One country supplies almost all of a metal that hardens steel, and the United States buys nearly all of its supply from abroad.

The conveyor belts that carry ore from the mine to the plant at Vale's S11D project in Canaã dos Carajás, Pará. (Archive photo, 2016, Ricardo Teles)

Economy: Brazil

Brazil mined 119,789 tonnes of niobium in 2025, or 94.0% of the world’s output, according to the National Mining Agency (ANM), the federal mining regulator. Niobium is a silvery metal that, added in small amounts, makes steel stronger and lighter for buildings, pipelines and vehicles, and it goes into alloys for jet turbines.

The figures come from the agency’s Brazilian Mineral Summary 2026, which reports on the base year 2025. The same summary shows iron ore output up 4.5% and copper output at a record high, so Brazil’s mines grew in all three metals.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s National Mining Agency (ANM) published its Mineral Summary 2026 for the base year 2025.

What. Brazil produced 119,789 tonnes of niobium, 94.0% of world output and 9.1% more than in 2024.

US link. The United States imports all the niobium it uses, and Brazil supplied 67% of imports in 2021–24.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

One country supplies almost all of a metal that hardens steel, and the United States buys nearly all of its supply from abroad.

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File photo: terraced pit walls of the Serra N1 iron ore mine in Carajás, Pará state.

Brazil’s lead is not new, but it is widening. ANM data show output rising from 105.8 thousand tonnes in 2023 to 109.7 thousand in 2024 and 119.8 thousand in 2025, while Canada, the next producer, made 6,000 tonnes, or 4.7%.

The US Geological Survey (USGS), the American government’s science agency, put Brazil at about 93% and Canada at 5% in its Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026, a small gap from ANM’s 94.0%. Either way one country supplies almost the whole market.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brazil also holds 14.11 million tonnes of the world’s 21.25 million tonnes of niobium reserves, or 66.4%, ANM reports, so the lead rests on ore in the ground and not only on current output. Production is concentrated in Minas Gerais (70%) and Goiás (30%), around the towns of Araxá, Catalão and Ouvidor.

Niobium exports earned US$2.66 billion in 2025, up 11.7%, ANM’s trade tables show. Producers also paid CFEM, Brazil’s federal mining royalty, of R$36.3 million (about US$6.1 million, up 4.65%), and every real conversion here uses the Banco Central do Brasil PTAX rate of R$5.9708 per US$ on 23 November 2026.

For American buyers the dependence is close to total. The USGS estimates the United States imported all the niobium it used in 2025, an estimated US$525 million of it, and says Brazil supplied 67% of imports in 2021–24, with Canada at 28%.

Steel took about 77% of US niobium use and superalloys, metals for aerospace, about 23%, the USGS says. Both niobium and copper are on the final 2025 List of Critical Minerals that the US Interior Department published in the Federal Register on 7 November 2025.

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-0.95% +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 7% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 14 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.02% EUR / BRL 6.47 -0.85% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 86.35 -3.38% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Mining -0.22% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Materials -0.24% SUZB3 Consumer Disc. -0.34% AZZA3 Utilities -0.57% ENEV3 Financials -0.82% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Staples -0.87% ABEV3 Industrials -1.41% WEGE3, RENT3 Energy -3.25% PETR4, PRIO3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,796.05

-0.95%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,355.62

+1.06%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,449.80

+0.96%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.02% +9.76% 5.93 5.93 5.91 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.30 -3.21% +26.92% 42.67 42.35 41.27 46,638,500 VALE3 58.41 -0.12% -10.26% 58.48 59.19 57.67 15,724,500 ITUB4 39.73 -0.85% +2.77% 40.07 40.09 39.47 28,876,800 BBDC4 13.71 -0.87% -27.07% 13.83 13.92 13.63 55,251,200 BBAS3 14.20 -0.70% -34.98% 14.30 14.48 14.12 35,327,200 B3SA3 14.16 -0.84% +1.29% 14.28 14.45 13.90 59,066,700 ABEV3 15.94 -0.87% +15.76% 16.08 16.04 15.85 29,145,900 WEGE3 49.91 -2.39% +15.56% 51.13 51.22 49.55 11,200,800 PRIO3 58.22 -3.29% +51.06% 60.20 60.61 58.22 10,658,000 SUZB3 55.19 -0.24% +15.03% 55.32 56.40 54.41 9,811,700 RENT3 28.74 -0.42% -33.12% 28.86 29.23 28.36 8,868,900 AZZA3 14.58 -0.34% -49.36% 14.63 14.89 14.17 3,743,100 CSNA3 3.48 +1.46% -57.09% 3.43 3.48 3.28 42,458,800 GGBR4 25.34 -2.01% +36.31% 25.86 25.84 25.18 10,744,600 ENEV3 26.07 -0.57% +36.49% 26.22 26.20 25.75 14,203,600 Largest moves today PRIO3

58.22

-3.29% PETR4

41.30

-3.21% WEGE3

49.91

-2.39% GGBR4

25.34

-2.01% CSNA3

3.48

+1.46% IBOV

164,796.05

-0.95% BBDC4

13.71

-0.87% ABEV3

15.94

-0.87% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth negative — 1 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Energy lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Brazil Soybean Planting Reaches 86% of Area Read →

Iron ore is still Brazil’s biggest mining earner. Brazil produced 468.8 million tonnes in 2025, up 4.5% from 448.6 million, which is 18.0% of the world’s 2,600 million tonnes and second only to Australia’s 37.7%, ANM says.

Copper is growing fastest of the three. Brazil produced 454.3 thousand tonnes of contained copper in 2025, up 18.2% and the highest level on record, ANM says, yet that is still only 2.0% of the world’s 23 million tonnes against Chile’s 23.0%.

Pará, home to the Carajás mining province, supplied 75.6% of the copper, and copper-sector exports rose 19.6% to US$6.04 billion. Royalties jumped 51.2% to R$615.0 million (about US$103 million).

For the United States, copper comes mostly from Chile. The USGS shows Chile supplied 68% of US refined copper imports, and US net import reliance for copper was 57% in 2025.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does niobium matter to the United States?

It strengthens steel and aerospace alloys, and the United States imports all the niobium it uses. That makes Brazilian output a security and cost question for American steel and aerospace buyers.

What is CFEM?

CFEM is Brazil’s federal mining royalty, paid by miners to the state. It shows how much a metal contributes to public budgets, not how much a company earns.

Is Brazil also a major copper supplier to the United States?

The USGS lists Chile as the main source of US refined copper, with a 68% share of imports. Brazil’s copper output is growing fast but is still only 2.0% of the world total.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: ANM Brazilian Mineral Summary 2026 (niobium, iron, copper); USGS Mineral Commodity Summaries 2026; US Interior Department final 2025 List of Critical Minerals; Banco Central do Brasil PTAX · ANM · USGS niobium · USGS copper · Federal Register · Banco Central

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