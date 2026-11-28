Mexican investors can now buy Anthropic through local brokers, well before the usual waiting period under the SIC rules would have allowed it.

Markets: Mexico

Shares of Anthropic, the US maker of the Claude AI model, became tradable in Mexico on Friday 27 November 2026 under the ticker ANT. The Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (BMV, the Mexican Stock Exchange) opened them through its SIC, the Sistema Internacional de Cotizaciones, a platform that lets Mexican investors buy foreign shares through local brokers.

The listing came eight days after the company’s debut on Nasdaq, the US technology-heavy stock exchange, and almost three months sooner than the SIC’s general provisions normally allow. For Americans who follow Anthropic, it shows how fast a US stock market debut now reaches retail investors south of the border.

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Key Facts Who. Anthropic, US maker of the Claude AI model, ticker ANT.

What. Shares tradable on the BMV’s platform for foreign securities, bought in pesos.

Where and when. Mexico, Friday 27 November 2026.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of Saturday 28 November 2026, 10:30 GMT

Mexican investors can now buy Anthropic through local brokers, well before the usual waiting period under the SIC rules would have allowed it.

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Article 9 of the general provisions for the SIC, a Mexican regulation, normally lets a foreign company list three months after it starts trading in its home market. Counted from the debut on Thursday 19 November 2026, that would have meant 19 February 2027.

The listing therefore came 84 days ahead of that date. Why the usual three-month period did not apply is not clear.

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The SIC is the exchange’s route for foreign securities, and it is large: the exchange’s figures show 3,860 securities, made up of 2,134 shares and 1,726 ETFs (exchange-traded funds, baskets of securities that trade like a single share). Of these, 289 were added in 2026, 111 shares and 178 ETFs, and by region the mix is 56% North America and 38% Europe.

The BMV says trades in ANT are carried out in pesos and under the same tax regime as the Mexican market, and that holders keep the same corporate and economic rights as in the home market. Investors look for the ticker at an authorised broker (a casa de bolsa), where availability and conditions can vary and broker commissions apply.

File photo: office towers in Mexico City’s business district.

Anthropic priced its initial public offering (IPO) at US$83 per share on Wednesday 18 November 2026, and on its first day it opened at US$111.50 and closed at US$97.17. On the SIC debut day, it closed at US$91.88, which is 10.7% above the offer price and 5.4% below the first-day close, according to Nasdaq closing prices.

At the day’s rate of 19.63 pesos per dollar, one share cost about 1,800 pesos (US$91.88). The BMV-listed share is priced from the Nasdaq price, so the peso figure moves with both the share and the exchange rate.

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+1.85% L 70,521 day range H 72,018 +14.30% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 71% advancing 10 ▲ advancing 4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% Brent crude 90.84 -3.98% Gold 3,669 +3.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +5.15% GMEXICO Financials +4.03% GFNORTE Materials +2.27% CEMEX Telecom +1.00% TELEVISA, AMX Consumer Staples +0.87% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Industrials +0.46% GAP, ASUR, OMA Other -0.52% AMX ADR Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

176,573.35

-0.13%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

71,657.88

+1.85%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,718.92

+1.69%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 71,657.88 +1.85% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — WALMEX 53.31 -1.19% -12.10% 53.95 54.19 52.78 11,221,807 GMEXICO 203.60 +5.15% +30.98% 193.62 205.00 195.03 10,105,180 FEMSA 249.21 +1.96% +43.74% 244.41 251.34 243.50 1,895,629 CEMEX 19.84 +2.27% +4.81% 19.40 19.99 19.44 10,911,305 GFNORTE 211.30 +4.03% +20.28% 203.11 213.00 202.10 4,159,686 BIMBO 71.21 -0.79% +23.81% 71.78 72.23 70.60 2,345,006 TELEVISA 8.19 +1.99% -16.99% 8.03 8.34 8.07 2,190,501 AMX 24.29 +0.00% +16.92% 24.29 24.66 24.18 33,893,769 GAP 450.21 +0.86% +2.66% 446.35 458.98 444.11 348,753 ASUR 272.17 -1.57% -9.08% 276.51 276.22 271.80 35,597 OMA 262.02 +2.10% +7.33% 256.64 263.98 256.05 392,391 KOF 234.57 +2.92% +48.01% 227.91 236.89 229.04 1,203,915 GRUMA 295.25 +0.16% -5.99% 294.79 300.05 288.12 370,562 KIMBER 39.56 +2.14% +7.38% 38.73 39.56 38.75 3,316,911 AMX ADR 24.77 -0.52% +7.41% 24.90 25.35 24.62 1,349,110 Largest moves today GMEXICO

203.60

+5.15% GFNORTE

211.30

+4.03% KOF

234.57

+2.92% CEMEX

19.84

+2.27% KIMBER

39.56

+2.14% OMA

262.02

+2.10% TELEVISA

8.19

+1.99% FEMSA

249.21

+1.96% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 1.85%, with breadth positive — 10 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 28 Nov 2026 Mexico Holidays and Closures in December 2026 Read →

That second force is not small. The peso stood at about 16.98 per dollar on 27 August 2026, so a dollar asset bought now costs about 16% more pesos than at the end of August.

A weaker peso lifts the peso price of ANT even when the share stands still, and a stronger peso trims it. Whoever buys in pesos therefore carries the share price and the dollar-peso rate at the same time.

Actinver, a Mexican financial group, put the risk plainly. “That an offering is large does not guarantee that the share rises afterwards,” Actinver said in a note published on 19 November 2026 (translated from Spanish).

The group looked at the 15 largest US IPOs that have 12 months of trading behind them. The average stock stood 8.4% below its first-day price a year later, and half had fallen more than 25%, Actinver said.

Mexico is not the first Latin American market to offer the stock. On the same day, B3, Brazil’s stock exchange, listed a receipt, ticker ANTH34, that tracks Anthropic and is denominated in reais.

The Brazilian product is a local receipt priced in the local currency, while the Mexican listing trades the foreign share itself in pesos. Both give investors a way in without opening a US brokerage account.

No first-day trading volume or broker list for ANT had been published at the time of writing. More coverage of Mexican companies and markets is in the Mexico hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can a Mexican investor buy ANT?

Through an authorised broker, called a casa de bolsa. Availability and conditions can vary between brokers, and commissions apply.

Does the Mexican listing make the share a safer bet?

No. It changes where and in which currency the share is bought, not the company’s risks, and peso buyers also carry the dollar-peso rate.

What is the SIC?

It is the Mexican exchange’s international quotation system. It lets local investors buy foreign shares and ETFs through Mexican brokers, in pesos.

Sources Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (SIC listing of Anthropic, ticker ANT, 27 November 2026)

general provisions for the SIC, Article 9

Nasdaq closing prices and Bank of Mexico exchange-rate data

Actinver Análisis (19 November 2026)

In depth Mexico's economy in 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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