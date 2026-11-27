A Supreme Court justice has approved a short Saturday visit to the imprisoned former president in hospital, and the order says nothing about why it is needed.

Brazil's Supreme Federal Court in Brasília at night. (File photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

Justice Alexandre de Moraes of Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF, the country’s top court) ruled on Friday 27 November 2026 that a minister of the national audit court may visit Jair Bolsonaro in hospital. The former president, who is serving 27 years and 3 months for an attempted coup, may receive Jorge Antonio de Oliveira Francisco on Saturday 28 November from 11:00 to 13:00 Brasília time.

Bolsonaro was convicted by the STF in 2025 and serves his sentence of 27 years and 3 months under house arrest granted on humanitarian grounds. Moraes, who oversees the sentence, decides which visitors may see him.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What. Moraes, a Supreme Court justice, let audit court minister Jorge Oliveira visit former president Jair Bolsonaro.

When and where. Saturday 28 November, 11:00 to 13:00 Brasília time, at DF Star, a private hospital.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, gives 22.5% for his release by 31 March 2027 (27 Nov, 12:55 p.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

A Supreme Court justice has approved a short Saturday visit to the imprisoned former president in hospital, and the order says nothing about why it is needed.

Moraes used that power on Monday 16 November 2026, refusing visits by Senators Rogério Marinho and Tereza Cristina and by Valdemar Costa Neto, president of the conservative Liberal Party (PL), ruling that the meetings were party-political and tied to the fight for the Senate presidency in 2027. He held that the suspension of Bolsonaro’s political rights bars such manoeuvring and that humanitarian house arrest does not allow the home to be used as a “political office” (“escritório político”).

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Oliveira is a minister of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the audit court that checks federal spending and assists Congress. He served as Bolsonaro’s Secretary-General of the Presidency, a top post inside the Planalto (the presidential office), from June 2019 to December 2020.

Bolsonaro then nominated him to the TCU in 2020, where he replaced José Múcio Monteiro, now President Lula’s defence minister. Before that Oliveira was a legislative adviser to Bolsonaro and to his son Eduardo.

Oliveira is the TCU’s vice-president, re-elected on 3 December 2025, and by the court’s custom of seniority he is expected to take the presidency next. We could not confirm the date of that vote.

In his decision of 27 November, Moraes authorised the visit during the hospital’s visiting hours, subject to medical guidance and security rules. He barred mobile phones, cameras and any other electronic device that could record images or audio of the person in custody.

The order answers a request by Bolsonaro’s defence, which has not been published. The full decision text has not been published online, so the wording here is as reported.

Moraes had already approved the same visit on 19 November for the same Saturday and hours at the Brasília home where Bolsonaro serves his house arrest. That approval was reported to the security secretariat of the Federal District, the capital’s territory, and to the military-police custody unit.

A Hospital Stay and a Short List of Visitors

Bolsonaro was admitted on 20 November with abdominal pain, the day after that approval, so Friday’s order moves the visit to the hospital. Doctors diagnosed a partial intestinal blockage and later bronchopneumonia, a lung infection.

On Thursday 26 November the hospital reported clinical, laboratory and radiological improvement. He remains in intensive care for observation, on antibiotics and physiotherapy, and the hospital has given no forecast of discharge.

His wife, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, said on Friday morning that the nasogastric feeding tube, a tube through the nose into the stomach, was removed on Thursday and that a liquid oral diet had begun. She added that he had bathed, shaved himself and would do physiotherapy that day.

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Moraes had already allowed hospital visits by relatives and a lawyer, within hospital hours. Friday’s order adds a minister of the audit court to that list.

Friday’s order gives no reason for the visit and does not say what the two men will discuss. No holder of a counter-view has spoken on the record, so the only stated limit on political contact is Moraes’s own ruling of 16 November.

For readers in the United States, Bolsonaro’s prosecution has been a trade issue before: Washington cited his prosecution when it added a 40% tariff on many Brazilian goods by executive order of 30 July 2025 (US Executive Order 14323). Later orders changed the scope, and we do not assess today’s status.

The visit is the next dated step. No further bulletin has been announced.

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court (STF) building in Brasília.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, traders put the chance that Jair Bolsonaro is released from custody by 31 March 2027 at 22.5% on 27 November 2026 at 12:55 p.m. ET. About US$21,002 had been traded on that market, so the price is a thin real-money bet and not a poll.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did a judge have to approve the visit?

Moraes, who oversees the sentence, decides which visitors may see Bolsonaro. On 16 November he refused meetings he judged to be party-political.

Why is the visit now in a hospital?

Bolsonaro was admitted the day after the home visit was approved, so the order was reissued for the hospital. The time and day stay the same.

Does the order say what the two men will discuss?

No. The order gives no reason, and the defence's request has not been published.

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Sources Supreme Federal Court (STF), decision of Moraes of 27 November 2026 (full text not published online; as reported) · Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), news of 3 December 2025 on the election of its vice-president · Hospital DF Star bulletin of 26 November 2026 and Michelle Bolsonaro’s public post of 27 November 2026 · US Federal Register, Executive Order 14323 of 30 July 2025

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