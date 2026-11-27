The plan puts the company that runs Brazil’s stock market at the centre of a bank-backed digital real, with many details still to be settled.

Brief · Brazil Markets

Brazil’s stock exchange and six banks and brokers have agreed to build one shared digital version of the real. B3, which runs the São Paulo exchange at the heart of the Brazil economy’s capital markets, announced the deal on Friday 27 November 2026 with Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itaú Unibanco, Safra, Santander and XP.

A stablecoin is a digital token built to hold a steady value, here one Brazilian real. B3 says the first version, called Open BRL, should be available in the first quarter of 2027.

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Key Facts Who. B3, Brazil’s exchange operator, with Bradesco, BTG Pactual, Itaú Unibanco, Safra, Santander and XP.

What. A shared real-linked stablecoin called Open BRL, issued by Banco B3, the exchange’s banking arm.

When. The launch is planned for the first quarter of 2027.

As of. 27 November 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET.

The plan puts the company that runs Brazil’s stock market at the centre of a bank-backed digital real, with many details still to be settled.

Downtown São Paulo, where B3 has its headquarters. (File photo)

In the first phase, B3 will run the technology and Banco B3, the exchange’s banking arm, will issue Open BRL. The six partners will build connections to their own systems and test uses for the shared infrastructure.

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B3 says the aim is a common standard that connects participants and lets their systems work with one another. In its statement, translated from Portuguese, the group will also explore “new applications for digital assets, including movement of funds and settlement of operations.”

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The announcement does not say which blockchain Open BRL will use. It also does not say whether Open BRL replaces B3RL, the name B3 used for its planned coin in July, or runs alongside it.

Luiz Masagão, B3’s vice president of products and clients, said the stablecoin will be fully backed by real deposits, with each R$1 deposited matching one Open BRL token. Banco B3 will hold those reserves, and other institutions can join from the start.

Masagão stressed that trust in the backing assets is fundamental to the design. The reserves will be held as collateral and will be available for conversion.

Masagão argued that separate bank stablecoins can create obstacles when one institution refuses to accept another’s currency for transfers. Open BRL is meant to be a common instrument, while each bank’s own tokens can keep serving internal uses.

A management committee will set the governance, operating rules, technology standards and pricing. The financial commitments of the six partners have not been disclosed, and they may later create a separate organisation to oversee the project.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Brazil 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,900.83

+0.06% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.53 -2.20% EUR / BRL 6.05 -5.25% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 90.24 -4.62% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +2.82% ENEV3 Financials +2.04% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Industrials +0.11% WEGE3, RENT3 Mining -0.09% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Consumer Staples -1.22% ABEV3 Consumer Disc. -1.30% AZZA3 Energy -2.36% PETR4, PRIO3 Materials -3.13% SUZB3 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,900.83

+0.06%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

70,353.18

-1.43%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,739.96

+1.89%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,900.83 +0.06% +11.91% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — USD/BRL 5.53 -2.20% +3.69% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 41.86 -3.08% +29.32% 43.19 44.87 41.42 47,437,900 VALE3 56.98 -2.98% -14.08% 58.73 59.55 56.89 26,759,700 ITUB4 42.90 +0.80% +9.00% 42.56 44.80 42.51 32,358,900 BBDC4 15.89 +0.38% -18.43% 15.83 16.90 15.66 122,039,600 BBAS3 16.76 +1.33% -24.37% 16.54 18.60 16.67 100,518,400 B3SA3 17.07 +5.63% +16.77% 16.16 18.37 16.79 77,553,100 ABEV3 16.23 -1.22% +18.44% 16.43 16.73 16.17 40,384,400 WEGE3 50.47 -1.73% +14.96% 51.36 51.75 49.31 9,253,000 PRIO3 61.43 -1.63% +62.90% 62.45 63.19 60.88 5,171,400 SUZB3 53.15 -3.13% +10.17% 54.87 53.93 51.94 10,951,700 RENT3 34.43 +1.95% -22.98% 33.77 39.60 33.89 27,143,800 AZZA3 16.72 -1.30% -41.25% 16.94 19.00 16.22 5,095,700 CSNA3 3.85 +2.94% -54.72% 3.74 4.12 3.76 20,607,800 GGBR4 26.44 -0.23% +38.36% 26.50 26.94 26.03 14,996,000 ENEV3 29.53 +2.82% +47.50% 28.72 30.24 29.00 13,585,600 Largest moves today B3SA3

17.07

+5.63% SUZB3

53.15

-3.13% PETR4

41.86

-3.08% VALE3

56.98

-2.98% CSNA3

3.85

+2.94% ENEV3

29.53

+2.82% USD/BRL

5.53

-2.20% RENT3

34.43

+1.95% The session read The Ibovespa rose 0.06%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 27 Nov 2026 Poor Brazilians Spend 57% on Home and Food Read →

Paiva said in July that the market had matured since B3’s first blockchain experiments about five years earlier. In his view, the sector had moved beyond the testing phase.

Paiva described the coin as connected to “the banks and brokers that will be able to build on this kind of product,” each using it for its own cases. In December 2025, B3 had also said it would launch a tokeniser, a service that turns assets into tokens, in 2026.

Paiva also said B3 would begin tokenising securities and shares in 2027. Tokenising means recording a share or bond as a digital token on a blockchain, a shared electronic ledger that many parties can read and update.

Brazil’s real-linked stablecoins are still small. A study published in May 2026 by Fintrender, a Brazilian crypto-data platform, counted 13 of them worth about R$707 million (about US$128 million at R$5.54 per US$ on 27 November).

For dollar-based investors the stake is practical rather than immediate. A token backed by Brazil’s main exchange and large banks could one day carry real-denominated settlement, but the announcement gives no size, fee or regulatory sign-off to price today.

B3 describes the first stage as one it leads, with the partners deepening the operating definitions among themselves. The announcement names no date after the first quarter of 2027.

The next dated step is the first quarter of 2027, when B3 plans to make the stablecoin available. Until then, B3 says the partners will deepen the operating definitions, the rules for how the system will actually work.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Open BRL?

A planned digital token tied to the real, issued by B3’s banking arm for use across the financial system. It is not yet available to the public.

Does it change anything for foreign investors now?

Not yet. The product is still being designed, and the announcement gives no size, fees or regulatory approval.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026, 1:00 p.m. ET · Source: B3 announcement of 27 November 2026; B3 investor event of 16 December 2025; statements by B3 executives, July 2026; Fintrender study, May 2026 · B3

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