Bogotá Gunman Exits Taxi, Kills Three Men
Colombia: Security
According to Bogotá’s Metropolitan Police, the city’s police force, a person who arrived in a taxi opened fire on three men outside a home in southern Bogotá on Tuesday evening, 10 November 2026, and all three died. Officers located the taxi and arrested its 36-year-old driver, and police say they are trying to identify others involved.
Key Facts
—Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
—What. Three men were shot dead outside a home in Altamira, a neighbourhood in southern Bogotá.
—When. About 7:00 p.m. Bogotá time (the same as US Eastern in November) on Tuesday, 10 November 2026.
—Arrest. Police located the taxi and arrested its 36-year-old driver, who has prior records for homicide.
—Not known. A motive is unconfirmed, and so are who fired and whether others took part.
A triple killing on a residential street in the south of Colombia’s capital has led to one arrest, but who fired is still unclear.
What Happened in Altamira
The attack took place around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, when three men, aged 24, 40 and 55, were at the entrance of a house in Altamira, a neighbourhood in the San Cristóbal district in the south of Bogotá. Police said a person who arrived in a taxi opened fire on them.
All three men died, and police are investigating the killings. They have asked anyone with information to call the 123 emergency line.
The Arrest and the Search for Others
Lieutenant Colonel Cristian Velásquez, commander of the San Cristóbal police station, said police activated a “plan candado”, a plan to find suspects and vehicles in the area, after the shooting. Officers located the taxi, and the man driving it was arrested.
Police say the man is 36 years old and has prior records for homicide and attempted homicide. The taxi and the man were handed over to the Attorney General’s Office, which prosecutes crimes in Colombia.
What Happens Next
Under Colombian law a detained person must be brought before a judge within 36 hours, which means by Thursday, 12 November at the latest. Any charges would be set out at that stage.
The arrested man is presumed innocent until a court rules. Police say they are working to identify the others involved.
What Is Not Known
No motive has been confirmed, and the victims’ names and the reason they were targeted are not public. It is unclear whether the driver was the person who fired, and whether others took part.
What It Means for Readers Abroad
The killings happened on a residential street in the south of the city, and officials have not said that visitors were involved. Travellers planning a trip can check the US State Department’s current Colombia advisory and follow police updates for the area.
Readers can follow wider security stories in our Colombia coverage. Related reading includes the arrest of a Clan del Golfo drug-gang chief and a guide to Colombia’s regions and departments.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Bogotá on 10 November 2026?
A person who arrived in a taxi opened fire on three men outside a home in the Altamira neighbourhood of southern Bogotá at about 7 p.m., police said. All three men died.
Has anyone been arrested?
Yes. Police located the taxi and arrested its 36-year-old driver. Police are trying to identify others involved, and he has not been convicted.
Where is San Cristóbal?
San Cristóbal is a district in southern Bogotá. Altamira is a neighbourhood inside it.
Sources
Bogotá’s Metropolitan Police, statements of 11 November 2026 (Lt. Col. Cristian Velásquez) · Colombian Constitution, Article 28 (36-hour limit on detention before a judge)
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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