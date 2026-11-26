Cheaper fuel, electricity and airfares held down the monthly rise, even though food prices doubled their pace and tomatoes jumped almost 39%.

Fruit for sale in São Paulo. Food prices feed into the IPCA inflation index that the Focus survey tracks. (Photo: Jason Rosenberg, CC BY 2.0, via Flickr)

Rio Times Markets · Brazil

Brazil’s prices rose more slowly than analysts expected in the month to mid-November, even as tomatoes and onions jumped. The statistics institute IBGE reported on Thursday 26 November 2026 that its mid-month inflation gauge, the IPCA-15, rose 0.22% in November, against a 0.34% forecast.

Over 12 months the gauge reached 4.64%, up slightly from 4.62% in October and below the 4.78% forecast. That remains above 4.5%, the upper limit of Brazil’s official inflation target range.

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Key Facts Result. Brazil’s mid-month inflation gauge (IPCA-15) rose 0.22% in November 2026 and 4.64% over 12 months.

Versus forecast. Analysts expected 0.34% for the month and 4.78% over 12 months; both readings came in lower.

Food and fuel. Food eaten at home rose 2.02%, but transport fell 0.71%, with airfares down 9.57%.

Prediction markets. Polymarket bettors give 71% odds Brazil’s 2026 inflation ends at 5.00% to 5.49% (7:48 a.m. ET).

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Cheaper fuel, electricity and airfares held down the monthly rise, even though food prices doubled their pace and tomatoes jumped almost 39%.

What Changed

The IPCA-15 is a preview of the full-month IPCA, Brazil’s official consumer price index. It compares prices collected from 15 October to 16 November 2026 with the previous collection period, 16 September to 14 October.

The monthly rise of 0.22% compares with 0.32% in October and 0.20% in November 2025. IBGE puts the rise since January at 4.38%.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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Food Up, Fuel Down

Food and drink rose 1.51% and added 0.33 percentage points to the index, more than the whole 0.22% headline. Food eaten at home accelerated to 2.02% from 1.01% in October.

Tomatoes rose 38.92% and onions 17.43%, while meats gained 3.65% and rice 3.38%. Cheaper potatoes (down 2.33%) and long-life milk (down 1.84%) softened the basket.

Tomatoes, okra and cabbage at a market in Jacobina, Bahia. File photo: RQL Santos / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61

+1.58% L 166,696 day range H 172,430 +8.60% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 87% advancing 13 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.73 -1.57% EUR / BRL 6.30 -2.61% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 91.21 -3.59% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +7.50% AZZA3 Financials +4.65% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +3.62% WEGE3, RENT3 Utilities +3.49% ENEV3 Energy +3.22% PETR4, PRIO3 Mining +2.46% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples +0.70% ABEV3 Materials -3.43% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,684.61

+1.58%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,372.25

+2.99%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,443.73

+0.26%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +8.60% 164,089.81 172,430 166,696 — USD/BRL 5.73 -1.57% +6.55% 5.82 5.83 5.73 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 42.92 +3.77% +33.01% 41.36 42.95 42.32 1,819,700 VALE3 57.97 +1.88% -12.81% 56.90 58.08 57.60 967,600 ITUB4 41.21 +3.00% +3.98% 40.01 41.36 41.05 1,484,900 BBDC4 14.90 +5.00% -23.41% 14.19 14.90 14.63 2,623,400 BBAS3 15.33 +4.36% -30.96% 14.69 15.41 15.04 5,222,800 B3SA3 15.49 +6.24% +5.17% 14.58 15.69 15.06 4,286,300 ABEV3 15.92 +0.70% +16.68% 15.81 16.00 15.88 688,100 WEGE3 49.60 -0.10% +11.64% 49.65 50.13 49.15 461,700 PRIO3 62.11 +2.66% +63.52% 60.50 62.20 61.72 113,600 SUZB3 53.50 -3.43% +11.89% 55.40 54.40 53.04 1,271,900 RENT3 31.47 +7.33% -29.62% 29.32 32.08 30.52 1,358,500 AZZA3 16.48 +7.50% -44.16% 15.33 16.55 15.85 440,300 CSNA3 3.60 +4.35% -58.33% 3.45 3.63 3.55 1,561,800 GGBR4 26.16 +1.16% +36.70% 25.86 26.20 25.70 298,300 ENEV3 28.49 +3.49% +40.30% 27.53 28.50 28.02 80,000 Largest moves today AZZA3

16.48

+7.50% RENT3

31.47

+7.33% B3SA3

15.49

+6.24% BBDC4

14.90

+5.00% BBAS3

15.33

+4.36% CSNA3

3.60

+4.35% PETR4

42.92

+3.77% ENEV3

28.49

+3.49% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 13 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Brazil’s JBS Eyes Indonesia for Asia Growth Read →

Why The Monthly Rise Stayed Small

Transport pulled the other way, falling 0.71% and pulling the index down. Airfares dropped 9.57%, the largest single downward push, and fuels fell 0.95%, with gasoline down 1.23%.

Residential electricity fell 0.85%, and housing as a whole slipped 0.14%. Health and personal care fell 0.28%, while communication rose 0.88% and personal expenses 0.49%.

What Prediction Markets Say

On Polymarket, an international prediction market, traders put about 71% on Brazil’s 2026 annual inflation landing between 5.00% and 5.49%, 15% on 4.50% to 4.99% and 13% on 5.50% to 5.99%. US$283,675 had been traded as of 7:48 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on 26 November 2026.

These prices are real-money bets, not polls. Polymarket sets its own rules for how it measures annual inflation, and we have not checked them.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means For Readers Abroad

For investors in the United States who hold Brazilian bonds or the Brazilian real, a 12-month rate still above the 4.5% limit may keep pressure on the central bank, while the softer monthly pace could give it some room. How rate-setters read the data is not yet known.

Airfares fell 9.57% in the index, which blends many routes, so individual fares may differ. Shoppers faced the opposite in the vegetable aisle.

What Is Not Known

The full-month IPCA for November will show whether fuel and airfares stay cheap and whether the food jump fades. We could not open IBGE’s own release page today, so the group figures above come from Brazilian news reports of the IBGE release.

On Friday 27 November the RT economic calendar lists the IGP-M price index (forecast 0.94%, previous 1.47%) and the October unemployment rate (forecast 5.1%, previous 5.2%). Both figures were still unpublished at the time of writing.

Sources: IBGE (IPCA-15, 26 November 2026); RT economic calendar for forecasts and earlier values; Polymarket (26 November 2026, 7:48 a.m. ET). This is news, not investment advice.

More: Brazil news

Related coverage: Brazil Inflation Slows to 0.32% in October

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Brazil’s IPCA-15 inflation in November 2026?

IBGE reported a rise of 0.22% in the month and 4.64% over 12 months. Analysts had expected 0.34% and 4.78%.

Why was the monthly rise small despite dearer food?

Falling transport costs offset it. Airfares dropped 9.57% and fuels 0.95%, while food eaten at home rose 2.02%.

What is the IPCA-15?

It is a preview of IBGE’s official IPCA consumer price index. It covers prices collected from 15 October to 16 November 2026.

Is 4.64% inflation above Brazil’s target?

Yes, it is above 4.5%, the upper limit of the official target range, as of the November 2026 reading.

In depth Brazil inflation, Selic and rates 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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