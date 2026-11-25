Three Federal Police operations hit suspected money-laundering networks in Brazil, with asset freezes ordered against suspects, and early reports name singer MC Ryan SP, who has not been convicted.

Federal Police headquarters in Brasília, file photo (Photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Crime: Brazil

Brazil’s Federal Police (PF), the national police force, ran three simultaneous operations on Tuesday 24 November 2026 against money laundering and the illegal sending of money abroad, a crime known in Portuguese as evasão de divisas. Courts ordered asset freezes against suspects, and early reports say funk singer MC Ryan SP is among them, though his lawyers say they know of no such order.

About 130 federal officers served 72 court warrants for searches and temporary arrests, the Federal Police said on 24 November. The operations are called Narco Azimut III, Narco Oriente and Narco Alicerce.

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Key Facts Who. Brazil’s Federal Police; funk singer MC Ryan SP is reported among the suspects.

What. Three operations against money laundering; court-ordered asset freezes; no conviction.

When and where. Tuesday 24 November 2026, in São Paulo, Recife, Porto Alegre, Brasília and other cities.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Three Federal Police operations hit suspected money-laundering networks in Brazil, with asset freezes ordered against suspects, and early reports name singer MC Ryan SP, who has not been convicted.

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The police said the groups used front companies, which are firms set up to hide who controls the money, along with bank transfers and cryptocurrency. Investigators identified more than R$4.3 billion (about US$730 million, at 5.90 reais to the dollar) in transactions in two of the three operations, Narco Azimut III and Narco Oriente, the Federal Police said on 24 November.

The case grows from Narco Fluxo, an earlier Federal Police money-laundering operation of Wednesday 15 April 2026 that arrested MC Ryan SP and fellow singer MC Poze do Rodo. The police said then that the group had moved more than R$1.6 billion (about US$270 million at today’s rate), and they named Ryan as the scheme’s leader.

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After the arrests, Ryan’s defence said it had no access to the sealed file and could not comment on the facts. On Thursday 23 April, Minister Messod Azulay Neto of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ, Brazil’s top court for federal law) granted an injunction against the 30-day temporary arrest, because the police had asked for only five days.

The same day a federal judge ordered preventive detention, and Ryan stayed in custody.

Two Federal Police officers walk past a marked police vehicle. File photo. Photo: Rafa Neddermeyer/Agência Brasil (CC BY 3.0 BR)

The injunction was extended to all detainees. Ryan’s lawyer Felipe Cassimiro wrote in a social-media post after it, in April 2026: “Vem pra rua, meu amigo!” (“Come out onto the street, my friend!”).

On Wednesday 13 May, a judge of the Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region (TRF-3, the appeals court for São Paulo) granted Ryan habeas corpus, a ruling that frees a detainee. She barred him from leaving the country without court permission and ordered him to hand over his passport, and he left prison on Thursday 14 May.

The R$4.3 billion cited on 24 November spans two operations, while the R$1.6 billion tracked in April covered one. The two figures are not a like-for-like comparison.

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-0.43% +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.90 -0.06% EUR / BRL 6.46 -0.97% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 87.80 -3.94% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +1.84% ENEV3 Materials +1.72% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +1.00% ABEV3 Energy +0.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -0.11% WEGE3, RENT3 Financials -0.16% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -2.74% AZZA3 Mining -4.23% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,089.81

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,932.54

+0.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,331.15

-1.13%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 — — — USD/BRL 5.90 -0.06% +9.58% 5.91 5.91 5.89 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 40.55 -1.82% +24.62% 41.30 42.25 40.41 89,319,800 VALE3 55.19 -5.51% -15.21% 58.41 58.35 55.05 46,877,800 ITUB4 39.74 +0.03% +2.79% 39.73 40.77 39.69 18,269,700 BBDC4 13.62 -0.66% -27.55% 13.71 14.15 13.58 45,447,300 BBAS3 14.18 -0.14% -35.07% 14.20 14.76 14.17 52,454,300 B3SA3 14.18 +0.14% +1.43% 14.16 14.80 14.18 26,499,200 ABEV3 16.10 +1.00% +16.92% 15.94 16.25 15.96 26,499,800 WEGE3 50.20 +0.58% +16.23% 49.91 50.33 49.19 10,918,200 PRIO3 59.60 +2.37% +54.64% 58.22 60.36 58.22 7,542,000 SUZB3 56.14 +1.72% +17.01% 55.19 56.14 54.64 9,684,600 RENT3 28.51 -0.80% -33.65% 28.74 29.80 28.51 7,626,400 AZZA3 14.18 -2.74% -50.75% 14.58 15.14 14.18 4,667,300 CSNA3 3.24 -6.90% -60.05% 3.48 3.59 3.24 32,399,200 GGBR4 25.27 -0.28% +35.93% 25.34 25.33 24.32 9,162,500 ENEV3 26.55 +1.84% +39.01% 26.07 26.93 26.19 18,737,700 Largest moves today CSNA3

3.24

-6.90% VALE3

55.19

-5.51% AZZA3

14.18

-2.74% PRIO3

59.60

+2.37% ENEV3

26.55

+1.84% PETR4

40.55

-1.82% SUZB3

56.14

+1.72% ABEV3

16.10

+1.00% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief Read →

Freeze orders set limits of up to R$1.1 billion (about US$190 million) in Narco Azimut III and up to R$3.2 billion (about US$540 million) in Narco Oriente, the Federal Police said on 24 November. The orders move a long inquiry from people to assets, and they do not decide guilt.

Narco Oriente targets a transnational criminal organisation suspected of laundering money from digital scams, the Federal Police said on 24 November. Those scams included fake online betting sites and fake job offers, some of them abroad.

The organisation used front companies and payment institutions, the firms that move money for customers, according to the police. Narco Alicerce froze or seized high-end real estate, rights and other assets of people already investigated in Narco Fluxo.

Officers seized vehicles, cash, documents and electronic equipment, and suspects may face charges of money laundering, criminal association and illegal sending of money abroad. The investigations continue.

Early reports say assets linked to Ryan were frozen in Narco Azimut III, and the amount has not been disclosed. His lawyers said on 24 November that he remains free under the TRF-3 decision and that they know of no new asset-freeze order against him.

The Federal Police said on 24 November that the groups moved money through cryptocurrency and payment institutions, and that victims were lured by fake job advertisements as well as betting sites. For readers abroad, the case shows how fake betting sites and cryptocurrency can carry fraud proceeds across borders.

We have not seen the court orders. It is also unknown how much of Ryan’s wealth is frozen or what role the police give him in these operations.

The public record rests on what the Federal Police said on 24 November. The courts, not the police, will decide whether any freeze stands.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Federal Police do on 24 November?

It ran three operations, Narco Azimut III, Narco Oriente and Narco Alicerce, against money laundering and illegal transfers abroad. Courts ordered asset freezes against suspects.

Is MC Ryan SP under arrest?

No. His lawyers say he remains free under an earlier appeals court decision. He has not been convicted of the laundering allegations.

What is evasão de divisas?

It is the Portuguese term for illegally sending money abroad, one of the charges the suspects may face.

Sources Sources: Brazil’s Federal Police statements of 24 November 2026 and 15 April 2026; Superior Court of Justice decision of 23 April 2026; Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region decision of 13 May 2026; statements by Ryan’s lawyers.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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