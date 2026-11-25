Two of Rio’s biggest museums, Museu do Amanhã and the Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR), are shut on Wednesday 25 November, so the day belongs to Centro’s free museums and the Jardim Botânico.

Wall Street ended mixed and Latin American stocks mostly eased (RT, a market-data provider, 24 November close); the market board carries every figure.

The day in one line: a free culture walk through Centro, then the Jardim Botânico once it opens at 11am.

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Copacabana beach and the Rio de Janeiro skyline.

Instrument Level Session Ibovespa (Brazil) 164,090 -0.43% USD/BRL 5.9066 -0.40%

Source: market close, 24 November 2026.

01

Weather & What to Wear

FOUR-DAY OUTLOOK

Wednesday 25 November is hot and stormy: 26°C to 36°C with a 90% chance of showers (Open-Meteo, a free weather-data service, model forecast, 25 November). Thursday brings heavy rain, with about 70 mm forecast and 24°C to 26°C.

Friday is 23°C to 25°C with a 71% chance of rain, and Saturday 22°C to 27°C with 61%. Carry water, sun protection and a compact umbrella; the plan below works in rain or shine because most stops are indoors.

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02

Day at a Glance

SNAPSHOT

— Museums open: CCBB, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial, Real Gabinete Português de Leitura — Closed Wednesday 25 November: Museu do Amanhã, Museu de Arte do Rio (MAR) — Venue: Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB), Centro — Wed-Mon 9am-8pm, free — Markets: see Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES — Outlook: Museu do Amanhã and MAR reopen Thursday 26 November — The day for: a free culture walk through Centro A good day for free museums and a late-morning garden.

Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Brazil — Live Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81

-0.43% +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing 7 ▲ advancing 8 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.90 -0.47% EUR / BRL 6.46 -0.97% Selic rate 13.75% · Brent crude 87.50 -4.27% Iron ore 161.91 · Sector heatmap · average move today Utilities +1.84% ENEV3 Materials +1.72% SUZB3 Consumer Staples +1.00% ABEV3 Energy +0.28% PETR4, PRIO3 Industrials -0.11% WEGE3, RENT3 Financials -0.16% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3 Consumer Disc. -2.74% AZZA3 Mining -4.23% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4 Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,089.81

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,932.54

+0.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,331.15

-1.13%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 — — — USD/BRL 5.90 -0.47% +9.58% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — SELIC 13.75% — — — — — PETR4 40.55 -1.82% +24.62% 41.30 42.25 40.41 89,319,800 VALE3 55.19 -5.51% -15.21% 58.41 58.35 55.05 46,877,800 ITUB4 39.74 +0.03% +2.79% 39.73 40.77 39.69 18,269,700 BBDC4 13.62 -0.66% -27.55% 13.71 14.15 13.58 45,447,300 BBAS3 14.18 -0.14% -35.07% 14.20 14.76 14.17 52,454,300 B3SA3 14.18 +0.14% +1.43% 14.16 14.80 14.18 26,499,200 ABEV3 16.10 +1.00% +16.92% 15.94 16.25 15.96 26,499,800 WEGE3 50.20 +0.58% +16.23% 49.91 50.33 49.19 10,918,200 PRIO3 59.60 +2.37% +54.64% 58.22 60.36 58.22 7,542,000 SUZB3 56.14 +1.72% +17.01% 55.19 56.14 54.64 9,684,600 RENT3 28.51 -0.80% -33.65% 28.74 29.80 28.51 7,626,400 AZZA3 14.18 -2.74% -50.75% 14.58 15.14 14.18 4,667,300 CSNA3 3.24 -6.90% -60.05% 3.48 3.59 3.24 32,399,200 GGBR4 25.27 -0.28% +35.93% 25.34 25.33 24.32 9,162,500 ENEV3 26.55 +1.84% +39.01% 26.07 26.93 26.19 18,737,700 Largest moves today CSNA3

3.24

-6.90% VALE3

55.19

-5.51% AZZA3

14.18

-2.74% PRIO3

59.60

+2.37% ENEV3

26.55

+1.84% PETR4

40.55

-1.82% SUZB3

56.14

+1.72% ABEV3

16.10

+1.00% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth negative — 7 of 15 names higher. Utilities led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500 Read →

03

What to See & Do

WEDNESDAY IN RIO

TODAY’S PICK — CENTRO CULTURE WALK Four free stops in Centro, then the gardens Start at the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil (CCBB) in Centro, open 9am-8pm and free. It is the easiest anchor for the day because it stays open late. Walk to the Museu Nacional de Belas Artes in Centro, which has only partly reopened after six years. A free guided visit of its 19th-century gallery runs on Wednesdays, 2pm-3pm, with sign-up on site, according to Diário do Rio, a Rio news site. Paço Imperial, the former royal palace in Centro, is open 12pm-6pm and free. The Real Gabinete Português de Leitura, a Portuguese-heritage library in Centro, is open 10am-5pm on weekdays and free, so visit it before 5pm. In the afternoon, take the metro (about R$7.90 a single journey) towards the Zona Sul and finish at the Jardim Botânico, which opens at 11am on Wednesdays and closes at 5pm. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Do not plan on Museu do Amanhã or MAR today. Both are closed and reopen Thursday 26 November.

OUTDOORS — JARDIM BOTÂNICO AND PARQUE LAGE The Jardim Botânico is open from 11am to 5pm today, later than its usual 8am start. Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. Parque Lage, in the same neighbourhood of Jardim Botânico, is free and usually open 8am-5pm; the mansion is closed for restoration, but the gardens and trails are open. It is the better choice if you want an early walk before the garden opens.

COFFEE & WHERE TO WORK — CENTRO The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and free, which makes it a calm place to take a break between calls. Ask before settling in anywhere with a laptop, as wifi and seating rules vary by venue.

THE CONTRASTING PLAY — A SLOW LIBRARY MORNING For a quieter day, spend the morning at the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura in Centro. It is open Monday to Friday, 10am-5pm, and free. Add the Theatro Municipal do Rio in Centro, where guided visits run Wednesday to Saturday; tickets are sold in person on the day.

TONIGHT, AFTER 7 PM The CCBB in Centro is open until 8pm and is free. For dinner, see the Eat section. After dark, use a ride app rather than walking between Centro and Lapa.

ALSO ON TODAY Museu Nacional de Belas Artes — Centro — free; only the 19th-century gallery is open, on a guided visit on Wednesdays, 2pm-3pm Paço Imperial — Centro — Tue-Sun 12pm-6pm, free; an afternoon stop Theatro Municipal do Rio, guided visits — Centro — Wed-Sat; tickets sold in person on the day Parque Lage — Jardim Botânico — 8am-5pm daily, free; good for a morning walk

04

Getting Around

TRANSPORT

A single metro journey costs about R$7.90 (Tupi, a Rio radio station, 2026). If it rains, expect ride-app prices to rise at peak hours.

The metro is the safer choice for Centro.

05

Where to Eat

LUNCH & DINNER

Lunch: Eat near your Centro stops, and check prices before ordering.

Dinner: Book ahead if you want a table in Lapa or Santa Teresa.

06

Practical Info

GOOD TO KNOW

Carry a card and some phone credit for Pix, Brazil’s instant-payment system, and keep a little cash for small stalls. Entry to the Jardim Botânico is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners, so bring ID if you live in Brazil.

In Centro, streets empty quickly after office hours, so use a ride app rather than walking alone between Centro and Lapa after dark.

07

Community & Lifestyle

FOR NEWCOMERS

Free venues such as the CCBB in Centro are a low-cost place to meet people between calls. Newcomers can look for expat groups online and ask about weekly meetups.

08

Business & Markets

WEEK IN FIGURES

Wall Street ended the last session mixed (RT, 24 November close), with the Dow higher and the Nasdaq lower. Most Latin American stock markets eased, and the Brazilian real firmed slightly against the dollar.

Gold fell and the dollar index softened. The figures are on the market board under Business & Markets / WEEK IN FIGURES.

09

Plan Ahead

THE WEEK

THE DAYS AHEAD WED 25 — Free culture walk through Centro (CCBB, Museu Nacional de Belas Artes, Paço Imperial), then Jardim Botânico from 11am. THU 26 — Museu do Amanhã (10am-6pm) and MAR (11am-6pm, R$20) reopen. FRI 27 — Last weekday for the Real Gabinete Português de Leitura (10am-5pm, free) and Theatro Municipal guided visits. SAT 28 — Parque Lage (8am-5pm, free) or Jardim Botânico; Theatro Municipal guided visits run until today. SUN 29 — Paço Imperial (12pm-6pm, free) and the Museu do Amanhã are open; the Real Gabinete is closed at weekends.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Tonight: Choro Jam in Catete.

Background: Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief.

10

FAQ

QUICK ANSWERS

Is the Museu do Amanhã open today?

No. It is closed on Wednesday 25 November and reopens Thursday 26 November. It is open Thursday to Tuesday, 10am-6pm.

What does the Jardim Botânico cost, and when does it open?

Entry is R$40 for residents and R$80 for foreigners. It is open daily 8am-5pm, but on Wednesdays it opens at 11am.

How much is a single metro journey in Rio?