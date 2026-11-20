Brazil’s Arab Sales Jump 13% Before Ramadan
Meat led a rise in Brazilian sales to Arab countries ahead of Ramadan, while corn and iron ore fell and the trade surplus grew to US$1.66 billion.
Markets: Brazil
Brazil sold US$2.28 billion of goods to Arab countries in October, 12.8% more than a year earlier, in the run-up to Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month. The figures cover the 22 members of the Arab League, a bloc of Arab states that the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (CCAB), a trade body, follows closely.
Chicken and beef together added US$180 million, while corn and iron ore fell. Data from the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services show the Arab bloc took about 6% of all Brazilian exports that month.
Key Facts
- What. October exports reached US$2.28 billion, up 12.8%; chicken rose 30% and beef 54%.
- Where. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia led buyers; Egypt, last year’s top buyer, fell 11%.
- Next. Ramadan 2027 is expected to begin on Monday 8 February, subject to moon sighting.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.
Meat led a rise in Brazilian sales to Arab countries ahead of Ramadan, while corn and iron ore fell and the trade surplus grew to US$1.66 billion.
Brazil’s Trade Ministry counted US$2.276 billion of exports to the 22 Arab League countries in October, against US$2.017 billion a year earlier. Its Comex Stat database, the ministry’s official trade statistics, puts the Arab share at about 6% of Brazil’s US$37.8 billion of total exports.
Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday 8 February 2027, subject to the sighting of the crescent moon. Each country confirms the start only after its own moon sighting.
Meat did most of the work, according to the ministry’s data. Chicken sales rose 30% to US$372 million, and fresh and frozen beef together rose 54% to about US$267 million.
The Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), the meat producers’ lobby, said the United Arab Emirates bought 53,200 tonnes of Brazilian chicken in October, up 29.8%. Saudi Arabia took 47,900 tonnes, up 30.6%, and the two ranked first and second among Brazil’s chicken buyers.
Across all markets Brazil shipped 512,800 tonnes of chicken, up 2.3%, with revenue 14.9% higher at US$994 million. Chicken sales to Arab buyers therefore grew faster than the global average.
Frozen beef sales rose 61% to US$204 million, and fresh or chilled beef rose 34% to US$63 million. Coffee also gained, climbing to US$59 million from US$38 million.
The UAE was the top Arab buyer at US$457 million, up 19%, and Saudi Arabia ranked second at US$415 million, up 46%. Egypt, the biggest buyer a year earlier at US$463 million, slipped 11% to US$411 million.
Algeria bought US$210 million and Morocco US$172 million, each about 10% more than a year earlier. Oman rose about 79% to US$143 million.
Live Market IntelligenceBrazil — Live Market Board
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Brazil — Live Market Board
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Crude oil sales to the bloc reached US$103 million in October. Soybean oil added US$35 million.
Not every shipment gained: corn sales fell 26% to US$329 million, and iron ore fell 26% to US$157 million. Sugar, the biggest single line at US$417 million, rose only 3%.
Sugar, chicken, corn and beef together made up US$1.38 billion, about 61% of the October total. The mix explains why the meat gains lifted the total while corn and iron ore pulled the other way.
Brazil also bought less from the Arab world: imports fell to US$618 million from US$932 million, leaving an October surplus of US$1.66 billion. From January to October, exports rose 4.4% to US$17.58 billion and imports 3.1% to US$8.56 billion, a surplus of US$9.02 billion.
A year earlier the October surplus was about US$1.09 billion, so it grew by roughly US$570 million. Imports from the bloc fell 34% while exports rose 13%.
The ministry data do not say how much of October’s rise was early buying and how much lasting demand. The next monthly figures will show whether the buying continues.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Brazil’s exports to Arab countries rise in October?
Meat shipments grew the most, in the months before Ramadan. The Trade Ministry gives no cause for the rise.
When does Ramadan 2027 start?
It is expected on Monday 8 February 2027, and each country confirms the day after sighting the crescent moon.
Which Brazilian products sell most to Arab countries?
Sugar, chicken, corn and beef led in October, according to the Trade Ministry’s data.
Sources
Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, Comex Stat export and import data for October 2026 and January to October 2026: Comex Stat · Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce: CCAB · Brazilian Animal Protein Association, October 2026 chicken exports: ABPA
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