The toll is preliminary and the cause is unstated, so the figures may still change.

The Bordj, an adobe fort in Tamanrasset in the Algerian Sahara, photographed in October 2025. Photo: Bernard Gagnon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)

Road Safety: Algeria

A utility vehicle, a light goods vehicle, collided with a passenger car on National Road 1 in Algeria’s far south on Wednesday 25 November 2026, killing nine people and injuring 18. The Protection civile, Algeria’s civil protection and rescue service, gave the toll as preliminary and said its crews were called out at 16:16.

The crash happened on National Road 1 in the municipality of Tamanrasset, the main city of Algeria’s deep south, on the stretch heading towards Aïn Amguel, a locality on the same road. Rescue crews took the injured, whose wounds vary in seriousness, to the local hospital, and the bodies of the dead were moved to the morgue.

Key Facts What. A utility vehicle and a passenger car collided; nine people died and 18 were hurt.

Where. National Road 1 towards Aïn Amguel, in Tamanrasset municipality, southern Algeria.

When. Rescue crews were called out at 16:16 local time on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

Open. The cause has not been stated, and the toll is described as preliminary.

As of. 25 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

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The toll is preliminary and the cause is unstated, so the figures may still change.

Road deaths are a national problem in Algeria, not only a Saharan one. The National Road Safety Delegation (DNSR), the government body that tracks traffic casualties, counted 26,976 injury accidents in 2025, with 37,020 injured and 3,838 dead.

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The DNSR’s 2025 count of 26,976 injury accidents works out at about 74 a day across the country. Most end with injuries rather than deaths: 3,838 dead against 37,020 injured is about one death for every ten people hurt.

Deaths rose 2.62% on 2024, DNSR director of studies and spokesperson Lahcen Boubka said on 19 February 2026. For the first quarter of 2026 he reported 6,291 accidents, down 1.32%, and 825 deaths, 4.40% fewer than a year earlier, on 18 May.

At 825 deaths in 90 days, the early 2026 average is a little over nine a day, so this one crash accounts for about a day’s national toll. Across 2025 the average was about 10.5 deaths a day.

The first-quarter injury count of 8,503 was 0.31% higher than a year earlier. Fewer deaths therefore did not mean fewer people hurt, on the DNSR’s own figures.

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A rock tower in the Hoggar mountains of southern Algeria, in the Tamanrasset region. File photo. Photo: Magharebia, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The toll and the call-out time come from a single Protection civile statement. No second official source, such as the provincial authorities or the health directorate, had published figures at the time of writing.

National Road 1 is Algeria’s main north-south route, running from the Mediterranean coast through the Sahara to Tamanrasset and beyond. The reports name only the utility vehicle and the passenger car, and give no makes, plates or number of people aboard.

The authorities have not said what caused the collision, who the victims were or whether any foreign nationals were among them. No investigation or charges have been announced.

Travellers planning overland trips in the south should check their own government’s current travel advice for Algeria before setting out. The DNSR publishes national tallies regularly, and the next one will show how this crash fits the wider national picture.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened near Tamanrasset?

A utility vehicle, a light goods vehicle, collided with a passenger car on National Road 1 towards Aïn Amguel on Wednesday 25 November. Algeria’s Protection civile described the toll as preliminary.

Is the cause of the crash known?

No. The authorities have not said what caused the collision or whether anyone is under investigation.

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Sources Protection civile (Algeria) statement of 25 November 2026 on the Tamanrasset collision and its 16:16 call-out; Délégation nationale à la sécurité routière figures presented on 19 February and 18 May 2026.

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