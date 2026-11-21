Mexican Stocks Post Worst Week Since August
A global sell-off in shares pulled Mexico's main index down 3.62% in four sessions and cut the peso's value by about 3.3%.
MEXICO · MARKETS
Mexico’s stock market ended Friday 20 November 2026 with its worst week since August, as its main index fell 3.62% to 68,629.46 points. A global sell-off in shares pushed money out of emerging markets, and the peso lost about 3% against the US dollar.
For US readers, the week shows how closely Mexican assets follow Wall Street: the S&P 500 lost about 8.6% over the same days. Our daily Mexico market report has the Friday detail, and our note on the steepest one-day drop since June covers Wednesday.
Key Facts
- The index The IPC, the benchmark index of Mexico’s largest listed companies, fell 3.62% in four sessions.
- The level It closed at 68,629.46 on Friday 20 November 2026, 4.7% below its 11 November high.
- The peso The peso lost about 3.3%, to 19.16 per dollar from 18.54 a week earlier.
- Prediction markets Polymarket bets give 97.5% to no change by Mexico’s central bank in December (3:41 a.m. ET).
- Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
A global sell-off in shares pulled Mexico’s main index down 3.62% in four sessions and cut the peso’s value by about 3.3%.
What Happened
The S&P/BMV IPC, the index of the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, or BMV), started the week from its Friday 13 November close of 71,204.98. The exchange was shut on Monday 16 November for a national holiday, so the week had only four sessions.
The index fell 1.15% on Tuesday, 1.75% on Wednesday, 0.64% on Thursday and 0.12% on Friday. That made six daily declines in a row, after seven straight gains that had carried it to 72,006 on Wednesday 11 November.
Friday’s loss was small, but it sealed the biggest weekly drop since the week to 14 August, when the index fell 3.8%. In between, no week lost more than 1.5%.
Why the Market Fell
Gabriela Siller, head of economic and financial analysis at Banco Base, a Mexican bank, said demand for emerging-market currencies weakened this week. She linked it to higher risk aversion after losses in global equity markets.
Wall Street fell far harder than Mexico. The S&P 500, the main US share index, dropped from 7,561.67 on 13 November to 6,910.39 on 20 November, a loss of about 8.6%, while the Nasdaq, the US technology index, fell about 10.0% to 22,617.73.
On Friday alone the S&P 500 lost 3.70% and the Nasdaq 5.28%. Mexico’s weekly loss was less than half of the S&P 500’s, which shows the market bent with the global sell-off rather than breaking.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Mexico — Live Market Board
-0.12%
166,376.43
-0.69%
68,629.46
-0.12%
10,350.51
+0.16%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IPC MEX
|68,629.46
|-0.12%
|+11.28%
|68,713.60
|69,253
|68,306
|201,576,684
|USD/MXN
|19.14
|+0.30%
|+4.51%
|19.09
|19.20
|18.95
|—
|WALMEX
|54.42
|-1.57%
|-11.58%
|55.29
|55.99
|54.17
|45,227,086
|GMEXICO
|192.67
|+0.53%
|+33.02%
|191.66
|197.78
|184.56
|9,407,013
|FEMSA
|241.89
|-0.73%
|+39.82%
|243.66
|244.86
|240.71
|1,797,102
|CEMEX
|17.89
|-0.83%
|-4.38%
|18.04
|18.07
|17.60
|26,363,553
|GFNORTE
|196.23
|-1.55%
|+11.77%
|199.31
|200.29
|196.21
|4,092,116
|BIMBO
|71.33
|+0.34%
|+22.69%
|71.09
|72.28
|71.00
|3,005,295
|TELEVISA
|8.16
|-0.61%
|-17.58%
|8.21
|8.27
|8.05
|3,737,922
|AMX
|23.87
|+0.76%
|+13.99%
|23.69
|24.05
|23.60
|31,326,653
|GAP
|421.88
|-2.04%
|+3.64%
|430.68
|429.40
|415.00
|855,097
|ASUR
|272.60
|+2.06%
|-8.60%
|267.10
|275.93
|267.14
|88,141
|OMA
|243.27
|-1.24%
|+4.47%
|246.32
|247.55
|241.41
|954,785
|KOF
|222.94
|-0.73%
|+38.59%
|224.59
|225.93
|221.25
|1,529,064
|GRUMA
|289.27
|+5.28%
|-7.32%
|274.75
|293.00
|274.61
|1,223,956
|KIMBER
|39.11
|+0.72%
|+5.76%
|38.83
|39.59
|38.81
|3,974,917
|AMX ADR
|24.81
|-0.12%
|+8.44%
|24.84
|25.19
|24.77
|2,065,390
289.27
+5.28%
272.60
+2.06%
421.88
-2.04%
54.42
-1.57%
196.23
-1.55%
243.27
-1.24%
17.89
-0.83%
23.87
+0.76%
The Peso Took the Strain
The Bank of Mexico, the central bank, put the dollar at 19.16 pesos on Friday against 18.54 a week earlier, so the peso lost about 3.3% in value. At that rate 1,000 pesos are worth about US$52.
The index is down about 1.7% in November, by our calculation from the 30 October close of 69,779.20. A week earlier it was up about 2% for the month, so the gain has gone.
What It Means for You
If you own a Mexico fund through a US brokerage, you lost twice this week: the shares fell 3.62% and the peso fell about 3.3%. In dollar terms that is roughly 6.8% before fees and dividends, by our arithmetic from the closing levels.
Travellers gain from the same move, since each dollar buys more pesos for hotels and meals. Mexican companies with dollar debt face the opposite, because repaying costs more pesos.
What to Watch Next Week
Mexico’s statistics office, INEGI, publishes third-quarter economic growth and the September activity index on Monday 23 November. It follows with mid-month inflation for November on Tuesday 24 November and October unemployment on Thursday 26 November.
US markets are closed on Thursday 26 November for Thanksgiving. Another weak session in New York on Monday would test whether Friday’s calm in Mexico can hold.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a US-based platform where users bet real money, lists a market on the Bank of Mexico’s December decision, with US$34,216 traded as of 3:41 a.m. ET on 21 November 2026. It prices “no change” at 97.5%, a 0.25-point cut at 2.9% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%; these prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
What Is Not Known
Mexican analysts named no company-specific trigger for the fall, and no analyst has yet given a full cause for the deeper US sell-off. It is not known whether the six-day slide ends on Monday.
We have no data on foreign-investor flows out of Mexican shares this week. The third-quarter growth figure on Monday may shift the view of the economy either way.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Did Mexico’s Stock Market Fall This Week?
Mexico’s main index lost 3.62% in four sessions as investors pulled money out of emerging markets. Analysts tied the move to rising risk aversion after losses in global share markets.
What Is the S&P/BMV IPC?
It is the main index of the Mexican Stock Exchange, tracking the country’s largest listed companies. It closed at 68,629.46 points on Friday 20 November 2026.
How Does the Weak Peso Affect US Investors?
A US investor in Mexican shares earns in pesos but is measured in dollars. This week the index fell 3.62% and the peso lost about 3.3%, a combined drop of roughly 6.8% in dollar terms.
What Mexican Data Is Due Next Week?
Mexico’s statistics office publishes third-quarter economic growth on Monday 23 November and mid-month inflation on Tuesday 24 November. Unemployment for October follows on Thursday 26 November.
Sources: Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), index closing data, 13 to 20 November 2026; comment of Gabriela Siller (Banco Base), 20 November 2026; INEGI, release calendar; Polymarket, Bank of Mexico December decision market, 21 November 2026; Bank of Mexico exchange-rate data; US index closes, 13 and 20 November 2026.
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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