The fight is over who can win a Senate majority, and whom the court itself will accept. The seat has stood empty for more than 13 months.

File photo: the plenary of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court during the swearing-in ceremony of its new president on 29 September 2025. (Lula Oficial, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Brazil

Brazil’s president wants to send the Senate the same lawyer it rejected in April, and a news report says some of the justices who would sit beside the nominee would rather he did not. A Brazilian news magazine reported on Sunday 29 November 2026, citing unnamed court sources, that the “political wing” of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) “does not even want to hear” of Jorge Messias being nominated again.

Neither the court nor the presidential palace has confirmed the report, and we found no statement from either. For US investors and companies in Brazil the stakes are practical, because the empty seat belongs to a court that rules on big business, tax, platform and trade disputes.

Key Facts What. Lula still wants to nominate Jorge Messias, his top lawyer; an unconfirmed report says justices object.

When. The Senate rejected Messias on 29 April 2026; the report appeared Sunday 29 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a real-money betting market, gives 91% that Lula names a nominee by 31 December.

As of. 29 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The fight is over who can win a Senate majority, and whom the court itself will accept. The seat has stood empty for more than 13 months.

The seat belonged to Luís Roberto Barroso, who retired early from the Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s constitutional court, after announcing his departure on 9 October 2025. The court has 11 seats, so it has sat with ten justices for more than 13 months.

Lula announced Jorge Messias, Advocate-General of the Union, the government’s top lawyer, as his choice on 20 November 2025. The formal message reached the Senate only in April 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court in Brasília. (File photo, Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service, CC BY 2.0)

On Wednesday 29 April 2026 the Senate’s Constitution and Justice Committee approved Messias by 16 votes to 11 after a hearing, according to Agência Senado, the Senate’s own news service. The same day the full Senate rejected him, with 42 votes against and 34 in favour, when he needed at least 41 of 81 votes in favour.

It was the first rejection of a Supreme Court nominee in 132 years, and the previous ones came in 1894 under President Floriano Peixoto. Messias said afterwards, on 29 April 2026: “The Senate is sovereign, the Senate plenary is sovereign.”

On Saturday 21 November 2026 Lula hosted a dinner at the Palácio da Alvorada, the presidential residence in Brasília, according to Brazilian press reports of 23 November from several Brazilian news organisations. Supreme Court justices Gilmar Mendes, Cristiano Zanin, Flávio Dino and Alexandre de Moraes attended, as did Davi Alcolumbre, the Senate president.

Lula told his guests he still intends to nominate Messias, those reports say, but he signalled that he is open to other names. Some reports add that he wants to look at women candidates.

The justices present and Alcolumbre again spoke up for Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president who is now a minister at the Federal Audit Court (TCU), the federal body that audits public spending. No official announcement of a new nomination followed the dinner.

One report also noted that Lula said in May 2026 that he meant to resend the name. Any nominee still needs at least 41 of the Senate’s 81 members, under Articles 52 and 101 of the Constitution.

The magazine report of 29 November goes further than the dinner accounts. It says justices fear a second defeat in the Senate and want a nominee with more political weight, and that some of them think other candidates have stronger legal careers.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

That report rests on unnamed court sources and on one publication, so we treat it as unconfirmed. We found no comment from the court or the presidential palace.

The Constitution leaves the choice of nominee to the president, and the Senate alone confirms or rejects it. That is why the preferences of senators and justices weigh on the decision, since in April Messias finished seven votes short.

A court of ten justices still rules on every case, but it does so with one seat fewer than the Constitution provides. Brazil’s Supreme Court hears big business, tax, platform and trade disputes, which is why US investors and companies operating in Brazil follow its make-up.

It is not known whether and when Lula will send a name to the Senate, or which names he is weighing besides Messias and Pacheco. No Senate hearing date is known, and we found no statement from the court.

Under a Senate administrative act of 2010 (Act 1/2010), Lula may send the same name again, but the Senate may not vote on it in the legislative year in which it was rejected, Agência Senado reported on 30 April 2026. No vote on Messias could therefore come before the next legislative session opens in February 2027, though a different nominee could be voted on sooner.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, gave 91% to the outcome that Lula announces a Supreme Court nominee by 31 December 2026, as read at 12:53 p.m. ET on 29 November 2026. About US$17,400 has traded on that contract and US$40,700 across all deadlines; prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Lula nominate Messias again?

The Constitution gives the president the choice of nominee, and the Senate decides. Whether Lula will send the name again is not known.

Is the report that justices oppose Messias confirmed?

No. It rests on unnamed sources in one publication, and we found no comment from the court or the presidency.

Why does an empty Brazilian court seat matter to US investors?

The court decides disputes on business, tax, platforms and trade. A seat that stays empty keeps that bench smaller.

More: Brazil news. Related coverage: Lula Reported to Seek Supreme Court Deal and Brazil Supreme Court Seat Faces Delay.

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets Want prediction market reports on your country? Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives right away, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations. Choose your country or region Choose your country or region Latin America overall Argentina Bahamas Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Chile Colombia Costa Rica Cuba Dominican Republic Ecuador El Salvador Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Puerto Rico Suriname Trinidad and Tobago Uruguay Venezuela Africa overall Algeria Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Burundi Cameroon Cape Verde Central African Republic Chad Comoros DR Congo Djibouti Egypt Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Eswatini Ethiopia Gabon Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast Kenya Lesotho Liberia Libya Madagascar Malawi Mali Mauritania Mauritius Morocco Mozambique Namibia Niger Nigeria Republic of the Congo Rwanda Senegal Seychelles Sierra Leone Somalia South Africa South Sudan Sudan Tanzania Togo Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe The world: biggest markets Afghanistan Albania Andorra Antigua and Barbuda Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahrain Bangladesh Belarus Belgium Bhutan Bosnia and Herzegovina Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada China Croatia Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Dominica Estonia Fiji Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Greenland Grenada Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Israel Italy Japan Jordan Kazakhstan Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Marshall Islands Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Myanmar Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Zealand North Korea North Macedonia Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Papua New Guinea Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands South Korea Spain Sri Lanka Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Thailand Timor-Leste Tonga Turkey Turkmenistan Tuvalu Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Vietnam Yemen Email address Send me my country report Sign up another address or choice

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Sources Agência Senado, the Senate news service, 29 April 2026

Brazilian Constitution, Articles 52 and 101

Brazilian press reports of 23 and 29 November 2026

Polymarket market page, read 29 November 2026