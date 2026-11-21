Bolivia plans a second deficit cut in a year, from 9.2% to 6.7% of output, while keeping its gasoline subsidy and overshooting a ceiling set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Economy: Bolivia

Bolivia’s government has asked its Legislative Assembly, the national parliament, to approve a 2027 budget that cuts the fiscal deficit to 6.7% of gross domestic product (GDP, the value of everything the economy produces). Christian Morales Burgos, the Minister of Economy and Public Finance, delivered the draft on Friday 30 October 2026, ahead of the end-of-October deadline.

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The target is 2.5 percentage points below the 9.2% the government now expects for 2026, and Morales has said only that further corrections will come. His first-year report on Friday 20 November 2026 did not detail the cuts.

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Key Facts Who. Economy Minister Christian Morales Burgos, under President Rodrigo Paz, sent the draft to Bolivia’s Legislative Assembly.

What. The 2027 budget targets a deficit of 6.7% of GDP, down from 9.2% expected for 2026.

When. Draft delivered Friday 30 October 2026; the Assembly must act before the end of December.

Power Index. Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 27.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 21 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Bolivia plans a second deficit cut in a year, from 9.2% to 6.7% of output, while keeping its gasoline subsidy and overshooting a ceiling set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

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The 2027 target is the latest step in a short run of deficit corrections. The fiscal deficit is the gap between what the state spends and what it collects, and the ministry’s report of 20 November 2026 says the inherited 2026 budget implied a gap of 15.8% of GDP.

The reformulated 2026 General State Budget, known as the PGE in Spanish, cut that figure to 9.2%, a correction of 6.6 percentage points. Morales called it “a correction of the budget, not the definitive solution to the fiscal problem”.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Bolivia ranks 13th of 14 with 27.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: economic weight (11). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (CCC+); economy contracting (-1.6%); inflation of 20%. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

When he delivered the 2027 draft, Morales said the government was “carrying out the adjustment” set out in its economic programme. He added that it was “not leaving the most vulnerable sectors aside”.

The draft earmarks more than Bs 14 billion (about US$1.2 billion) for social-protection programmes, with Bs meaning bolivianos, the national currency. All conversions here use Bs 11.64 per US$, the market close of Friday 20 November, because Bolivia has ended its fixed rate of Bs 6.96 and now sets a daily official rate.

The draft itself assumes about Bs 12.02 per US$ at the end of 2027. Autonomous regional governments, municipalities and public universities would receive Bs 26.08 billion (about US$2.24 billion). Morales put that at an average rise of 19% on the 2026 budget.

Annual inflation was 7.08% in October 2026, down from 20.96% at the end of 2025, the ministry says. The 2027 draft nonetheless assumes inflation of more than 10%.

The sharpest tension is the gasoline subsidy, a state payment that keeps fuel cheaper at the pump. Bolivia has committed to the IMF, the global lender that backs countries in financial trouble, to remove fuel subsidies in 2027, yet Morales said: “At present we have a gasoline subsidy and, therefore, the budget contemplates the same.”

The draft sets aside about Bs 11 billion (about US$945 million) for the gasoline and vehicle natural gas subsidy, Morales said on 30 October. Even after the cut the state would still spend well above its income, so the subsidy decision bears directly on how fast the gap can close.

The Draft Overshoots the IMF Ceiling

The IMF programme memorandum asks for credible measures to hold the deficit of the non-financial public sector, meaning the state without its banks, to no more than Bs 36.8 billion (about US$3.16 billion). The draft’s 6.7% equals Bs 38.59 billion (about US$3.32 billion), which is Bs 1,789.9 million (about US$154 million) above that ceiling.

The same memorandum says fuel prices reach cost-recovery levels, meaning pump prices that cover what fuel costs, from January 2027. Morales said further corrections in the coming months could still trim the budget, but he did not say whether they would end the gasoline subsidy.

The ministry has not published a line-by-line breakdown of the spending cuts and extra revenue behind the target. Morales has said further corrections will come in the coming months, without saying which.

Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia’s seat of government. (File photo, 2016. Photo: EEJCC, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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A Credit Recovery Still Deep in Junk Territory

For US readers, the stakes lie in Bolivia’s credit story. The ministry says the country has returned to international markets with a US$1 billion sovereign bond, and that its country risk, the extra yield investors demand over safe US debt, fell from 1,214 basis points in November 2025 to under 500 in October 2026 (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

Ratings remain deep in junk territory, the label for debt below investment grade. The ministry lists upgrades from three credit-rating agencies, the firms that grade a government’s ability to repay: Moody’s to Caa2 with a positive outlook, Fitch from CCC- to CCC, and S&P from CCC- to CCC+.

Behind the budget sits an IMF programme of about US$1.9 billion and a multilateral package, lending from several international institutions, of about US$10 billion, the ministry says. The fund’s subsidy condition and the gasoline line in the draft now point in opposite directions.

Liquid international reserves, the foreign currency the state can use at short notice, rose from US$52 million to more than US$1.1 billion, according to the ministry’s report. The same report says the minimum wage rose from Bs 2,750 (about US$236) to Bs 3,300 (about US$284).

Since 5 November 2026 a new phase of dollar-deposit returns has covered deposits of US$10,001 to US$50,000, the ministry says. The ministry describes it as a gradual return of dollars that had been restricted in the banking system.

The Assembly must act on the budget before the end of December 2026, and it is not known whether lawmakers will amend the draft. No date for the vote has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a 6.7% deficit target mean?

It means the state would still spend more than it collects, only by a smaller margin than now. A smaller gap means the government needs to borrow less.

Will Bolivia keep its fuel subsidies?

The draft budget keeps the gasoline subsidy, although the government has committed to the IMF to remove fuel subsidies in 2027. The Assembly’s review will show how the two fit together.

What happens next with the budget?

Lawmakers must act before the end of the year and decide whether to change the draft. No vote date has been published.

In depth Bolivia's economy in 2026

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