Brazil's central bank is testing a fraud score for Pix and plans a warning on payment notes in its 2027 agenda.

Payments: Brazil

Brazil’s central bank is testing a fraud probability indicator for Pix, the country’s instant payment system, with a sample of banks and payment firms. The Banco Central do Brasil (BCB) set out its 2027 plan on Thursday 26 November 2026.

The BCB runs Pix, its instant payment system, which began in November 2020 (BCB, 26 November 2026). The BCB’s 2027 agenda, presented on 26 November 2026, also includes a feasibility study on linking Pix with TIPS, the instant payment system of the European Central Bank.

Key Facts Who. Brazil’s central bank, which runs the Pix instant payment system.

What. Tests of a machine learning fraud indicator for Pix with a sample of participants.

When. Presented Thursday 26 November 2026; salary account and credit changes start 1 July 2027.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 04:10 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Brazil’s central bank is testing a fraud score for Pix and plans a warning on payment notes in its 2027 agenda.

The plan was shown at the 29th plenary of the Fórum Pix, the central bank’s regular meeting with banks and payment firms. The slide deck is dated 26 November 2026.

The fraud probability indicator is built on machine learning models and would be shared with participating banks at the level of each transaction. Tests with a sample of participants are under way, the deck says.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

A handwritten sign advertising Pix at a vegetable stall in a farmers market in Itajubá, Minas Gerais. (File photo) Photo: Mateus S. Figueiredo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Other security work planned for 2027 includes an upgrade of MED 2.0, the central bank’s special refund mechanism for fraud and error. The bank also plans new flows that let it act on Pix keys in the DICT, the central registry of Pix keys.

A further item sets minimum criteria for what counts as well founded suspicion of fraud and as suspicion of fraud. Banks could then reject transactions and block funds as a precaution, and the bank also plans better precautionary blocking.

A working sub group on inappropriate messages proposed measures for the description field attached to Pix payments. The central bank plans a mandatory on screen notice, which in the deck’s words, translated from Portuguese, says the field “must be used to describe the payment” and “must not be used for offensive messages, threats”.

The bank would also rename the field from Message to Payment Description. Receivers could mask received descriptions and view them only if they wish.

Requirements are due in the first half of 2027, with production in the second half. The sub group estimated up to six months, and the central bank rates the education measure low in complexity and the masking measure medium.

From 1 July 2027 salary accounts, restricted accounts used only to receive wages, may start Pix Automático payments, the recurring payments a customer sets up once, and receive refunds of them. This follows Resolution 5251 of 2025 from the National Monetary Council, the government body that sets financial rules.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Salary accounts still cannot make transfers or other payments. From 1 February 2027 one invoice can offer both a bank slip, known as a boleto, and a Pix payment, and adoption is optional for participants.

BCB Resolution 603 of 23 October 2026 lets participating firms offer credit when a Pix is started, with opt in and opt out for the user. It is optional for firms and takes effect on 1 July 2027.

In 2027 the central bank also plans rules for payment intermediaries, unregulated firms that sit in the money flow of payment schemes. The deck flags a lack of transparency about the final receiver, credit risk and difficulty fighting fraud.

The next Fórum Pix plenary is set for 25 March 2027, with another on 25 November 2027. The deck lists the fraud indicator for 2027 without a rollout date.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Pix?

Pix is Brazil’s instant payment system, run by the central bank. It is free for individuals and works around the clock.

Will people still be able to add a note to a Pix payment?

The plan renames the field Payment Description and adds a notice about its proper use. Receivers could mask descriptions and view them only if they choose.

Who will see the fraud indicator?

It is meant to be shared with participating banks, transaction by transaction. The deck lists it for 2027 without a rollout date.

More: Brazil news

Further reading: Brazil’s Pix Record: 318 Million Payments in One Day

In depth Fintechs and digital banks in Brazil 2026

Sources: Banco Central do Brasil, presentation of the 29th Fórum Pix plenary, 26 November 2026 (https://www.bcb.gov.br/content/estabilidadefinanceira/pix/Forum_Pix_Plenaria/20261126-Forum_Pix.pdf); BCB Resolution 603 of 23 October 2026; National Monetary Council Resolution 5251 of 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →