Brazil’s tax agency says the new tax on company payouts will still raise R$10.5 billion (US$1.78 billion) this year, though collection so far sits well short of that mark.

File photo, 2023. The Ministry of Finance building in Brasília. (Photo: Pedro França/Agência Senado, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Economy: Brazil

Brazil’s tax agency, Receita Federal, said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that it still expects to collect R$10.5 billion (US$1.78 billion) from its new tax on dividends this year. Marcelo Gomide, the agency’s forecasting and analysis coordinator, confirmed the figure at a press briefing on October revenue.

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Receita Federal is the federal tax and customs agency under Brazil’s Finance Ministry, and it announced the briefing on its website the day before. The dividend tax reaches beyond Brazil, because R$2.3 billion (US$390 million) of the money collected so far came from taxpayers living abroad, according to Receita’s figures (about R$5.90 per US$1 on 24 November 2026).

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Key Facts What. Receita kept its 2026 dividend-tax forecast at R$10.5 billion (US$1.78 billion) on 24 November.

Numbers. R$6.359 billion (US$1.08 billion) collected January to October, about 60.6% of the forecast.

Gap. About R$4.14 billion (US$0.70 billion) must arrive in November and December.

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As of. 24 November 2026, 18:15 GMT.

Brazil’s tax agency says the new tax on company payouts will still raise R$10.5 billion (US$1.78 billion) this year, though collection so far sits well short of that mark.

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From January to October, Receita collected R$6.359 billion (US$1.08 billion) in income tax on dividends, about 60.6% of its full-year forecast. About R$4 billion (US$0.68 billion) was paid by taxpayers resident in Brazil and R$2.3 billion (US$390 million) by residents abroad.

To reach R.5 billion (about US.78 billion), Receita must collect about R$4.14 billion (US$0.70 billion) in November and December. By our arithmetic from Receita’s figures, that equals about 65% of everything collected in the first ten months.

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Gomide said at the briefing on 24 November 2026 that the forecast of collecting R.5 billion (about US.78 billion) with income tax on dividends is maintained. Receita’s October revenue figures, released the same day, include one-off items that lifted the month.

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Receita cut the forecast to R$17.2 billion (US$2.9 billion) on Friday 24 July 2026, from about R$29 billion (about US$4.9 billion) at the start of the year. That was the first of two cuts this year.

On Tuesday 22 September 2026 it cut the forecast again, to R.5 billion (about US.78 billion). Claudemir Malaquias, head of Receita’s Tax and Customs Studies Centre, said the agency had applied a statistical treatment to the monthly collection trend after R$4.029 billion (US$0.68 billion) had come in from January to August.

Since January 2026, a company that pays one resident individual more than R$50,000 (US$8,500) in dividends in a month must withhold 10% income tax. Dividends whose distribution was approved by 31 December 2025 are exempt, even if paid later, as our explainer on the tax and foreign investors sets out.

The tax comes from Law 15,270 of 26 November 2025, which also gives full income-tax relief to people earning up to R$5,000 (US$850) a month. That relief phases out as pay rises toward R$7,350 (US$1,246) a month, so the dividend tax is one of the offsets for the lost revenue.

Receita also released October revenue on 24 November: R$293.975 billion (US$49.8 billion), up 7.28% after inflation on October 2025 and the highest October since the series began in 1995. From January to October, federal revenue reached R$2.645 trillion (US$448 billion), up 7% in real terms.

October included R$5.91 billion (US$1.0 billion) of one-off items, among them R$3 billion (US$0.51 billion) of extraordinary payments of corporate income tax and of a levy on company profits, and R$2.91 billion (US$0.49 billion) from a tax on crude oil exports. That export tax has raised R$15.8 billion (US$2.7 billion) so far in 2026.

Receita said the October result was helped by economic activity, higher payroll and these one-offs. Its figures show October revenue at a record even though the dividend tax is behind its forecast.

Receita has not said what happens if November and December fall short, and we found no statement on it. The next monthly revenue release will show whether the R$4.14 billion (US$0.70 billion) arrives.

The tax is also a political question. On 13 November, lawmakers of the Workers’ Party of President Lula filed bills to tax dividends at 15%, and our June report covered how payouts changed once the new tax took effect.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Brazil’s dividend tax?

It is an income tax that companies withhold on large dividend payments to individuals. It was created to pay for the income-tax exemption for lower earners.

Will Receita reach its forecast?

Receita says it keeps the forecast, but collection so far leaves a large share for the last two months. It has not said what happens if that falls short.

Does the dividend tax reach foreign shareholders?

Part of the money so far came from residents abroad, so the tax already reaches some shareholders outside Brazil. Receita has not given further detail on foreign investors.

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