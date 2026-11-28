The warning is about a turning cattle cycle, not empty shelves: fewer animals will reach slaughter while foreign demand holds up.

Brasnorte, MT, Brasil: Área de plantação de soja próxima ao município de Brasnorte, noroeste do Mato Grosso. (Foto: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil)

Markets: Brazil

Brazil expects to produce less beef in 2027, because ranchers are keeping more females for breeding instead of sending them to slaughter. Conab, Brazil’s national food-supply agency, projects output of 11.4 million tonnes, down 3.6%, in its 2026/27 agricultural outlook.

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Brazilian headlines call this a beef “blackout”, or apagão. Conab’s outlook does not predict empty shelves; it predicts less beef for Brazilians to eat, because exports keep growing.

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Key Facts Who. Conab, Brazil’s national food-supply agency, forecasts the 2027 beef year.

What. Beef production falls 3.6% to 11.4 million tonnes, while exports rise 2.2% to 4.83 million.

Why. Ranchers hold back more cows and heifers (young females) to breed, so fewer cattle reach slaughter.

Price. Cattle cost R$395.40 per arroba (15 kg) on 18 November 2026, about US$71.

As of. 28 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

The warning is about a turning cattle cycle, not empty shelves: fewer animals will reach slaughter while foreign demand holds up.

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A cattle cycle is the multi-year swing between selling and keeping breeding females. When prices are poor, ranchers sell cows and heifers for meat, which floods the market now but leaves fewer calves later.

Brazil is at that turning point. The national statistics institute IBGE said in preliminary data of 19 November 2026 that slaughterhouses processed 9.82 million cattle in the third quarter, 13.4% fewer than a year earlier.

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Carcass output fell 12.0% to 2.62 million tonnes over the same period, IBGE reported. That is a lagging signal, because the animals slaughtered now were bred years ago, so the squeeze Conab describes for 2027 is still building.

Fewer Heifers Today Mean Fewer Cattle Later

A heifer is a young female that has not yet calved. Keep her for breeding and she leaves the slaughter line for years, because a calf needs time in the womb and long months on pasture before it is ready for market.

In 2025, more females than males went to slaughter in Brazil for the first time since 1997, according to IBGE data analysed by Emater-MG, the farm-extension agency of the state of Minas Gerais. Manoel Lúcio Pontes Morais, its technical coordinator for cattle farming, said in December 2025: “With fewer females available, the projection for 2026 is a smaller supply of calves.”

Replacement animals are young cattle bought to restock a herd. When many ranchers want them at once their price rises, which makes the next round of expansion more expensive.

Conab expects the herd itself to shrink 4.1% to 216.9 million head in 2027. It says tighter cattle supply and rising prices for young replacement animals should support cattle prices.

File photo. Cattle graze on a ranch at Iparoma in the Paraguayan Chaco, Paraguay, a neighbour whose herds also feed export markets. Photo: Josep M. Gracia, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Exports Grow While Home Supply Shrinks

Conab forecasts exports rising 2.2% to 4.83 million tonnes, backed by demand abroad and a wider set of buyers. That leaves 7.4% less beef for the home market, or 6.63 million tonnes, and cuts what each Brazilian can eat to 31.9 kg a year, down 7.9%.

The agency expects shoppers to turn to chicken and pork, noting that higher beef prices push buyers between proteins. Its tables put beef at 31.9 kg per person in 2027.

Cepea is the farm-economics centre at the University of São Paulo’s Esalq campus, and its price is the benchmark for Brazilian cattle. Packers feel the squeeze first, because they must buy cattle before they can sell beef.

Prices are already high, and the benchmark cattle price from Cepea, the farm-economics centre at the University of São Paulo’s Esalq campus, closed at R$395.40 per arroba on 18 November 2026 (about US$71 at RT’s rate of 5.56 reais per dollar on 28 November). Cepea said earlier in November that, adjusted for inflation, the price is the highest in its series, which begins in 1994.

Conab gives no price forecast in reais for 2027. It says only that tight supply should support cattle prices, so how far they climb is open.

For American readers, the open question is how this reaches beef prices abroad. Conab’s report does not say, and we found no official estimate for the United States.

Packers already feel the shortage: Minerva Foods, a Brazilian beef exporter, slaughtered 17.4% fewer cattle in the third quarter. Conab’s next outlook will show whether the cycle turns faster than it now assumes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Brazil really facing a beef blackout?

Not in the sense of empty shelves. Conab forecasts a smaller supply and expects consumers to switch to chicken and pork.

Why does keeping heifers cut beef supply?

Females kept for breeding do not go to slaughter, and their calves take years to grow. Supply drops first and recovers later.

Who is hit first?

Brazilian households, because Conab expects exports to keep growing while home availability falls.

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