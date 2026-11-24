Brazil’s soybean sowing is ahead of last year’s pace, helped by rain in the main farm regions.

Brasnorte, MT, Brasil: Área de plantação de soja próxima ao município de Brasnorte, noroeste do Mato Grosso. (Foto: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Markets: Brazil

Brazilian farmers had sown 86% of the area planned for the 2026/27 soybean crop by Thursday 19 November 2026, up from 78% a week earlier. A year earlier the figure was 81%, according to AgRural, a Brazilian farm consultancy, in its weekly survey released on Monday 23 November.

The pace matters in the United States because Brazil is the world’s largest soybean exporter, and the crop being sown now will compete with American beans on the world market. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecast on 10 November 2026, in its monthly supply and demand report, that Brazil will export 118 million tonnes of soybeans in 2026/27, against 46.8 million tonnes for the United States.

Key Facts Who. Brazilian soybean farmers and exporters, whose crop competes with US beans.

What. Soybean planting reached 86% of the 2026/27 area on Thursday 19 November 2026.

Why. Brazil is the biggest soybean exporter, so its crop competes with US farmers’ beans.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 06:10 GMT.

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That is about 61% of the 192.55 million tonnes the department expects to be traded worldwide.

Brazil’s soybean sowing is ahead of last year’s pace, helped by rain in the main farm regions.

AgRural credits good rain last week in the Cerrado, Brazil’s central savanna farm belt, and in Matopiba, a farming frontier in the north and north-east. It adds that lighter rainfall in the South has also helped crops there.

The consultancy said the crop is going through its best moment since sowing began. First-crop summer corn, planted in Brazil’s centre-south, reached 90% of its area on the same day, against 81% a week earlier and 93% a year earlier.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

AgRural said first-crop corn sowing has finished in the South after the last work in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil’s southernmost state. Soybean sowing is moving on to states with later calendars, where good soil moisture keeps planting and crop growth on track, it added.

Container terminal at the Port of Santos, Brazil. (File photo, Jorge Andrade, CC BY 2.0)

In Mato Grosso, Brazil’s biggest soybean state, Imea, a farm-economics research institute, said 98.30% of the expected area was sown by Friday 13 November 2026. “With 98.30% of the expected area already sown, the state is close to finishing this stage,” Milena Bezerra, a soybean analyst at Imea, said in the institute’s weekly update of 16 November (translated from Portuguese).

Imea said planting in the state jumped between 2 and 23 October, from 10.23% to 75.81% of the area, and that its Médio-Norte, a central region of the state, had finished. The north-east, at 94.92%, was the region furthest behind.

Conab, the Companhia Nacional de Abastecimento, Brazil’s national food supply agency, said on 13 November 2026 that soybean sowing across the country had reached 66.8% of the area by the first week of that month. It forecast a 2026/27 harvest of about 181.6 million tonnes from 49.3 million hectares (about 122 million acres), at 3,683 kilograms a hectare.

Across all grains, Conab expects 85.3 million hectares to be planted in 2026/27, 1.9 million more than in 2025/26, . It puts total grain output at 366.1 million tonnes.

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Conab said uneven rain early in the crop cycle, high temperatures and the effects of El Niño, a warming of the Pacific Ocean that disturbs weather worldwide, keep it cautious about the crop’s potential. Its estimate sits about 4.4 million tonnes below the USDA’s 186 million tonne forecast for the same season, which the department left unchanged on 10 November.

For US growers and traders the message is that Brazil’s sowing, so far, is ahead of last year and not behind it. The USDA’s November report puts the US soybean crop at 4.6 billion bushels, ending stocks, the beans left unsold at season’s end, at 300 million bushels and the average farm price at US$12.10 a bushel.

The same report forecasts Chinese imports at 115 million tonnes in 2026/27, the largest single pool of demand that Brazilian and American sellers compete for. AgRural’s release did not mention the harvest, and fast sowing says nothing yet about yields.

AgRural’s next weekly survey is expected on Monday.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brazil’s soybean planting ahead of last year?

Yes, on AgRural’s survey of 23 November. Rain in the main growing regions has helped the pace.

Why do US farmers watch Brazilian planting?

Brazil is the largest soybean exporter, so its crop competes with American beans abroad. Early planting is a first sign of how large that supply could be.

What could still go wrong for Brazil’s crop?

Conab says uneven rain, heat and El Niño leave it cautious about the crop’s potential. Planting pace alone does not tell how well the beans will yield.

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Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: AgRural weekly planting release of 23 November 2026; Conab second grain survey of 13 November 2026; Imea weekly soybean report of 16 November 2026; USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) No. 677 of 10 November 2026; AgRural · Conab · Imea · USDA WASDE

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