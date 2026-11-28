A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has frozen the budget requests of a senator who lost the presidential election and now lives in the United States.

On Friday 27 November 2026, Supreme Federal Court Justice Flávio Dino suspended 14 budget amendments that Senator Flávio Bolsonaro filed while living in the United States. The proposals total R$79.3 million (about US$14.3 million at roughly R$5.56 per US dollar).

Dino also gave the Senate five days to say whether it approved the senator’s trip. The order tests whether a Brazilian lawmaker can do the job from another country.

Key Facts Who. Justice Flávio Dino of Brazil’s top court; Senator Flávio Bolsonaro of Rio de Janeiro.

What. Dino suspended 14 budget amendments worth R$79.3 million (about US$14.3 million) on 27 November.

Why. The petition says he filed them while in the United States since 28 October.

Prediction markets. Flávio Bolsonaro back in Brazil by 31 December: 3.5% (Polymarket, 27 November, 9:40 p.m. ET).

As of. 28 November 2026, 02:40 GMT.

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The Supreme Federal Court building in Brasília. (File photo: Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Brazil

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A Brazilian Supreme Court justice has frozen the budget requests of a senator who lost the presidential election and now lives in the United States.

Flávio Bolsonaro is the senator for Rio de Janeiro who lost the October presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the president-elect. Amendments are how Brazilian legislators steer federal money to projects in their home states, so freezing them cuts an absent member’s reach at home.

The order follows a precedent Dino set in December 2025, when he barred the federal government from releasing new amendments for Eduardo Bolsonaro and Alexandre Ramagem. Both lawmakers were abroad then, and the court’s full bench later endorsed that order.

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In that earlier ruling Dino found no constitutional basis for exercising a Brazilian mandate permanently from another country. He added that the Constitution makes Brasília the seat of Congress and that holding a mandate presupposes institutional work and accountability to voters.

Eduardo Bolsonaro and Ramagem, a former federal deputy, sat in the lower house, while Flávio Bolsonaro sits in the Senate, so this time the Senate is the body asked to answer. Ramagem and Eduardo, the senator’s brother, are both in the United States.

The new request came from Deputy Alencar Santana of the Workers’ Party (PT), the party of Lula. His petition says Flávio Bolsonaro has been in the United States since 28 October and filed the 14 amendments to the 2027 budget bill between 6 and 23 November.

Santana’s petition adds that the senator left after being personally notified of measures ordered by Justice Alexandre de Moraes of the same court, among them handing over his passports and not leaving the country. It also says he has publicly said he means to stay in the United States and has not asked the Senate for leave.

The 2027 budget bill is still before Congress, and its money will be spent by the government of Lula, who takes office on 5 January 2027. Any amendment that survives would therefore be paid by the administration of the man the senator ran against.

Dino wrote that the senator left the country to avoid complying with an order of the court. He added that this conduct, if confirmed, may amount to a breach of parliamentary decorum.

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The decision stops the 14 amendments from moving forward and voids any beneficiary lists, priority orders or later adjustments the senator submitted. The order targets the amendments, not his Senate seat.

The Senate must say how he now exercises his mandate, whether its governing board approved the trip and whether his United States stay counts as an official mission. It must also hand over the records showing how the amendments were sent.

Flávio Bolsonaro may reply within the same five days if he chooses, and the decision carries no response from him. Dino will then rule on a permanent block and may ask the full court to endorse it.

The order is provisional, so the R$79.3 million cannot advance until Dino decides. The next signal is the Senate’s answer, due within five days of Friday’s decision.

Flávio Bolsonaro is now one of three Bolsonaro-aligned politicians who live in the United States and face Brazilian court action. Ramagem left in September 2025, after the Supreme Court’s coup-plot trial.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the judge order?

He suspended the senator’s 2027 budget amendments and asked the Senate to explain his stay abroad. The suspension is provisional.

Can a Brazilian senator serve from abroad?

Dino’s earlier ruling found no constitutional basis for exercising a Brazilian mandate permanently from another country. The full court backed that approach for two other lawmakers.

What happens next?

The Senate and the senator reply, then Dino decides whether to make the block permanent. He may send that decision to the full court.

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Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: order of Justice Flávio Dino in the Supreme Federal Court’s case on parliamentary amendments (27 November 2026); petition of Deputy Alencar Santana; exchange rate 27 November 2026; Supremo Tribunal Federal · Senado Federal · Câmara dos Deputados

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What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, “Flávio Bolsonaro returns to Brazil by…?”: by 30 November 2026, 0.9%; by 31 December 2026, 3.5%; by 31 March 2027, 12.5%.

Same market: by 30 June 2027, 13.5%; by 31 December 2027, 20.0%. US$38,049 traded in total, read 27 November 2026, 9:40 p.m. ET. These prices are real-money bets, not polls, and a thin market can move on a few trades. Polymarket is a prediction-market platform.