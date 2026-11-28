The COB is Bolivia's main labour voice, and its record against Paz shows how far a president can push a painful economic reset.

La Paz at dusk. The government that signed the decree sits in La Paz. (Photo: Rio Times library)

BOLIVIA · POLITICS

Bolivia’s main union federation marched through La Paz on Friday 27 November 2026 and told President Rodrigo Paz it is not trying to topple him. Its message was blunter than that: change course on diesel and education, or face a long fight.

The Bolivian Workers’ Central, known by its Spanish initials COB, has already won one round against Paz, forcing him to scrap a fuel decree in January. For US readers the contest matters because the government has linked its diesel price rise to a loan of about US$1.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Washington-based lender.

Key Facts Who The Bolivian Workers’ Central (COB), the country’s main union federation, led by Mario Argollo.

What It marched in La Paz on Friday 27 November 2026 against a diesel price rise and education plans.

Next The federation backs a transport drivers’ strike starting Monday 30 November.

Power Index Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT.

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The COB is Bolivia’s main labour voice, and its record against Paz shows how far a president can push a painful economic reset.

The COB was founded in April 1952, during Bolivia’s national revolution, according to a publication of the Ministry of Labour on the federation’s history. It took part in the revolutionary government, an arrangement Bolivians call cogobierno, and it has been a force in national fights over wages and fuel since.

The best guide to what comes next is January. After Paz took office in November 2025, his Decree 5503 cut fuel subsidies and set off about two weeks of protests, and the Administradora Boliviana de Carreteras, the national roads agency, counted 19 blocked roads on Wednesday 7 January 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

On Sunday 11 January the COB and the government signed a deal in El Alto, the city above La Paz, that scrapped the decree. Decree 5516, with about 32 articles instead of 121, replaced it two days later and kept the end of the fuel subsidy, so the COB won on the text but not on the policy.

Critics say the federation’s leadership is too close to the old ruling party. Analyst Yerko Ilijic argued in January that the COB no longer faithfully represents workers, because it is captured by its own bureaucracy and by deals with the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), the party of ex-presidents Evo Morales and Luis Arce, which ruled for 19 years.

The government’s side was visible on 7 January, when Presidency Minister José Luis Lupo spoke of an “environment of pre-agreement to pacify the country”. He also said the aim was to stabilise the economy and bring back investment and growth.

What the Federation Says It Wants

Mario Argollo, the COB’s leader, told the rally on 27 November: “We are not here wanting to destabilise any government.” He added that the COB must be firm when laws and decrees harm its sectors, and he urged Paz: “Mr President, govern by listening to your people.”

Argollo said the protest took place in all nine departments, Bolivia’s regions, and that the COB will deliver its own education plan and a Mining Code proposal to the government. “We have not come to oppose for the sake of opposing,” he said, “we are also constructive.”

The federation’s list of grievances is long. The march call named rising food prices, company closures and sackings, the terms of credit for micro and small firms, a plan to decentralise public education, and changes to the Social Security Code and the Mining Code.

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Teachers’ leaders at the rally said they would not accept the decentralisation of education, which one rural teachers’ leader called privatisation. Diesel is the sharpest issue: Decree 5716 lifted the subsidy in September, and the pump price went from Bs 9.80 (bolivianos, about US$0.82) to Bs 17.95 (about US$1.51) a litre, an 83% rise, at the central bank’s official rate of Bs 11.90 per US$.

Police Commander Adrián Álvarez said on Friday that checks on buses carrying marchers found dynamite and Bs 75,000 (about US$6,300) in cash, and that four people were arrested. He asked the COB leaders not to “provoke or incite violence” and said investigations would show where the material came from, while Argollo denied the accusations.

The march in La Paz ended without major incidents. In Cochabamba, police used tear gas to break up the march of the departmental labour body and teachers and arrested four people, and two more were arrested in Sucre.

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The Next Test Is Monday 30 November

Argollo backed the indefinite stoppage that transport workers plan from Monday 30 November. Drivers’ groups say they will not open talks until the diesel rise to Bs 20.57 (about US$1.73) a litre is cancelled.

If January is a guide, the likelier outcome is a rewritten measure rather than a reversal, since the government kept its subsidy cut even after two weeks of blockades. For US investors following the IMF programme, the test is whether Paz can hold the diesel price while the roads stay open.

More: Bolivia news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Bolivia’s COB?

It is the national federation of Bolivian unions, and it speaks for miners, teachers, factory workers and other groups. Mario Argollo is its leader today.

Is the COB Trying to Topple the President?

Its leader said on 27 November that it is not trying to destabilise any government. It says it will resist decrees it sees as harmful to its members.

Could Road Blockades Return?

That depends on the talks and on the transport strike planned for Monday 30 November. In January, blockades helped force a rewrite of the fuel decree.

Sources COB, statements of leader Mario Argollo at the La Paz rally, 27 November 2026

Bolivian National Police, statement of Commander Adrián Álvarez, 27 November 2026

Ministry of Labour of Bolivia, publication on the history of the COB

Supreme Decrees 5503, 5516 and 5716, Official Gazette of Bolivia

Ministry of the Presidency, statement of Minister José Luis Lupo, 7 January 2026

Central Bank of Bolivia, official exchange rate, valid 28 to 30 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error