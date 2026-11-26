Brazil Mid-November Inflation Slows to 0.22%
Cheaper fuel, electricity and airfares held down the monthly rise, even though food prices doubled their pace and tomatoes jumped almost 39%.
Rio Times Markets · Brazil
Brazil’s prices rose more slowly than analysts expected in the month to mid-November, even as tomatoes and onions jumped. The statistics institute IBGE reported on Thursday 26 November 2026 that its mid-month inflation gauge, the IPCA-15, rose 0.22% in November, against a 0.34% forecast.
Over 12 months the gauge reached 4.64%, up slightly from 4.62% in October and below the 4.78% forecast. That remains above 4.5%, the upper limit of Brazil’s official inflation target range.
Key Facts
- Result. Brazil’s mid-month inflation gauge (IPCA-15) rose 0.22% in November 2026 and 4.64% over 12 months.
- Versus forecast. Analysts expected 0.34% for the month and 4.78% over 12 months; both readings came in lower.
- Food and fuel. Food eaten at home rose 2.02%, but transport fell 0.71%, with airfares down 9.57%.
- Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give 71% odds Brazil’s 2026 inflation ends at 5.00% to 5.49% (7:48 a.m. ET).
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
Cheaper fuel, electricity and airfares held down the monthly rise, even though food prices doubled their pace and tomatoes jumped almost 39%.
What Changed
The IPCA-15 is a preview of the full-month IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer price index. It compares prices collected from 15 October to 16 November 2026 with the previous collection period, 16 September to 14 October.
The monthly rise of 0.22% compares with 0.32% in October and 0.20% in November 2025. IBGE puts the rise since January at 4.38%.
Food Up, Fuel Down
Food and drink rose 1.51% and added 0.33 percentage points to the index, more than the whole 0.22% headline. Food eaten at home accelerated to 2.02% from 1.01% in October.
Tomatoes rose 38.92% and onions 17.43%, while meats gained 3.65% and rice 3.38%. Cheaper potatoes (down 2.33%) and long-life milk (down 1.84%) softened the basket.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
+1.58%
166,684.61
+1.58%
71,372.25
+2.99%
10,443.73
+0.26%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,684.61
|+1.58%
|+8.60%
|164,089.81
|172,430
|166,696
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.73
|-1.57%
|+6.55%
|5.82
|5.83
|5.73
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|42.92
|+3.77%
|+33.01%
|41.36
|42.95
|42.32
|1,819,700
|VALE3
|57.97
|+1.88%
|-12.81%
|56.90
|58.08
|57.60
|967,600
|ITUB4
|41.21
|+3.00%
|+3.98%
|40.01
|41.36
|41.05
|1,484,900
|BBDC4
|14.90
|+5.00%
|-23.41%
|14.19
|14.90
|14.63
|2,623,400
|BBAS3
|15.33
|+4.36%
|-30.96%
|14.69
|15.41
|15.04
|5,222,800
|B3SA3
|15.49
|+6.24%
|+5.17%
|14.58
|15.69
|15.06
|4,286,300
|ABEV3
|15.92
|+0.70%
|+16.68%
|15.81
|16.00
|15.88
|688,100
|WEGE3
|49.60
|-0.10%
|+11.64%
|49.65
|50.13
|49.15
|461,700
|PRIO3
|62.11
|+2.66%
|+63.52%
|60.50
|62.20
|61.72
|113,600
|SUZB3
|53.50
|-3.43%
|+11.89%
|55.40
|54.40
|53.04
|1,271,900
|RENT3
|31.47
|+7.33%
|-29.62%
|29.32
|32.08
|30.52
|1,358,500
|AZZA3
|16.48
|+7.50%
|-44.16%
|15.33
|16.55
|15.85
|440,300
|CSNA3
|3.60
|+4.35%
|-58.33%
|3.45
|3.63
|3.55
|1,561,800
|GGBR4
|26.16
|+1.16%
|+36.70%
|25.86
|26.20
|25.70
|298,300
|ENEV3
|28.49
|+3.49%
|+40.30%
|27.53
|28.50
|28.02
|80,000
16.48
+7.50%
31.47
+7.33%
15.49
+6.24%
14.90
+5.00%
15.33
+4.36%
3.60
+4.35%
42.92
+3.77%
28.49
+3.49%
Why The Monthly Rise Stayed Small
Transport pulled the other way, falling 0.71% and pulling the index down. Airfares dropped 9.57%, the largest single downward push, and fuels fell 0.95%, with gasoline down 1.23%.
Residential electricity fell 0.85%, and housing as a whole slipped 0.14%. Health and personal care fell 0.28%, while communication rose 0.88% and personal expenses 0.49%.
What Prediction Markets Say
On Polymarket, an international prediction market, traders put about 71% on Brazil’s 2026 annual inflation landing between 5.00% and 5.49%, 15% on 4.50% to 4.99% and 13% on 5.50% to 5.99%. US$283,675 had been traded as of 7:48 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 26 November 2026.
These prices are real-money bets, not polls. Polymarket sets its own rules for how it measures annual inflation, and we have not checked them.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What It Means For Readers Abroad
For investors in the United States who hold Brazilian bonds or the Brazilian real, a 12-month rate still above the 4.5% limit may keep pressure on the central bank, while the softer monthly pace could give it some room. How rate-setters read the data is not yet known.
Airfares fell 9.57% in the index, which blends many routes, so individual fares may differ. Shoppers faced the opposite in the vegetable aisle.
What Is Not Known
The full-month IPCA for November will show whether fuel and airfares stay cheap and whether the food jump fades. We could not open IBGE’s own release page today, so the group figures above come from Brazilian news reports of the IBGE release.
On Friday 27 November the RT economic calendar lists the IGP-M price index (forecast 0.94%, previous 1.47%) and the October unemployment rate (forecast 5.1%, previous 5.2%). Both figures were still unpublished at the time of writing.
Sources: IBGE (IPCA-15, 26 November 2026); RT economic calendar for forecasts and earlier values; Polymarket (26 November 2026, 7:48 a.m. ET). This is news, not investment advice.
More: Brazil news
Related coverage: Brazil Inflation Slows to 0.32% in October
Frequently Asked Questions
What was Brazil’s IPCA-15 inflation in November 2026?
IBGE reported a rise of 0.22% in the month and 4.64% over 12 months. Analysts had expected 0.34% and 4.78%.
Why was the monthly rise small despite dearer food?
Falling transport costs offset it. Airfares dropped 9.57% and fuels 0.95%, while food eaten at home rose 2.02%.
What is the IPCA-15?
It is a preview of IBGE’s official IPCA consumer price index. It covers prices collected from 15 October to 16 November 2026.
Is 4.64% inflation above Brazil’s target?
Yes, it is above 4.5%, the upper limit of the official target range, as of the November 2026 reading.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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