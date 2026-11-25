An Argentine judge has ruled that the tests linking contaminated hospital fentanyl to patient deaths stand, rejecting the main defendant’s bid to void them.

Justice: Argentina

A federal judge in Argentina has refused to throw out the laboratory tests that tie bacteria in contaminated hospital fentanyl to patient deaths, according to a ruling disclosed on Wednesday 25 November 2026. Judge Ernesto Kreplak of Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 3 in La Plata, the provincial capital near Buenos Aires, rejected the main defendant’s request to annul the sterility tests, though the exact signing date has not been confirmed.

This is pharmaceutical fentanyl, a hospital anaesthetic and painkiller, and not the street drug Americans know from the opioid crisis. The case involves at least 90 deaths, and it turns on whether the state’s own evidence can survive a challenge in court.

Key Facts Who. Judge Ernesto Kreplak rejected Ariel García Furfaro’s request to void the fentanyl sterility tests.

What. Ruling disclosed Wednesday 25 November 2026 in La Plata; appeals pending, no trial date set.

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As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 11:15 GMT.

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An Argentine judge has ruled that the tests linking contaminated hospital fentanyl to patient deaths stand, rejecting the main defendant’s bid to void them.

The case file, numbered FLP 17371/2025, began on Thursday 8 May 2025, when ANMAT, Argentina’s national drug regulator, issued an alert on lot 31202 and banned it after the first deaths at the Hospital Italiano de La Plata. Regulators then inspected the laboratories on Monday 12 May 2025 and took samples, the judge noted in his ruling.

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The tests at issue covered lots 31201, 31202, 31244 and 31245 of fentanyl made by HLB Pharma, and were run by INAME, the national medicines institute, and the private laboratory Gobbi Novag S.A. Later genetic sequencing by the ANLIS Malbrán Institute, the national reference laboratory for infectious disease, linked bacteria found in the product to bacteria found in victims.

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La Plata Cathedral; the city’s federal court is handling the case (photo: David Alsina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The main defendant, Ariel Fernando García, known as García Furfaro, owns HLB Pharma and Ramallo, and his lawyer Gastón Matías Marano asked the court to void the tests. Marano argued that the sterility test was an expert opinion needing prior notice to the parties under articles 253 and 258 of the national Code of Criminal Procedure.

He also said Gobbi Novag was a “commercial enemy” of Ramallo and HLB Pharma, and that INAME depends on the Health Ministry, which was a plaintiff at the start of the case. Other co-defendants joined the request, among them Wilson Pons, José Antonio Maiorano, María Victoria García, Javier Tchukrán and Rocío Garay.

Kreplak rejected the request and also refused the alternative plea to repeat the sterility study of the ampoules. He wrote that his court did not order the tests, which INAME and ANMAT staff carried out using health policing powers “en un contexto de suma urgencia a nivel nacional” (in a context of extreme urgency nationwide).

The judge said the defence challenged the positive results only after almost a year and a half of investigation. He said he ruled in line with the opinion of the La Plata Federal Prosecution Unit.

Kreplak described the challenge as one that, “con argumentos formalistas y en última instancia falaces, pretende echar un manto de duda” (with formalistic and ultimately false arguments, tries to cast a veil of doubt) over a point he called “abrumadoramente probado” (overwhelmingly proven). That point is the contamination of lots 31202 and 31244.

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Prosecutor María Laura Roteta, head of that unit, had filed a 43-page opinion in early November 2026 asking the judge to reject all the defence challenges. She called the defence premise “falsa” (false) and said the tests ran “mientras se encontraba en curso una crisis sanitaria sin precedentes” (during an unprecedented health crisis).

The ruling says 15 defendants and 90 deaths are under investigation, while earlier court counts reached 111 deaths. The toll is therefore still being fixed, and on Thursday 25 September 2025 Kreplak charged the lab-linked defendants as co-authors of adulterating medicines resulting in at least 20 deaths.

ANMAT cancelled the operating licences of HLB Pharma and Ramallo in a decision, Disposición 1848/2026, published in the Boletín Oficial, the official gazette, on Friday 10 April 2026. All the accused remain defendants until a court convicts, and the ruling keeps the central scientific evidence in the case.

Defence appeals against the earlier indictments are pending before the Federal Chamber of La Plata, an appeals court that has not said when it will rule. After that the judge can send the case to oral trial, but no date has been set.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the judge decide?

He refused to annul the tests or to repeat them, so the evidence linking bacteria in the product to the victims stays in the case.

Is this the street drug?

No. It is a hospital anaesthetic and painkiller made by a pharmaceutical laboratory, which is why the regulator’s role is central.

What happens next?

The Federal Chamber of La Plata must decide the defence appeals, after which the judge can send the case to oral trial. No date has been set for either step.

Sources Federal Criminal and Correctional Court No. 3 of La Plata, ruling disclosed 25 November 2026 · La Plata Federal Prosecution Unit, opinion of 5 November 2026 · ANMAT · ANLIS Malbrán Institute · Boletín Oficial, ANMAT closure of HLB Pharma and Ramallo, 10 April 2026

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