. 25 November 2026, 14:44 GMT.

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BPOPF, the retirement fund for Botswana’s public servants, now holds a majority of a lender that serves salaried workers across Africa, but who sold and on what terms is not yet public.

The route to control began on 29 September 2026, when Letshego announced a rights offer, an offer of new shares to existing holders, to raise up to 800 million pula, Botswana’s currency (about US$57 million at 13.94 pula per US$, the rate we used on 25 November 2026). It would issue 1,095,890,411 shares at 0.73 pula each (about US$0.052), one new share for every 1.984722 held, with a record date of Friday 16 October 2026, and the BSE approved it.

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On 12 November 2026 Letshego announced the results of the rights offer and said the offer “was fully underwritten by one of Letshego’s shareholders, the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF)”. Underwriting means BPOPF committed to buy any shares that other holders did not take up.

By our own arithmetic, the 1.0959 billion offer shares equal about half of the roughly 2.175 billion shares before the offer. A fund that takes up most of the unsubscribed shares could therefore move above 50%, although we have not seen subscription numbers.

File photo: A tower block on a central-reserve road in Gaborone's business district, April 2019. Photo: Jota @ BRAZIL, Wikimedia Commons (public domain).

The CCA notice does not name the seller, and we have not seen the price paid. The notice shows the fund is seeking greater control, and we have not seen a CCA decision on the deal.

Letshego’s investor site showed a market value of about 2.5 billion pula (about US$180 million) and a BSE share price of 81 thebe (one hundredth of a pula each, so 0.81 pula, about US$0.058) when we checked on 25 November 2026. Letshego reported full-year 2025 profit after tax from continuing operations of 284 million pula (about US$20 million), against 61.4 million pula (about US$4.4 million) in 2024, according to its investor site.

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That is more than four times the 2024 figure. On 13 November 2026 Letshego announced that director Catherine Lesetedi retired from the board with effect that day after nine years, and the announcement does not link her exit to the stake.

We have not seen a statement from the board on what the new holding means for management.BPOPF has not said, in anything we have seen, what it intends for board seats or management.

We have not seen a statement on minority shareholders, the investors who hold the remaining shares. For African investors and development finance institutions (DFIs, state-backed lenders to developing economies) with exposure to Botswana, the question is how the fund uses its control.

We have found no date for a CCA decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BPOPF and what has it done?

BPOPF is the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund, the retirement fund for public servants. According to the notice as reported, it now holds a majority of Letshego.

What is a rights offer?

It is a way for a company to raise money by offering new shares to its existing shareholders first. An underwriter agrees to buy any shares the holders leave untaken.

Has the deal been approved?

We have not seen a decision by the CCA. The notice shows the fund is seeking greater control.

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