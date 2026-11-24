A presidential decree and a Supreme Court order now set the terms of Brazil’s shorter work week, while a Senate amendment remains an announced idea.

Fachada do Palácio do Congresso Nacional. O Palácio do Congresso Nacional é um dos pilares da arquitetura monumental de Niemeyer que dão forma à capital inaugurada em 1960. Construído em terreno elevado, é visto de longe como culminância da avenida Eixo Monumental, que abriga a Esplanada dos Ministérios e atravessa a cidade de norte a sul. Sede das duas Casas do Poder Legislativo e um dos mais famosos cartões postais do Brasil, o Palácio do Congresso Nacional é composto por duas cúpulas e duas torres de 28 andares, que abrigam a Câmara dos Deputados e o Senado Federal. Foto: Carlos Moura/Agência Senado

Labour: Brazil

A decree signed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on 19 November and a Supreme Court ruling of 12 November now set the main terms of the change, as of Tuesday 24 November 2026. Senator Eduardo Braga, of the MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) party, has announced such an amendment, but the Senate timing is not known.

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The work week at stake replaces the “6×1” pattern, six days on and one day off, with “5×2”, two paid rest days. It starts in 22 days, so employers must plan shifts before any Senate step.

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Key Facts Who. President Lula’s decree and a Supreme Court ruling set the terms; no Senate schedule is confirmed.

When. Two paid rest days a week and a 42-hour limit, down from 44, start 16 December 2026.

Numbers. About 14.8 million Brazilians work six days a week and would gain a second rest day.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

A presidential decree and a Supreme Court order now set the terms of Brazil’s shorter work week, while a Senate amendment remains an announced idea.

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File photo: part of the National Congress complex in Brasília, where the Senate sits.

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The change began as PEC 221/2019, a proposed constitutional amendment, and the Chamber of Deputies approved it. The Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee approved it on 2 September, the full Senate began debating it on 6 October, and Congress promulgated it as Constitutional Amendment 141 in October 2026.

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The Senate’s summary of the text says it cuts the weekly limit from 44 to 40 hours in two steps, with two paid rest days and no pay cut. It leaves “differentiated regimes” for special jobs to ordinary law.

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At the signing in the Planalto Palace, the presidential seat in Brasília, Lula said the government is trying “to humanise the world of work”. “A rested person produces much more than a tired one,” he added, in remarks translated here from Portuguese.

Decree 13.173/2026 sets the divisor for hourly pay (the number of monthly hours that monthly pay is divided by) at 210 for the 42-hour week, so a worker earning R$3,000 a month (about US$506 at 5.93 reais per dollar, the 23 November market close) sees the hourly rate rise from R$13.64 (US$2.30) to R$14.29 (US$2.41). At 40 hours from 16 December 2027 the divisor is 200 and the rate R$15 (US$2.53), a 5.0% rise on the first step for the same monthly pay.

The decree keeps 12×36 shifts, twelve hours on and thirty-six off, but requires their monthly average hours to follow the new limits. Labour Minister Luiz Marinho said at the signing that maritime work and the offshore oil sector will get complementary rules from his ministry.

Government figures given at the signing count 14.8 million workers on 6×1 and another 21.7 million on 5×2 at the old limit. We found no official estimate of how many of them work continuous-shift jobs.

Justice Flávio Dino, assigned to the lawsuits against the amendment, ruled on 12 November in an interim order that the start date stays. He let employers spread the weekly hours over five days, up to 8 hours 24 minutes a day, without counting the extra 24 minutes as overtime where there is no collective agreement by 15 December.

He eased the rules on when workers take the two rest days; collective agreements can set compensation while both paid rest days are kept. The National Confederation of Industry and the National Confederation of Commerce had asked him to postpone the start, arguing that the 60 days the amendment allows were too short, and he refused.

Four justices had voted to uphold his order in the Court’s virtual plenary, the online session, when Justice Luiz Fux moved the case to the in-person full court, which suspended the judgment. No date for that session is known to us.

Braga, a senator of the MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement) party from Amazonas, said on 2 September 2026 at the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee that he would present a parallel amendment on the transition, collective bargaining and continuous-operation sectors. The decree and the Court order now cover part of that ground: the pay divisor, the shift averages, the transition hours and the rest-day rules.

Whether a Senate amendment is still needed, and when it would be voted, is not known. For companies with staff in Brazil, including US firms, the practical question is how to rebuild shifts before the new rules start.

The next fixed dates are the start of the new week and 15 December for collective agreements, and any date for the full Court is not yet known to us.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the 6×1 work schedule in Brazil?

It is a pattern of six working days and one day off each week. Constitutional Amendment 141 replaces it with two paid rest days.

Can Brazilian employers still ask for exceptions?

Yes, through collective agreements, the Labour Ministry’s special-regime rules and, while it stands, the Supreme Court’s interim order. Braga has also announced a parallel amendment, but its timing is not known.

Who decides whether Dino’s order stays?

The Supreme Court’s full court, after Justice Luiz Fux moved the case out of the virtual plenary. The date of that session is not known to us.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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