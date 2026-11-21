Bolivia’s interim chief prosecutor promised not to extend himself, yet the Assembly has not launched the call that would replace him.

The Legislative Palace on Plaza Murillo in La Paz, where Bolivia's Congress meets. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Politics: Bolivia

Bolivian lawmakers are openly split over whether the interim Attorney General, José Armando Urioste, should stay beyond his 90-day term, with the clock at the halfway mark on Saturday 21 November 2026. The Attorney General heads the public prosecution service, the Ministerio Público, and leads the prosecutors who bring criminal cases.

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Some members of the Legislative Assembly, Bolivia’s two-chamber Congress, now say an extension may be needed to choose a permanent successor. Others call that a breach of deadlines the Assembly set for itself.

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Key Facts Who. José Armando Urioste, Bolivia’s interim Attorney General, faces a split Legislative Assembly over extending his term.

What. Some lawmakers allow an extension of his term; others reject one and want a faster election.

When. Term ends about Tuesday 5 January 2027; Assembly recess is planned from Friday 18 December.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Bolivia’s interim chief prosecutor promised not to extend himself, yet the Assembly has not launched the call that would replace him.

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The post fell vacant after the Assembly definitively suspended Roger Mariaca, the permanent Attorney General it elected in 2024. Mariaca is detained and under investigation over alleged links to drug trafficking and money laundering, allegations on which there has been no conviction.

On 28 September 2026 the US State Department publicly accused Mariaca of taking bribes, and he is presumed innocent. Early on Saturday 3 October 2026, after several rounds of voting, the Assembly named Urioste interim Attorney General for 90 days.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Vice President Edmand Lara, who presides over the Assembly, swore Urioste in on the night of Monday 5 October 2026. That night Urioste said he would not stay “one day longer” and would not extend himself, adding that after 30 years in the profession he would not muddy it over 90 days, though he has said he will apply for the permanent post.

He also warned that the institution could be left headless, a state known in Spanish as acefalía, if the Assembly failed to name a permanent chief. On Wednesday 7 October, Manolo Rojas, a deputy of the Christian Democratic Party (PDC), said the 90 days were “improrrogable”, meaning they cannot be extended.

Rojas said the leaders of the party benches had agreed to elect a chief within three months. Rafael López, who heads the bench of Libre (Libertad y República), an alliance with seats in both chambers, confirmed the 90-day maximum and called it more than needed.

Rojas added that a call for candidates would soon be launched, run by a mixed commission of deputies and senators in a public, merit-based process, possibly with international observers. That firm line has softened: by Saturday 21 November about 45 days remained before the term runs out, around Tuesday 5 January 2027 by lawmakers’ count.

Allies of Urioste Open the Door to an Extension

On Thursday 19 November, Senator Freddy Castillo of the PDC, who has just taken over the Senate Justice Committee that handles the call for candidates, said the public expects transparency. “If we need an extension to deliver it, we will do it,” he said, adding that he would have more certainty “next week”.

Eliana Acosta, who leads the Senate bench of Unidad, an alliance, said the time left would not be enough to elect a permanent chief. She blamed almost a month of delay on conflicts with Lara and the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house, and said an extension would be made if needed.

On Friday 20 November, PDC deputy Ruddy Pantaleón said that if deadlines do not fit, Urioste could stay “at least about 30 more days”. “Thirty days are enough to choose in the best way,” he said.

María René Peñaloza, a deputy of the Unidad alliance, said Urioste “must continue” if no suitable candidates are found. PDC Senator Wilder Véliz asked the Mixed Justice Commission, a joint committee of deputies and senators, to work against the clock, since the bill for the call has passed in general but still needs approval in detail.

A view over La Paz from a cable car; the Legislative Assembly meets in the Bolivian capital’s government district. (Archive photo) Photo: Rio Times library

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Libre and Some Deputies Say No

Libre rejects any extension. Senator José Sánchez said his alliance will not back one, and he criticised Urioste for “stumbling over some inconveniences” that, in his words, do not show impartiality.

Sánchez urged Lara to push the call forward and said Libre will make the effort to hold the election on time. A Libre lawmaker called an extension “an irresponsibility on our part”.

Deputies Edgar Zegarra and Rodolfo García also rejected an extension. Zegarra called it a “glaring mistake” and said lawmakers lose time on trivial laws, such as declaring chicha, a maize drink, or the tamal cultural heritage, while justice reform waits.

García said the Assembly had not put a prosecutor in place so that his term could be extended, and asked it to find the quickest mechanism. Lawmakers even disagree on what the law that created the interim post allows: Rojas calls the term unextendable, while Castillo says an extension is possible.

The Assembly has about 27 days before it breaks to approve the bill in detail. That is the window left to settle rules for a process that is meant to run through a public call, a merit evaluation and pre-selection.

A leaderless or contested prosecution service matters beyond Bolivia, because it runs the drug-trafficking and corruption cases that Washington watches. A permanent chief with a clear mandate bears on extradition, on anti-narcotics cooperation and on how investors judge the rule of law.

It is not known whether the bill will pass in detail before 18 December, whether a vote on an extension is scheduled, or who will apply for the post. Whether that law caps the term at 90 days or keeps Urioste until a successor is elected is disputed among lawmakers.

Castillo has said he expects more certainty in the week of Monday 23 November. The Assembly’s pre-holiday break is the next hard stop for the bill.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Urioste legally stay beyond 90 days?

Lawmakers disagree on whether that law caps the term or keeps him until a successor is elected. Neither camp has settled the point.

Who chooses Bolivia’s permanent Attorney General?

The Legislative Assembly chooses, after a public call, merit evaluation and pre-selection. The Mixed Justice Commission is meant to run that process.

What happens if no successor is chosen in time?

Urioste has warned that the institution could be left headless. Some lawmakers say he would then continue, while others insist the term cannot be extended.

Sources Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: statements by named members of Bolivia’s Legislative Assembly, 19 and 20 November 2026; Assembly records of the interim appointment · Cámara de Diputados

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error