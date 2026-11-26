The largest party in Brazil’s lower house is weighing a challenge to the speaker. The choice shapes who steers Congress after February.

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s largest party has still not decided whether to back House Speaker Hugo Motta for a second term, and its leader in the Chamber of Deputies, Sóstenes Cavalcante, said this week that a rival such as Pedro Lupion could emerge. The Liberal Party (PL), former president Jair Bolsonaro’s conservative party, is split between joining Motta’s bloc and running its own candidate.

The Chamber is the 513-seat lower house of Brazil’s Congress, and its speaker decides which bills reach a vote, including the fiscal measures that investors in Brazilian bonds and the real follow. Motta, of the centre-right Republicanos party, won the post in February 2025 with 444 votes and wants a second two-year term.

Key Facts Who. PL leader Sóstenes Cavalcante says a rival to Speaker Hugo Motta could emerge.

What. The Liberal Party is weighing a rival candidate, possibly Pedro Lupion of the farm lobby.

When. Speaker vote Monday 1 February 2027; no PL decision yet.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 26 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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The largest party in Brazil’s lower house is weighing a challenge to the speaker. The choice shapes who steers Congress after February.

The PL elected 121 of the 513 deputies in the vote of 4 October 2026, the largest caucus from February 2027. On Wednesday 11 November its caucus met and failed to agree, and the meeting ended without a decision.

Valdemar Costa Neto, the party’s president, then arranged a confidential paper for every deputy, asking whether to join Motta’s bloc or back a PL candidate. Cavalcante said on 11 November that the votes would be secret, counted by the party’s state branches, with an answer in about 15 days.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Opinion inside the party is sharp. Nikolas Ferreira, a conservative PL deputy from Minas Gerais, said in a radio interview in mid-November: “The PL deciding to support Hugo Motta makes my staying in the party unsustainable.”

File photo: the Chamber of Deputies plenary in Brasília, where the speaker is elected by secret ballot.

Costa Neto answered that a Ferreira run for speaker would be “madness”. As of 26 November the party has named no official candidate.

A possible name emerged this week. Cavalcante said talks had begun on Pedro Lupion, who leads the farm lobby caucus and sits in Motta’s own Republicanos party, adding that “it could be Lupion” and that “we will still work hard on this”.

Lupion has not announced a bid. He declines to speak publicly until he is formally invited.

Motta starts as the favourite, but the ballot is secret, and party backing is no guarantee of votes. It is not known how many deputies would defy their party in that vote.

The speaker’s power was visible this week. The Chamber passed the government’s fiscal adjustment bill (PLP 299/26, a complementary bill) without changes in the early hours of Tuesday 24 November, six days after the Senate’s final round ended 69 to 2 on 18 November.

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The bill lets the government freeze more spending than current law allows when its bimonthly report calls for it, and limits real spending growth to 2%, down from the 2.5% the fiscal framework, the government’s spending rule, allows. Motta said before the vote that the package “represents the first step” and that the country needs “a more robust fiscal adjustment.”

The PL has not said how many committee chairs staying outside the bloc would cost it. It has also not said whether its deputies would oppose further fiscal bills.

The party said on 11 November that it would answer in about 15 days, and it has announced no decision. The Chamber elects its speaker on Monday 1 February 2027, when Article 57 of the Constitution has each house meet to swear in members and elect its governing board.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can the PL force Motta out?

Not by itself, because the speaker is chosen by a secret vote of all deputies. Its 121 seats are the largest single caucus, but they are not a majority.

Why does the speaker matter to investors?

The speaker controls the Chamber’s agenda, so he decides when fiscal and tax bills are voted. A different speaker could change the pace of that agenda.

Is the PL’s decision final?

No. The party has not taken a formal vote, and its leader has named only a possible candidate in talks.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: statements by PL leader Sóstenes Cavalcante, party president Valdemar Costa Neto and deputy Nikolas Ferreira, November 2026; Senate vote record for PLP 299/2026 (18 November); Constitution of Brazil, Article 57 · Congresso Nacional, PLP 299/2026 · Constitution of Brazil

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