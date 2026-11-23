Brazil Audit Court Probes Bank Tenders
The audit court did not suspend the tenders, citing the safety of bank branches.
Brazil · Brief
Brazil’s federal audit court, the Tribunal de Contas da União (TCU), is examining two Banco do Brasil tenders worth R$105.7 million (about US$17.8 million) for metal-detecting security doors, according to Brazilian press reports on Monday 23 November 2026. Auditors suspect that four bidders coordinated their offers to fake a competition.
Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled bank, says it found no irregularities and has signed no contract. The tenders are still running.
Key Facts
- Who. Brazil’s audit court TCU; Banco do Brasil, the state-controlled bank; four bidders.
- What. Suspected rigged bids on two tenders for security doors worth US$17.8 million.
- When. Explanations ordered earlier this month; tenders not suspended.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 23 November 2026, 21:45 GMT
The audit court did not suspend the tenders, citing the safety of bank branches.
The audit unit found signs that the bidders’ papers had the same author, were finished on the same night and used a similar calculation base. It also found shared addresses and money transfers between the companies.
“The set shows coordinated action: the companies submitted proposals calculated from the same base and did not compete among themselves for first place,” the court’s specialised procurement audit unit (Unidade de Auditoria Especializada em Contratações) wrote, as quoted in the press reports. The group won three of the 12 lots, worth R$11.8 million (about US$2.0 million), for doors to be installed in branches across the country.
The inquiry began with a complaint from another company that took part in the tenders. On 7 November, the press reports say, Jorge Oliveira, a TCU minister (the court’s term for a member), gave the bank five working days to explain, calling the evidence “several, concordant and convergent” signs of a possible “simulation of competition”.
He did not suspend the tenders, because stopping them could affect the protection of people and property in branches where old equipment is due to be replaced. If the irregularities are proven, the companies can be declared unfit and barred from federal tenders for up to five years.
The bank says its review of the tender files found no irregularities, that it has given the court the explanations requested and that it follows governance, integrity and compliance rules. The names of the four companies and the court’s final decision are not known.
For readers abroad, the case concerns procurement at a state-controlled bank with branches across Brazil. Our report on the bank’s third-quarter results and the Brazil hub give context.
Background: Brazil Runoff Result, Lula Won 51.79%.
Background: Brazil Minister Faces Senate on New Tax.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the TCU?
The Tribunal de Contas da União is Brazil’s federal audit court, which checks how public money and state companies spend funds. It can bar companies from federal tenders.
Are the tenders stopped?
No. The minister declined to suspend them, and the bank says no contract has been signed and no equipment delivered.
Sources
Sources: Tribunal de Contas da União proceedings on the Banco do Brasil tenders (the file itself could not be opened by The Rio Times); Banco do Brasil statement of 23 November 2026, as published. The audit unit’s wording is quoted from press reports of that day.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error