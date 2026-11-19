Auren Operações is an electricity generation and trading company based in Bauru, in the state of São Paulo, and a subsidiary of the Auren Energia group. Its shares are listed on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, under the code AESO3. Full name Auren Operações S.A. (S.A. means public limited company), formerly AES Operações S.A. Ticker / exchange AESO3 (ordinary, voting shares) / B3, the São Paulo stock exchange Headquarters Bauru, São Paulo state, Brazil (CVM registry) Sector Electricity generation and trading (CVM sector label: holding companies, electricity) Website ri.aurenenergia.com.br (investor relations site of the Auren group) Full dossier Revenue, profit, owners and management: for Company Intelligence subscribers

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

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