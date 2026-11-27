Android phones now block calls that wrongly use Banco do Brasil's official line, taking away the scammer's best prop: a trusted number on the screen.

Fraud: Brazil

Banco do Brasil (BB), a Brazilian bank, said on Thursday 26 November 2026 that it and Google blocked more than 77,000 fraudulent calls in the first week of a joint effort. The tool targets the “Golpe da Falsa Central”, the fake call-centre scam, in which criminals pose as the bank’s own customer service.

The tool uses security features on Android phones to stop criminals who fake the number 4004-0001 from reaching customers, according to BB’s statement of 26 November 2026. That number is BB’s official customer service line, and Google now blocks calls received on Android devices that wrongly use it.

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What. More than 77,000 fraudulent calls blocked in the first week of the tool.

When. Announced on Thursday 26 November 2026.

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Android phones now block calls that wrongly use Banco do Brasil’s official line, taking away the scammer’s best prop: a trusted number on the screen.

Fraudsters rely on “spoofing”, a technique that masks the origin of a call so that the bank’s official number shows on the victim’s screen. Fabiana Alvim, a BB communications adviser, described the pattern in the bank’s Investalk column, updated on 22 July 2026.

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In that column, Alvim wrote that scammers contact victims by phone, WhatsApp or SMS while posing as a bank manager. They invent a reason such as a suspicious purchase or an attempted break-in to the account.

The criminals may then ask the customer to install unknown apps, share the phone screen or authorise transactions, the column says. The advice is to end the conversation and contact the bank through official channels, in the bank’s words, translated.

BB uses 4004-0001 only to receive calls from customers in capitals and metropolitan regions, the bank said on 26 November 2026. Customers outside those areas use 0800-729-0001.

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The bank itself places calls to customers from 4003-3001, which covers its branches, business offices, consumer service and relationship centres. A call that shows 4004-0001 as the caller should therefore be distrusted and ended, according to BB’s guidance of 26 November 2026.

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Since September 2026 BB has also used “verified origin” technology, which lets phones identify legitimate calls made by the bank. The bank mentioned it in the same statement of 26 November 2026.

The 77,000 figure covers only the first week of the tool, according to BB’s statement of 26 November 2026. It is the bank’s own count.

Separately, the central bank, Banco Central do Brasil, presented its security agenda for 2027 at the 29th plenary meeting of the Pix Forum, the central bank’s regular meeting with Pix participants, on 26 November 2026. It includes a fraud-probability indicator for Pix, Brazil’s instant payment system, built on machine-learning models and shared with banks at transaction level.

BB’s call block and the central bank’s indicator are separate measures. They come from different institutions and work on different channels.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which number should BB customers distrust?

A call that shows 4004-0001 as the caller should be distrusted and ended, because BB uses that number only to receive calls. The bank’s own outgoing calls come from 4003-3001.

What should a customer do after a suspicious call?

BB’s guidance is to end the conversation and contact the bank through official channels. Customers outside capitals and metropolitan regions can use 0800-729-0001.

More: Brazil news

Further reading: Brazil Tests Fraud Scores for Pix Payments

Sources: Banco do Brasil statement of 26 November 2026; Banco do Brasil Investalk column, updated 22 July 2026; Banco Central do Brasil, 29th plenary meeting of the Pix Forum, 26 November 2026 (https://www.bcb.gov.br/content/estabilidadefinanceira/pix/Forum_Pix_Plenaria/20261126-Forum_Pix.pdf)

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