South Africa’s ruling party is arguing over who carries the blame for its election slump. Its youth wing has picked a side.

Politics: South Africa

Former South African president Thabo Mbeki and President Cyril Ramaphosa traded public words on Saturday 28 November 2026, at the state funeral of former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka in the Eastern Cape province. Earlier this month, the ANC Youth League, the youth wing of the governing African National Congress (ANC), had defended Ramaphosa and blamed Mbeki’s generation for the party’s troubles.

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The quarrel follows local elections that cut the ANC’s national share to about 31%. For US readers it matters because it bears on whether the ANC keeps its coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA), the main opposition party, in South Africa’s national government.

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Key Facts Who. ANC Youth League leader Collen Malatji backs President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What. The league blames Mbeki’s generation; Mbeki says the ANC needs introspection.

Where-When. State funeral in the Eastern Cape province, Saturday; Mbeki and Ramaphosa traded words.

As of. Saturday 28 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

South Africa’s ruling party is arguing over who carries the blame for its election slump. Its youth wing has picked a side.

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South Africa held local elections on Wednesday 4 November 2026, and the ANC, the ruling party since 1994, won about 31% nationally, down from 45.59% in 2021. In its official declaration, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), the body that runs South African elections, put turnout at 52%.

The ANC lost its lead in the three big cities of Gauteng province, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, where, according to the election results, the DA emerged as the biggest party. In the 2024 national election the ANC had already lost its parliamentary majority, finishing with about 40%.

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The IEC declared the 4 November vote free and fair. That leaves the dispute inside the ANC about who is to blame for the slump, not about the result.

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, the party’s chief administrator, called the result “catastrophic” after the vote. He has since dismissed reports that Ramaphosa is considering stepping down as party president.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, seat of South Africa’s National Assembly. Photo: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Thabo Mbeki, president from 1999 to 2008, said on a podcast that, on seeing a report that Ramaphosa had offered to resign, “I think he’s taking the correct position.” The podcast was reported on 11 November, and the report of an offer rests on anonymous party sources and remains unconfirmed.

Youth League president Collen Malatji answered at a media briefing at Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, reported on Wednesday 11 November. “I think it’s unfair to want to burden one leadership collective with a problem that was caused many years ago,” he said.

He said the league sees the old guard, including Mbeki, as part of the ANC’s problems. Mbeki should raise his concerns in the National Executive Committee (NEC), the party’s leadership body between conferences, Malatji said, and explain why he did not resign when confronted with such issues under his own leadership.

League Secretary-General Tsakani Shiviti said on 11 November that Ramaphosa had inherited State Capture, the 2010s scheme in which private interests steered state contracts, and then the job losses of COVID-19, and that these were not the ANC’s creation. Ramaphosa, Shiviti said, has been trying to fix those inherited problems.

Mbeki spoke again on Saturday 28 November at the state funeral of Mlambo-Ngcuka, who died on 20 November aged 71. He criticised the ANC’s decline in his eulogy and said the party needs introspection.

Ramaphosa answered in his own remarks that the funeral was not the platform for the dispute. He said the issues Mbeki raised are important and should be discussed inside the ANC, beginning with where the party’s problems started.

Mbeki calls for accountability at the top, while the Youth League says the problems predate Ramaphosa. ANC officials have denied that Ramaphosa plans to step down, and whether he ever offered to resign is unconfirmed.

For investors and other readers abroad, the dispute matters because the coalition with the DA underpins the national government. How the ANC’s leadership will settle its coalition line is not yet clear.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ANC Youth League criticising Thabo Mbeki?

The league argues that the party’s problems were caused long before Ramaphosa took charge. It says Mbeki, as part of the old guard, should explain his own record inside the party’s leadership body.

What did Ramaphosa say about Mbeki’s remarks?

He called the issues Mbeki raised very important and said they should be discussed inside the ANC. He asked that the discussion start with where the problems originated.

Does this affect South Africa’s government?

The DA is the ANC’s main partner in the national government, so a fight over the party’s direction touches the coalition. No change of course has been announced.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: Independent Electoral Commission results of 4 November 2026; statements by the ANC Youth League and the ANC Secretary-General; remarks by Thabo Mbeki and President Cyril Ramaphosa

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