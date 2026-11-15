Dan Jorgensen, EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing, attended the COP31 Presidency’s Energy Ministerial Meeting in Antalya on 10 November 2026. Photo: Necati Savas/EU.

Climate talks in Antalya reached their halfway mark on Saturday, and thousands marched outside as ministers arrived for the hard part. The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, the 31st annual UN climate conference, is due to close on Friday, 20 November.

March: Police estimated more than 7,000 people marched in Antalya on Saturday, 14 November.

Police estimated more than 7,000 people marched in Antalya on Saturday, 14 November. Talks: The negotiations reached their midpoint with limited progress, and ministers are arriving to settle the political issues.

The negotiations reached their midpoint with limited progress, and ministers are arriving to settle the political issues. Closing: The talks are due to close Friday, 20 November; a first draft of the final decision text is expected early in the week of 16 November.

The talks are due to close Friday, 20 November; a first draft of the final decision text is expected early in the week of 16 November. Prediction markets: none found for this summit on Polymarket or Kalshi.

Marchers Fill Antalya’s Streets

Police estimated that more than 7,000 people marched through Antalya on Saturday, 14 November. Environmental groups, trade unions and rights organisations organised the march, which passed without any major incident.

Marchers were searched before joining and moved under close police supervision. Some carried rainbow flags, after activists raised safety concerns over Türkiye’s crackdown on the LGBT community in September.

Halime Saman of the People’s Climate Summit platform said: “We are suffering the consequences of climate injustice, yet our voices are never heard at the COP.”

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Negotiators Reach the Halfway Mark

Chris Bowen, Australia’s climate minister and president of the negotiations, described “really good and positive conversations” but said some issues need more time. Simon Stiell, executive secretary of the UN climate change secretariat (UNFCCC), said “There’s no climate quick fix.”

A stocktaking plenary, a full session to review progress, presided over by Türkiye and Australia, was scheduled for Saturday night, local time. Countries’ first red lines, the points they will not concede, were expected to emerge there.

The presidency circulated an informal paper titled “Reflections on Proposed Cover Decision,” a menu of ideas for a short final decision text. It does not reflect consensus.

Finance and Fossil Fuels Remain Open

A draft text includes an option for tripling adaptation finance, money to help countries cope with climate impacts, to at least US$120 billion a year by 2035. Another option would start a review of the COP30 finance target set at last year’s summit.

An informal note on the Mitigation Work Programme, the track on cutting emissions, is heavily bracketed, meaning wording is still disputed. EU options would extend it to 2030, 2031 or 2040.

Türkiye and Australia are urging countries to join a voluntary pledge to raise electricity’s share of final energy use to 35% by 2035, from 23% now. Sources give both 14 and 15 as the number of countries that have backed it.

What Comes Next

A first draft of the final decision text is expected early in the week of 16 November. Negotiators aim to reach a deal by Friday, 20 November.

What It Means for US Readers

Antalya is eight hours ahead of US Eastern time, so a midday Antalya session falls around 4 a.m. ET. Official session times were not available to us, so no ET schedule can be given.

Any finance or fossil-fuel language agreed in Antalya will shape the rules companies with global operations work under. Our COP31 hub will carry updates as the draft texts appear.

What Is Not Known

The outcome of the Saturday-night stocktaking plenary has not been reported in the sources available to us. It is unclear which red lines countries laid down.

It is not confirmed whether the Antalya Declaration, a text the Turkish presidency announced it was preparing, will be adopted.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many people marched in Antalya on 14 November?

Police estimated more than 7,000 people. Organisers’ own figure was higher.

When is COP31 due to end?

The official closing date is Friday, 20 November. Negotiators aim to reach a deal by then.

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