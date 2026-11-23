Egypt Condemns Attack on Bahrain Facility
Egypt backs Bahrain after a strike on a site Bahrain calls civilian; Iran's Guards say their targets were American.
Egypt: Gulf Security
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday 22 November 2026 condemned an attack on a civilian industrial facility in Bahrain that started a fire and caused material damage. Bahrain’s interior ministry blamed Iran, and two people were hurt.
Cairo called the attacks “a flagrant violation of the kingdom’s sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter”, the founding treaty of the United Nations. It matters beyond the Gulf because Bahrain hosts US military sites, which Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, an arm of its military, say they targeted.
Key Facts
- Who. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack; Bahrain’s interior ministry blamed Iran.
- What. A civilian industrial facility caught fire; two people were injured.
- Claim. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards say they targeted US military sites in Bahrain.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 07:30 GMT
Egypt backs Bahrain after a strike on a site Bahrain calls civilian; Iran’s Guards say their targets were American.
Bahrain’s interior ministry said the strike on Saturday 21 November hit a civilian industrial facility and started a fire, without giving its location. It later said two people were hurt: a Bahraini citizen in stable condition and a Pakistani resident in critical condition.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted US military sites in Bahrain. Bahrain’s foreign ministry rejected that account, called the facility civilian and demanded that Iran pay compensation.
Bahrain also called on the UN Security Council, the body responsible for international peace and security, to take firm action. Egypt’s statement reaffirmed “its full solidarity with Bahrain” in protecting its sovereignty, security and citizens.
Bahrain’s Defence Force reported shooting down several Iranian aerial attacks earlier this month, including on 15 November. More Egyptian foreign-policy news is on our Egypt page.
Bahrain’s interior ministry has not named the site or its owner. Bahrain has asked for Security Council action; what the council will do is not known.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is behind the attack on Bahrain?
Bahrain’s interior ministry blamed Iran, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they targeted US sites. Bahrain disputes that the target was military.
What did Egypt’s statement say?
It reaffirmed full solidarity with Bahrain’s measures to protect its sovereignty, security and citizens. It also rejected attacks that threaten regional security and stability.
Sources
Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, statement of 22 November 2026; Bahrain’s interior and foreign ministries, statements of 21–22 November 2026.
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