The ban lasts 53 hours, covers building materials, fuel tankers and freight trains, and exempts food deliveries.

File photo, 2009. Aerial view of Algiers, with the harbour and the Mediterranean coast in the background. (Photo: LBM1948, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Politics: Algeria

Algeria’s National Gendarmerie, the military police that patrol roads outside cities, announced on Thursday 26 November 2026 that goods vehicles and fuel tankers must stay off roads during local elections. The ban starts on Friday 27 November at 00:00 and ends on Sunday 29 November at 05:00, a window of 53 hours.

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Algerians vote on Saturday 28 November 2026 for their municipal councils and provincial assemblies. For anyone shipping goods, building or moving fuel in the country, the notice sets the rules for those days.

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Key Facts Who. National Gendarmerie, Algeria’s military police for roads outside cities; provincial governors may grant fuel permits.

What. Goods vehicles, fuel tankers and freight trains barred from Friday 27 November 00:00 to Sunday 05:00.

Where. All of Algeria, around the Saturday 28 November 2026 vote for municipal and provincial councils.

As of. 26 November 2026, GMT.

The ban lasts 53 hours, covers building materials, fuel tankers and freight trains, and exempts food deliveries.

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The Gendarmerie published its communiqué on its road-traffic Facebook page, Tariqi, citing an order of 16 November 2026 from the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government. The details below come from the Gendarmerie’s notice, not from the ministry order itself.

On Saturday 28 November 2026 Algerians elect the APC, the communal people’s assemblies that act as municipal councils, and the APW, the wilaya assemblies that sit at provincial level. ANIE, the National Independent Elections Authority, counted 141,388 candidates for the APC and 21,476 for the APW, making 162,864 candidates (our sum), by its own count.

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The Gendarmerie wrote, in translation, that “any vehicle assigned to the transport of goods” and “tanker trucks carrying fuel” may not circulate in that period. It named gravel, sand, wood and its derivatives and any other building material, and said the ban “also applies to goods transport by rail”.

Algiers, the capital, seen over its bay in December 2023, in a file photo. Photo: Muhammed amine benloulou / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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Vehicles that ensure the routine food supply of the population, such as milk, flour, meat, fruit and vegetables, are exempt, the Gendarmerie said. The wali, the governor of each province and an appointee of the president, may grant exceptional permits for fuel tanker movement.

The published extract of the notice names goods vehicles and tankers only, not passenger transport. It does not mention weekly market closures or postponed events, which came with the 2021 ban.

For the local election of Saturday 27 November 2021, the Interior Ministry announced on 25 November a ban on freight and fuel tankers, rail freight included. It ran from midnight on 26 November to 05:00 on 28 November, and the same package postponed sports and cultural events and closed weekly markets.

For the legislative election of 2 July 2026 the Gendarmerie announced the same type of ban, from 00:00 on 1 July until 05:00 on 3 July. Each of those bans ended at 05:00 on the day after polling, as the one this weekend does.

It is not yet known whether provincial governors will grant tanker exceptions. The wording of the ministry order itself is not yet known.

For companies shipping or building in Algeria, and for anyone moving fuel, the practical effect is a pause on those trucks and trains from Friday midnight until early Sunday. The same measure applied for the 2021 local vote and the July 2026 legislative vote.

The next dated step is polling on Saturday 28 November 2026. The ban lifts at 05:00 on Sunday 29 November 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is affected by Algeria’s weekend ban?

Operators of goods vehicles, building-material carriers, fuel tankers and freight trains are affected. Vehicles supplying the population’s daily food are exempt.

Is this kind of ban unusual for Algeria?

No, the authorities used the same type of ban for the 2021 local vote and the 2 July 2026 legislative vote. Each one ended the morning after polling.

Does the ban stop passenger traffic?

The published extract names goods vehicles and tankers only. It does not mention passenger transport.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: National Gendarmerie communiqué of 26 November 2026; Ministry of the Interior and Local Government order of 16 November 2026 (as cited by the Gendarmerie); ANIE candidate count as reported by the Algeria Press Service; Interior Ministry communiqué of 25 November 2021.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error