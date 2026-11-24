A blast at a takeaway kitchen during a town festival injured eight people and has now killed its cook. Investigators have not said what caused it.

Society: Argentina

An explosion followed by a fire tore through a takeaway food shop in Ezpeleta, a town south of Buenos Aires city, around 10 p.m. on Sunday 22 November 2026. The shop’s cook and manager, Nahuel Aguilar, 32, has since died of severe burns.

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Eight people were injured as the town celebrated its 154th anniversary, a few metres from the main stage. The cause has not been established, and a prosecutor is investigating.

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Key Facts Who. Nahuel Aguilar, 32, the shop’s cook and manager, died; eight people were injured.

What. An explosion and fire at a takeaway food shop during a town festival.

Where and when. Around 10 p.m. Sunday 22 November 2026, Avenida Centenario, Ezpeleta, Quilmes district, Argentina.

Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

A blast at a takeaway kitchen during a town festival injured eight people and has now killed its cook. Investigators have not said what caused it.

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The explosion hit a rotisería, a takeaway kitchen, on Avenida Centenario at about number 5200, near the corner of Bogotá street. Ezpeleta lies in the Quilmes district (partido), part of Buenos Aires province, and was marking the 154th anniversary of the town.

The cumbia group Los Leales had just begun its show when the blast went off. The event’s announcer asked people to leave, and the area was evacuated.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The Municipality of Quilmes, the local government, said: “El espectáculo se suspendió y se evacuó el sector para facilitar el operativo de emergencia”. In English, the show was suspended and the area was evacuated to ease the emergency operation.

The municipality counted eight injured, after first reports of seven. Aguilar was the most seriously hurt, with burns over a large part of his body.

He was taken to Quilmes Hospital and has since died. The municipality announced his death on Tuesday 24 November in a public message, offering its “deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones”.

File photo. Apartment blocks in Remedios de Escalada, in the Lanús district of Buenos Aires province, where a gas explosion killed one person on 13 November. Photo: Banfield, CC BY-SA 2.5 AR.

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Its message began: “El Municipio de Quilmes expresa sus condolencias por el fallecimiento de Nahuel Aguilar”. The shop had opened only days or a couple of weeks earlier.

No statement from the shop’s owner has been found, and the municipality has not said how many cylinders were on site. Among the other people hurt, a 19-year-old woman had a facial burn and a cut arm, and her brother had a leg cut.

A 22-year-old woman had glass in an eye and a scalp wound.A 73-year-old woman was taken to a clinic, the Clínica Santa Clara, and a girl of about 11 had a scalp cut.

One more woman was treated on site for ringing in the ears. Most of the other injured were later discharged.

Volunteer firefighters from four stations, Solano, La Florida, Bernal and Quilmes, worked alongside civil defence. Ambulances of SAME, Buenos Aires province’s emergency medical service, and municipal health and security staff also took part.

The chief of the Quilmes firefighters’ station described an explosion followed by a fire. Most of the victims, he said, were hurt by the blast itself.

The cause has not been established officially. Some accounts say a gas cylinder, known locally as a garrafa, exploded while it was being changed, but that is unconfirmed.

Prosecutor’s Office No. 22 of the provincial prosecution service is investigating, and experts are examining the scene. The case was first labelled “lesiones culposas”, meaning negligent injury, and it is not known whether that label changes after Aguilar’s death.

It is also not known whether gas cylinders were involved, or whether the shop had the required permits and inspections. Nobody has been charged, and it is not known whether anyone will be.

The blast came nine days after a gas explosion and fire in Remedios de Escalada, in the Lanús district of the same province, on Friday 13 November 2026. That fire left one dead and about 30 injured.

The Municipality of Lanús, the local government, said a contractor’s tunnelling machine struck a gas pipe, and the cause of the blast itself is under judicial investigation. The two blasts had different causes and happened in different districts.

Our wider coverage of the country is in the Argentina news hub. Prosecutors have given no date for their findings.

The experts’ report on the scene will show whether the cylinder account holds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the cause of the explosion been found?

No. A prosecutor is investigating, and experts are examining the scene.

What happens next in the case?

The prosecutor’s office will weigh the experts’ findings from the scene. It has not given a date for them.

Did the shop have the right permits?

That is not known. No official statement on permits or inspections has been found.

Sources Municipality of Quilmes · Municipality of Lanús · Prosecutor’s Office No. 22 (Buenos Aires province) · Quilmes volunteer firefighters

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error