Aeroméxico’s freight unit is sticking to its own business and new routes, while the sale of Mexicana’s maintenance base waits for any word on bids.

Aeroméxico jets at the Terminal 2 gates of Mexico City International Airport, known as AICM. File photo, July 2011. (Photo: ProtoplasmaKid, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Business: Mexico

Aeroméxico Cargo, the freight arm of Mexico’s flag carrier Aeroméxico, will not take part in the sale of the maintenance base of the former Mexicana de Aviación. Alejandro Méndez, its senior vice president, told reporters in Mexico City on Monday 23 November 2026 that the unit is “dedicated to our own business, here in the division” (translated).

The sale covers Mexicana MRO, a maintenance, repair and overhaul base and the workshop that survived the bankruptcy of Mexicana de Aviación, a defunct airline. Bids were due by 23 November 2026 to the Technical Committee of the trust that holds the workshop and runs the sale, and no result has been published.

Key Facts Who. Alejandro Méndez, senior vice president of Aeroméxico Cargo, spoke on Monday 23 November 2026.

What. Aeroméxico Cargo will not take part in the sale of Mexicana’s maintenance base.

Plan. The unit targets about 6% organic growth in 2027, led by new Europe flights.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 08:30 GMT.

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Aeroméxico’s freight unit is sticking to its own business and new routes, while the sale of Mexicana’s maintenance base waits for any word on bids.

Méndez spoke at a press meeting on Monday 23 November 2026 about the unit’s plans for next year. He said Aeroméxico Cargo expects organic growth, meaning growth from its own operations, of about 6% in 2027, driven mainly by new flights to Europe.

The new routes include Paris to Guadalajara and Milan’s Malpensa airport, which would be its second Italian destination, Méndez said. He said the plan also adds more US destinations.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Reporters asked Méndez on Monday 23 November whether Aeroméxico Cargo would join the sale of the workshop. His answer was short (translated): “No, there, no.”

Méndez said the unit must keep retrying and added (translated): “If we want to remain leaders … we have to explore new products.” The unit recently launched a last-mile product, which means home delivery.

A jet taxiing at Mexico City airport. (File photo, June 2018, Carlos Valenzuela, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Aeroméxico Cargo moves freight in the bellies of passenger aircraft, and Méndez described a fleet of 171 passenger aircraft. He said the unit has about 1,000 employees, serves 32 international destinations and uses 20 airports.

Belly freight means cargo carried in the hold beneath passenger seats, so each passenger route is also a freight route. That is why new flights to Europe and the US feed the unit’s growth plan directly.

From South America the unit carries a lot of salmon, Méndez said on 23 November. Half of it stays in Mexico and half goes on to the United States.

Mexicana MRO’s director general, Óscar Argüello, and board chairman Rafael Gutiérrez told reporters on 9 November 2026 that the sale process had restarted. Up to seven companies are interested, three foreign and four Mexican, Argüello said.

The sale aims to distribute proceeds among former Mexicana workers, and the board expects the process to finish before December 2027, the deadline. Gutiérrez said (translated): “Mexicana needs capital, money to keep up its good performance.”

The board estimates that US$10 million of investment is needed to keep the workshop running, Gutiérrez said on 9 November. He said US trade policy, tariffs, tough competition and the exchange rate hurt its business, and that some airlines grounded part of their fleets as fuel prices rose.

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Salaries at the workshop were cut temporarily, the board said on 9 November. There were no layoffs, and an agreement provides for restoring pay in 2027.

The workshop holds certification from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), as described in April 2025. It was also described then as able to convert passenger aircraft to freighters.

In April 2025 the state airport agency ASA, Aeropuertos y Servicios Auxiliares, studied a purchase of about 1.5 billion Mexican pesos (about US$74 million at the time). The sale aims to pay part of the back wages owed to more than 8,000 former Mexicana workers, and the trust’s term now runs to December 2027.

Who bid, at what prices, and what the Technical Committee does next have not been published. No result of the 23 November deadline has been released.

Aeroméxico, the parent airline, has been widening its US network, as in Aeroméxico to Fly to Nashville, New Orleans. Méndez tied the extra US destinations to the unit’s growth plan for 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Aeroméxico Cargo not joining the sale?

Its senior vice president said the unit is dedicated to its own business within the division.

What is Mexicana MRO?

It is the maintenance, repair and overhaul workshop that survived the bankruptcy of Mexicana de Aviación. It can convert passenger aircraft into freighters.

Who has bid for Mexicana MRO?

That has not been published. The sale trust’s Technical Committee has not released a result.

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