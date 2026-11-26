Cosan is weighing partial sales of its businesses to cut debt, but no buyer or price has been announced.

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BRAZIL · COMPANY BRIEF

Cosan, a Brazilian holding company with stakes in the rail operator Rumo, the natural-gas group Compass and the lubricants maker Moove, is weighing sales of minority stakes in all three, according to sources cited by a Brazilian business newspaper on 17 November. Cosan did not comment on that report.

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The goal is to cut debt. Cosan’s net debt, on the company’s “expanded” measure, stood at 9.5 billion reais (about US$1.6 billion) at the end of September, 48% lower than a year earlier.

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Key Facts Who Cosan, a Brazilian holding company with stakes in Rumo (rail), Compass (gas) and Moove (lubricants).

What Weighing minority stake sales in Rumo, Compass and Moove to cut debt; no deal announced.

Debt Expanded net debt 9.5 billion reais (about US$1.6 billion) at 30 September 2026, down 48%.

Next A formal notice to the market from Cosan would confirm any agreement.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Cosan is weighing partial sales of its businesses to cut debt, but no buyer or price has been announced.

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Rumo is the hardest part: Cosan holds about 20% of the railway operator and has been looking for a buyer for part of that stake. On 20 October 2026 Cosan told the market that the exclusivity period with potential investors had ended without an agreement.

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BTG Pactual, a Brazilian investment bank, was hired in June 2026 to assess alternatives for that stake. No buyer for any of the three businesses has been named.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Cosan’s finance chief, José Cezário, set the limits on the third-quarter results call in November 2026. He said Cosan would prefer not to give up control of its portfolio companies, but would consider any different proposal, according to Brazilian business press.

The company is already in better shape than a year ago. Cosan reported a third-quarter profit of 190 million reais (about US$33 million), against a loss of 1.19 billion reais (about US$204 million) in the same quarter of 2025.

Cosan wants to cut debt further. Net debt rose about 3% from the second quarter, and counting a swap, a derivative contract tied to Rumo shares, it was 12.6 billion reais (about US$2.2 billion).

The currency adds a complication. The dollar bought just under 5.0 reais on Friday 23 October 2026, the last close before the second round of the presidential election, which President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva won, and 5.82 reais on Wednesday 25 November 2026, about 17% more.

Put simply, a weaker real tends to lower the dollar price that foreign buyers have to pay for assets whose earnings are in reais. That is a headwind for any seller hoping for a high price in dollars.

Cosan has not disclosed a price, a timetable or the buyers for Compass and Moove. Brazilian listed companies must report material deals to the securities regulator, CVM, so a formal notice would be the first confirmation of any agreement.

Dollar figures use the closing rate of 5.82 reais per US dollar on Wednesday 25 November 2026. They show scale only, because no price for any stake has been agreed.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times. Company profile: Cosan. Related: Cofco and Bunge join the race for a Rumo stake, Cosan CEO to step down in January.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Cosan Trying to Sell?

Minority stakes in Rumo, Compass and Moove, according to Brazilian business press. Cosan’s finance chief says it would prefer to keep control.

Is Cosan Giving Up Control?

Not by choice, its finance chief said on the results call. He added that Cosan would weigh any different proposal.

Sources: Cosan third-quarter 2026 results and results call, November 2026 (Cosan investor relations); Cosan notice to the market on the end of the Rumo negotiation period, 20 October 2026; Brazilian business press reports, 17 to 20 November 2026; USD/BRL closes of 23 October and 25 November 2026 from a market-data provider.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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