The message is simple: march if you wish, but keep traffic moving, or face dialogue first and then the security forces.

File photo. Courtyard of the Casa de la Libertad, Sucre, Bolivia, 2013. Photo: Henry Ponce Barco, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: Bolivia

Bolivia’s Defence Minister, Ernesto Justiniano, said on Thursday 26 November that protesters may march but not block roads, days before drivers begin an indefinite diesel strike. He said peaceful protest is allowed and blockades are not.

He said the state will first ask blockaders to let traffic through and will weigh sending in police and soldiers if that fails. The warning comes under a state of exception, emergency powers over internal unrest, which is due to expire on Thursday 17 December 2026.

Key Facts Who. Ernesto Justiniano, Bolivia’s defence minister, spoke for President Rodrigo Paz’s government.

What. Peaceful protest allowed, blockades not; dialogue first, then police and army, he said on 26 November.

Next. Drivers’ indefinite strike starts 00:00 Monday 30 November; state of exception expires 17 December.

As of. 28 November 2026, 05:00 GMT.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

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The message is simple: march if you wish, but keep traffic moving, or face dialogue first and then the security forces.

The rules are shaped by this year’s experience: Supreme Decree 5636, a government order, declared the state of exception on 20 June 2026 to end the 53 days of blockades. Supreme Decree 5707 later extended it by 90 days.

Justiniano recalled on Thursday that this year’s blockades brought food shortages, economic losses and deaths. He added: “This state of exception has made people more aware that blockades harm and hurt the Bolivian economy.”

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. A street stall selling route signs for minibuses and other transport in La Paz, Bolivia, August 2018. Photo: Olga Lidia Paredes Alcoreza, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

He spoke a day before a large march on Friday 27 November, called by the Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB), the main union federation, together with miners and teachers. It was one of several protests announced by different sectors against the diesel price rise.

On Wednesday 25 November in the city of Sucre, police and soldiers together lifted all transport blockade points set up against the diesel price rise and arrested 27 people. Justiniano said on Thursday that a report on the operation exists, and he named it as the example of how the forces would act.

He said blockaders would first be asked to lift their roadblocks, promising: “We will redouble our efforts to lift them through dialogue.” If that fails, he said, the government would make an assessment, and “our forces, as yesterday in Sucre, will also act to stop this from happening.”

The national drivers’ confederation, the Confederación de Choferes de Bolivia, decided after a national assembly on Thursday 26 November to strike from 00:00 on Monday 30 November. A group of free-transport drivers led by Limbert Tancara will join, and the confederation’s leader, Lucio Gómez, wants Supreme Decree 5716 withdrawn.

Decree 5716 ended the diesel subsidy, and the price before the latest rise was Bs 17.95 (bolivianos) a litre (about US$1.51 at the Central Bank of Bolivia’s official rate of Bs 11.90 per US$ for 28 to 30 November 2026). The drivers also want the state fuel regulator, known as ANH, to withdraw its notice raising the price to Bs 20.57 a litre (about US$1.73), a rise of Bs 2.62 (about US$0.22) or 14.6%.

The government, through presidential spokesman José Luis Gálvez, invited drivers to talks at the Ministry of Public Works at 10:00 on Sunday 29 November. Gálvez said the state will not return to subsidising diesel because that is “not sustainable”.

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Gómez says the drivers have received no formal invitation and will talk only if the price notice is withdrawn, and the confederation also demands that Decree 5716 be repealed. The union federation, miners and teachers marched on Friday 27 November, the day after the minister spoke.

For travellers and companies moving goods in Bolivia, a strike from Monday 30 November puts roads and freight at risk, and Justiniano said this year’s blockades cut food supply. Diesel fuels trucks and buses, so the notice’s 14.6% rise sets the cost side of the dispute.

The state of exception expires on 17 December 2026, and another extension needs the approval of the Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s parliament. Justiniano said on Thursday that it is “too early” to decide, that the question has not yet entered the agenda and that the choice lies with President Paz and the cabinet together with the Assembly.

He added that things that work should continue, a sign that he favours keeping the measures in place. Whether an extension will be sought and how many drivers will join the strike are not yet known.

The next fixed dates are the talks at 10:00 on Sunday 29 November, the strike from 00:00 on Monday 30 November and the expiry of the state of exception on Thursday 17 December. Whether those talks happen at all is the first open question of the week.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can people protest in Bolivia at the moment?

Peaceful protests are allowed, the defence minister says, but blockades are not. The government says it will use dialogue first and security forces if that fails.

Will the state of exception be extended?

No decision has been announced, and the minister says it is too early to say. Any extension needs approval from the Legislative Assembly.

Why does the drivers’ strike matter to visitors?

Buses and trucks run on diesel, so a long strike can disrupt roads and freight. The minister says this year’s blockades also cut food supply.

Sources Public remarks of Defence Minister Ernesto Justiniano, 26 November 2026 (Ministry of Defence of Bolivia) · Central Bank of Bolivia, official exchange rate for 28 to 30 November 2026 · Supreme Decrees 5636, 5707 and 5716

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