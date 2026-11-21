A court has jailed two Brazilian inmates for six months over the shooting at the cell of a former prosecutor.

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BOLIVIA · SECURITY

Two Brazilian prisoners will spend the next six months in pretrial detention after a Bolivian judge linked them to a shooting at a former prosecutor’s cell. The hearing took place on Friday 20 November 2026, two days after gunfire hit a cell block at El Abra prison near Cochabamba.

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For US readers, the case shows how safe drug-case detainees are inside Bolivian prisons. Our first report, shots fired at the jailed ex-prosecutor, covers the night of the attack.

Key Facts What happened Judge orders two Brazilian inmates held six months over the 18 November El Abra shooting.

The target Alberto Zeballos, ex-prosecutor jailed at El Abra near Cochabamba, hid in his bathroom, not shot.

The charge Attempted murder; both men stayed silent at the hearing on Friday 20 November 2026.

Where they went One goes to Chonchocoro, a La Paz prison; the other to Palmasola, in Santa Cruz.

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A court has jailed two Brazilian inmates for six months over the shooting at the cell of a former prosecutor.

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What the Court Decided

A pretrial judge, who handles detention questions before a trial, heard the case on Friday 20 November 2026. Prosecutors accuse two Brazilian inmates of attempted murder, and the judge ordered six months of preventive detention for each.

Both men declined to testify and stayed silent at the hearing. A third Brazilian was held after the attack but was not charged at this stage, because his name was not in the prosecutors’ formal request.

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Police said the two would be split up. One goes to San Pedro de Chonchocoro, a maximum-security prison in La Paz, and the other to Palmasola, a large prison in Santa Cruz.

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What Happened at El Abra

Zeballos, a former departmental prosecutor of Santa Cruz, has been held in El Abra since early October under a pretrial detention order. On the afternoon of Wednesday 18 November, shooting broke out in the cell block where he is kept.

He took shelter in the bathroom of his cell and was not shot. Eddy Ordóñez, the departmental prosecutor of Cochabamba, said Zeballos had no gunshot wounds.

Investigators searched the block and found a firearm and about ten mobile phones. Police arrested three Brazilian inmates and one Bolivian inmate in the hours after the attack.

What Police Say They Know

Rolando Vera, director of the Felcc in Cochabamba, said witnesses saw the suspects with a firearm and a knife. The Felcc, short for Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen, is Bolivia’s special crime-fighting police.

Vera did not rule out that more people took part. Police have not said who fired the shots.

A Separate Case on the Same Day

A different court on the same Friday kept Argentine political adviser Fernando Cerimedo in Chonchocoro. It refused to end his detention in a money-laundering case, and no report links him to the Zeballos shooting.

We covered that ruling in our report on the Cerimedo detention. Do not confuse the two cases.

What It Means for You

If you invest in or travel to Bolivia, no report suggests a risk to visitors, because this is a prison-security story. It does show that a firearm and about ten phones were found inside a cell block, which raises questions about prison control.

Readers who follow Bolivia’s drug-trafficking cases should watch for charges against others and for any prosecutor naming who ordered the attack. Neither has been announced.

What Is Not Known

It is not known who fired the shots, who supplied the firearm, or why Zeballos was targeted. Police have not said whether the two jailed Brazilians were the shooters or took another part.

The role of the third Brazilian, and whether the Bolivian inmate will be charged, were not stated in public accounts. No date has been announced for the next hearing in the case.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Alberto Zeballos?

He is a former departmental prosecutor of Santa Cruz, now held in El Abra prison under a pretrial detention order. He was not shot in the attack of 18 November 2026.

What Happened to the Two Brazilians?

A judge ordered six months of preventive detention for two Brazilian inmates accused of attempted murder. One goes to Chonchocoro in La Paz and the other to Palmasola in Santa Cruz.

Was Fernando Cerimedo Involved?

No report links him to the Zeballos shooting. His hearing on the same Friday concerned a separate money-laundering case, and a court kept him in Chonchocoro.

What Is Pretrial Detention in Bolivia?

It is jail while a case is investigated, before any trial verdict. In this case a judge set it at six months for each of the two accused.

Sources: Departmental Prosecutor’s Office of Cochabamba, statement by prosecutor Eddy Ordóñez, 18 November 2026; Felcc Cochabamba, statements by director Rolando Vera, 18 to 20 November 2026; Pretrial court hearing of Friday 20 November 2026, as described by police and prosecutors; Bolivian Police, transfer to Chonchocoro and Palmasola prisons, 20 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error