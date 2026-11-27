Brazil: Politics

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court (STF), the country’s highest court, has had an empty seat since October 2025, and President Lula has not named a nominee as of 27 November 2026. Otto Alencar, a senator from Bahia who chairs the Senate Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ), said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that the hearing for Lula’s next nominee will likely only happen in 2027.

The seat belonged to Luís Roberto Barroso, who retired in October 2025. The Constitution (Article 101) sets the court at 11 justices, so it sits one short.

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Key Facts Who. Lula has named no nominee for the empty Supreme Court seat, vacant since Barroso retired in October 2025.

Hearing. Senator Otto Alencar, CCJ chair, said the nominee’s hearing will likely only happen in 2027.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction market, prices a Lula nomination by 31 December at 97.6% yes; US$40,022 traded.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 27 November 2026, 04:10 GMT.

Brazil’s Supreme Court has had an empty seat since October 2025, and the Senate calendar now points to 2027. Several names are circulating, but Lula has confirmed none.

File photo: the Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília at night. Photo: Falcão Alado, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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Alencar said the committee has only three sessions left this year. The CCJ must hold a hearing, called the sabatina, before the full Senate votes on any nominee.

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A nominee therefore faces two hurdles: first the committee hearing, then the vote of all 81 senators in the plenary. Messias, the only nominee so far, was stopped at the second hurdle.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lula’s first nominee, Jorge Messias, the Advocate-General of the Union (AGU, the government’s top lawyer), was rejected by the Senate plenary on Wednesday 29 April 2026. The vote was 42 against and 34 in favour.

A nominee needs at least 41 of the 81 senators, an absolute majority, so Messias finished seven votes short. Lula has not said whether he will try Messias again.

Under Article 101 of the Constitution, a justice must be a Brazilian citizen aged between 35 and 70, with notable legal knowledge and an unblemished reputation. The president appoints the justice after the Senate approves.

Several names are circulating for the seat, and Lula has announced none of them. They are Daniela Teixeira and Regina Helena Costa, both justices of the STJ, Brazil’s top court for non-constitutional law; Maria Elizabeth Rocha, a justice of the Superior Military Court (STM); and Rodrigo Pacheco, a former Senate president.

Lula nominated Teixeira in 2023 to the STJ seat vacated by Felix Fischer, a retired STJ justice, in the seat reserved for lawyers. The Senate approved her by 68 votes to 5 in October 2023, according to the Senate record.

Teixeira’s name is circulating among allies of Lula. Lula has not announced a choice.

It is unclear whether Senate rules allow the same name to be sent twice in one year, which would matter if Messias returned. Lula has not said whether he will name Teixeira, Messias or anyone else.

The Senate returns in early February 2027, because Article 57 of the Constitution opens the legislative session on 2 February. We follow each step in our Brazil coverage.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who picks a Supreme Court justice in Brazil?

The president chooses a nominee, and the Senate must approve. The committee hearing comes first, which is why the calendar matters.

Has Lula chosen Teixeira?

No. Her name is one of several in circulation, and Lula has announced no choice.

Further reading: Lula Weighs Pick for Brazil’s Supreme Court, 26 November 2026