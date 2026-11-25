Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief — Wednesday, November 25, 2026
Two of Rio’s biggest museums, Museu do Amanhã and the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), are shut on Wednesday 25 November, so the day belongs to Centro’s free museums and the Jardim Botânico.
Wall Street ended mixed and Latin American stocks mostly eased (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close); the market board carries every figure.
The day in one line: a free culture walk through Centro, then the Jardim Botânico once it opens at 11am.
|Instrument
|Level
|Session
|Ibovespa (Brazil)
|164,090
|-0.43%
|USD/BRL
|5.9066
|-0.40%
Source: market close, 24 November 2026.
01
Weather & What to Wear
FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK
Wednesday 25 November is hot and stormy: 26°C to 36°C with a 90% chance of showers (Open-Meteo, a free weather-data service, model forecast, 25 November). Thursday brings heavy rain, with about 70 mm forecast and 24°C to 26°C.
Friday is 23°C to 25°C with a 71% chance of rain, and Saturday 22°C to 27°C with 61%. Carry water, sun protection and a compact umbrella; the plan below works in rain or shine because most stops are indoors.
02
Day at a Glance
SNAPSHOT
A good day for free museums and a late-morning garden.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Brazil — Live Market Board
-0.43%
164,089.81
-0.43%
69,932.54
+0.83%
10,331.15
-1.13%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|164,089.81
|-0.43%
|+5.67%
|164,796.05
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.90
|-0.47%
|+9.58%
|5.93
|5.91
|5.89
|—
|SELIC
|13.75%
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|PETR4
|40.55
|-1.82%
|+24.62%
|41.30
|42.25
|40.41
|89,319,800
|VALE3
|55.19
|-5.51%
|-15.21%
|58.41
|58.35
|55.05
|46,877,800
|ITUB4
|39.74
|+0.03%
|+2.79%
|39.73
|40.77
|39.69
|18,269,700
|BBDC4
|13.62
|-0.66%
|-27.55%
|13.71
|14.15
|13.58
|45,447,300
|BBAS3
|14.18
|-0.14%
|-35.07%
|14.20
|14.76
|14.17
|52,454,300
|B3SA3
|14.18
|+0.14%
|+1.43%
|14.16
|14.80
|14.18
|26,499,200
|ABEV3
|16.10
|+1.00%
|+16.92%
|15.94
|16.25
|15.96
|26,499,800
|WEGE3
|50.20
|+0.58%
|+16.23%
|49.91
|50.33
|49.19
|10,918,200
|PRIO3
|59.60
|+2.37%
|+54.64%
|58.22
|60.36
|58.22
|7,542,000
|SUZB3
|56.14
|+1.72%
|+17.01%
|55.19
|56.14
|54.64
|9,684,600
|RENT3
|28.51
|-0.80%
|-33.65%
|28.74
|29.80
|28.51
|7,626,400
|AZZA3
|14.18
|-2.74%
|-50.75%
|14.58
|15.14
|14.18
|4,667,300
|CSNA3
|3.24
|-6.90%
|-60.05%
|3.48
|3.59
|3.24
|32,399,200
|GGBR4
|25.27
|-0.28%
|+35.93%
|25.34
|25.33
|24.32
|9,162,500
|ENEV3
|26.55
|+1.84%
|+39.01%
|26.07
|26.93
|26.19
|18,737,700
3.24
-6.90%
55.19
-5.51%
14.18
-2.74%
59.60
+2.37%
26.55
+1.84%
40.55
-1.82%
56.14
+1.72%
16.10
+1.00%
03
What to See & Do
WEDNESDAY IN RIO
Four free stops in Centro, then the gardens
Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the easiest anchor for the day because it stays open late.
Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, which has only partly reopened after six years. A free guided visit of its 19th-century gallery runs on Wednesdays, 2pm-3pm, with sign-up on site, according to Diário do Rio, a Rio news site.
Paço Imperial, the former royal palace in Centro, is open 12pm-6pm and free. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, a Portuguese-heritage library in Centro, is open 10am-5pm on weekdays and free, so visit it before 5pm.
In the afternoon, take the metro (about R$7.90 a single journey) towards the Zona Sul and finish at the Jardim Botânico, which opens at 11am on Wednesdays and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Do not plan on Museu do Amanhã or MAR today. Both are closed and reopen Thursday 26 November.
The Jardim Botânico is open from 11am to 5pm today, later than its usual 8am start. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
Parque Lage, in the same neighbourhood of Jardim Botânico, is free and usually open 8am-5pm; the mansion is closed for restoration, but the gardens and trails are open. It is the better choice if you want an early walk before the garden opens.
The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a calm place to take a break between calls.
Ask before settling in anywhere with a laptop, as wifi and seating rules vary by venue.
For a quieter day, spend the morning at the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro. It is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and free.
Add the Theatro Municipal do Rio in Centro, where guided visits run Wednesday to Saturday; tickets are sold in person on the day.
The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and is free.
For dinner, see the Eat section. After dark, use a ride app rather than walking between Centro and Lapa.
Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — free; only the 19th-century gallery is open, on a guided visit on Wednesdays, 2pm-3pm
Paço Imperial — Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free; an afternoon stop
Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat; tickets sold in person on the day
Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm daily, free; good for a morning walk
04
Getting Around
TRANSPORT
A single metro journey costs about R$7.90 (Tupi, a Rio radio station, 2026). If it rains, expect ride-app prices to rise at peak hours.
The metro is the safer choice for Centro.
05
Where to Eat
LUNCH & DINNER
Lunch: Eat near your Centro stops, and check prices before ordering.
Dinner: Book ahead if you want a table in Lapa or Santa Teresa.
06
Practical Info
GOOD TO KNOW
Carry a card and some phone credit for Pix, Brazil’s instant-payment system, and keep a little cash for small stalls. Entry to the Jardim Botânico is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, so bring ID if you live in Brazil.
In Centro, streets empty quickly after office hours, so use a ride app rather than walking alone between Centro and Lapa after dark.
07
Community & Lifestyle
FOR NEWCOMERS
Free venues such as the CCBB in Centro are a low-cost place to meet people between calls. Newcomers can look for expat groups online and ask about weekly meetups.
08
Business & Markets
WEEK IN FIGURES
Wall Street ended the last session mixed (RT, 24 November close), with the Dow higher and the Nasdaq lower. Most Latin American stock markets eased, and the Brazilian real firmed slightly against the dollar.
Gold fell and the dollar index softened. The figures are on the market board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.
09
Plan Ahead
THE WEEK
WED 25 — Free culture walk through Centro (CCBB, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial), then Jardim Botânico from 11am.
THU 26 — Museu do Amanhã (10am-6pm) and MAR (11am-6pm, R$20) reopen.
FRI 27 — Last weekday for the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (10am-5pm, free) and Theatro Municipal guided visits.
SAT 28 — Parque Lage (8am-5pm, free) or Jardim Botânico; Theatro Municipal guided visits run until today.
SUN 29 — Paço Imperial (12pm-6pm, free) and the Museu do Amanhã are open; the Real Gabinete is closed at weekends.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Choro Jam in Catete.
Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief.
10
FAQ
QUICK ANSWERS
Is the Museu do Amanhã open today?
No. It is closed on Wednesday 25 November and reopens Thursday 26 November.
It is open Thursday to Tuesday, 10am-6pm.
What does the Jardim Botânico cost, and when does it open?
Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners.
It is open daily 8am-5pm, but on Wednesdays it opens at 11am.
How much is a single metro journey in Rio?
A single journey costs about R$7.90, according to the Rio radio station Tupi.
The metro is the simplest way to reach Centro and the Zona Sul.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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