The march passed without clashes, but the real test comes within days: the government’s offer of talks on Sunday and the drivers’ strike that starts on Monday.

Illimani, the snow-capped mountain that towers over La Paz, pictured in April 2014. Photo: Hernan Payrumani / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Politics: Bolivia

The Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB), the country’s main union federation, marched from El Alto into La Paz on Friday 27 November against a diesel price rise and the government’s wider economic course. Miners, urban teachers and factory workers joined the walk, which set out from the Ceja district, El Alto’s main commercial area, at 14:00 and ended in a rally near Plaza San Francisco in central La Paz.

The march stayed peaceful in La Paz, where the COB’s leader, Mario Argollo, told the crowd that the federation is not trying to topple anyone. “Mr President, govern by listening to your people, to whom you are accountable because they voted for you,” he said, adding: “The fight is firm.”

Key Facts Who. Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB), the main union federation, led by Mario Argollo, with miners and teachers.

What. Peaceful march in La Paz on Friday 27 November against a diesel price rise and economic policy.

Next. Talks offered on Sunday 29 November; drivers’ strike from 00:00 on Monday 30 November.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 28 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

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The march passed without clashes, but the real test comes within days: the government’s offer of talks on Sunday and the drivers’ strike that starts on Monday.

The anger centres on diesel, which the national hydrocarbons regulator, ANH, raised on Tuesday 24 November from Bs 17.95 (bolivianos, about US$1.51) to Bs 20.57 (about US$1.73) a litre, at the Central Bank of Bolivia’s official rate of Bs 11.90 per US$ for 28 to 30 November. The rise follows Decree 5716 of 18 September, which ended the diesel subsidy and tied the pump price to an international benchmark, in line with the loan programme of about US$1.9 billion that the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington-based lender, approved on 2 October.

Argollo said food costs make the squeeze worse. “The rise in the family food basket is already unsustainable, and with the ‘dieselazo’ it is unsustainable,” he said, using the nickname for the diesel jump, and he warned that a gasoline price rise next year would be devastating for the economy.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The marchers carried demands beyond fuel. Argollo said the plan to decentralise technical institutes could amount to privatising education by the back door, and Bolivia’s miners’ federation (FSTMB) rejects a draft Mining Code that is still being written.

Argollo said the COB will seek the release of five workers detained in Chuquisaca department and of the head of the urban teachers’ union in Cochabamba department, held with two others. In Cochabamba the day also brought tear gas, while La Paz stayed calm.

File photo. The Legislative Palace on Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where Bolivia’s Congress meets. Photo: Rio Times library.

President Rodrigo Paz set the tone on the night of Tuesday 24 November, telling journalists: “Let them march, they have every right to protest, but do it on Saturday and Sunday, without harming people who want to work and produce.” Anaí Bozo, executive secretary of the La Paz urban teachers’ federation, answered the next day that teachers will keep mobilising on weekdays “because that is when we can make the population aware.”

On blockades the government’s line came from Defence Minister Ernesto Justiniano on Thursday 26 November, who said that peaceful protest is allowed and road blocks are not, as we reported at the time. He said security forces would step in if roads are blocked, under a state of exception, emergency powers over internal unrest that has applied since June.

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The next test is on the roads, not in the square. Bolivia’s national drivers’ confederation has called an indefinite strike from 00:00 on Monday 30 November, and Argollo said the COB supports it.

The government invited transport leaders to talks at 10:00 on Sunday 29 November at the Ministry of Public Works in La Paz, and Vice-Minister Gustavo Jáuregui said the working tables are open. Lucio Gómez, the confederation’s leader, says drivers will sit down only if the price notice is withdrawn, and the confederation also wants Decree 5716 repealed.

Neither the government nor the COB has published a turnout figure for the march. The COB said it will decide new protest actions with its member groups, and it has named no date.

For US readers, the dispute is a test of how far an IMF-backed fuel reform can go in a landlocked country where trucks and buses run on diesel. A long strike would slow freight and travel on Bolivia’s main roads, and it would hand the unions leverage in any later talks over fuel prices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Bolivian unions marching?

Mainly over the diesel price, which no longer carries a state subsidy, and over education and mining changes the unions oppose. Their leader says they do not aim to topple the government.

Will the drivers’ strike go ahead?

The drivers say yes unless the price notice is withdrawn. The government’s offer of talks on Sunday could change that.

Does this affect travel in Bolivia?

Buses and trucks run on diesel, so a long strike can slow roads and freight. Travellers should check with their operators before moving between cities.

Sources Public remarks of COB leader Mario Argollo, 27 November 2026 · Remarks of President Rodrigo Paz, 24 November 2026, and Defence Minister Ernesto Justiniano, 26 November 2026 · National hydrocarbons regulator ANH, price notice of 23 November 2026, and Supreme Decree 5716 · Central Bank of Bolivia, official exchange rate for 28 to 30 November 2026 · International Monetary Fund, release PR26317, 2 October 2026

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