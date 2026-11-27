Clubs that lived on betting sponsors want a bridge, while the state finance secretaries say betting has drained households.

File photo. The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília, February 2025. Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Sport and Law: Brazil

Libra, the Brazilian Football League, a body of top clubs, and 17 clubs asked Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court on Thursday 26 November 2026 to let licensed betting companies return temporarily. The request goes to Justice Luiz Fux, the rapporteur, the judge in charge of the lawsuits that challenge the emergency decree.

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At stake are shirt sponsorships that pay Brazilian clubs hundreds of millions of reais, since an emergency decree, published on 25 September 2026, ordered fixed-odds betting banned. The clubs want a bridge until Congress or the court decides.

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Key Facts What. Libra and 17 clubs want betting back temporarily and sponsor deals kept until a ruling.

Numbers. 14 of 20 top-flight clubs had betting shirt sponsors worth at least R$910 million (US$157 million).

Next. The emergency decree lapses in early March 2027 unless Congress approves it.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:00 GMT.

Clubs that lived on betting sponsors want a bridge, while the state finance secretaries say betting has drained households.

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Brazil regulated fixed-odds sports betting, the kind with a set payout, through Law 14.790/2023. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, of the Workers’ Party, then signed Provisional Measure 1.394/2026, an emergency decree with the force of law, which was published on Friday 25 September 2026.

The measure bans the operation, offer, intermediation and advertising of fixed-odds sports betting and online games. It lapses in early March 2027 unless Congress approves it.

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The clubs’ request of 26 November 2026 asks the court for a temporary transition rule, not a final ruling. It sits inside the lawsuits that question whether the decree is constitutional.

The clubs come from Brazil’s top two divisions, Série A and Série B. They include Rio de Janeiro’s Flamengo, Fluminense and Botafogo, and Cruzeiro from Minas Gerais. They want authorised operators to resume temporarily, and sponsorship contracts to restart, at least until Congress decides on the decree.

Several of the clubs play in Série B, the second tier.

At a rounded R$5.80 per US$1, close to the market rate of 26 November 2026, the request says 14 of the 20 Série A clubs had a betting company as main shirt sponsor when the decree was issued. Those contracts were worth at least R$910 million (about US$157 million).

The Court Has Not Chosen Sides

At the hearing of 3 November, Flamengo said it could lose about R$430 million (about US$74 million) a year. Fux told the same hearing he has a “perception that bets should be banned”, but that the measure brought “new elements” the court must weigh (translated).

He added: “Our responsibility is very great. We will have to decide eight actions” (translated). Several direct actions of unconstitutionality, cases that ask the court to strike down a law, are pending.

The state finance secretaries’ committee, Comsefaz, makes the opposing case in its Boletim Fiscal dos Estados, a fiscal bulletin for the states. It estimates that Brazilian households lost a net R$62.5 billion (about US$10.8 billion) to betting in 2025.

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Congress Holds the Other Key

Congress extended the decree by 60 days on 11 November 2026, in an act signed by Senate President Davi Alcolumbre, and its window to vote now runs to early March 2027. Lawmakers can approve it as it stands, change it or let it lapse.

This is the clubs’ second push, after an earlier request in the same cases. No date is set for a ruling by the full bench, and it is not known how Fux will respond.

It is not known how the government will respond to the filing, or whether Congress will vote on the decree before it lapses.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Brazil’s football clubs asking the Supreme Court for?

They want authorised betting companies to return temporarily, and their sponsorship contracts to keep running, while the case is settled.

Why does the ban matter so much to clubs?

Betting companies were the main shirt sponsors of most top-flight clubs, so the ban removes a large share of their marketing income.

Is Brazil’s betting ban permanent?

Not yet. The emergency decree stays in force only if Congress approves it, and the Supreme Court has not ruled on whether the ban is lawful.

Sources Libra and 17 clubs, request to the Supreme Federal Court of 26 November 2026 · Congress extension act of 11 November 2026 · Comsefaz, Boletim Fiscal dos Estados (2025 data) · Law 14.790/2023 · Provisional Measure 1.394/2026 (25 September 2026) · STF public hearing of 3 November 2026 (Supremo Tribunal Federal)

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