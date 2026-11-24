A Mexican court has kept the cartel boss in custody, with a key ruling due on 28 November, and President Sheinbaum has kept her security chief.

File photo. A street corner in Culiacán Rosales, the Sinaloa state capital. It does not show a crime scene. Photo: El Nuevo Doge, CC0, Wikimedia Commons.

The Big Read · Mexico · Tuesday 24 November 2026

A Mexican judge ordered cartel boss Chapo Isidro held in pretrial detention on 23 November, three days after a Sinaloa raid that left 20 people dead. Defence Secretary Ricardo Trevilla says 16 suspected gunmen and four soldiers died, and the US had offered up to US$5 million for the arrest of Chapo Isidro.

Key Facts Detention ordered. A federal judge ordered Chapo Isidro held in pretrial detention on Monday 23 November 2026.

Next ruling. The decision on binding him over for trial is due on Saturday 28 November.

Raid toll. Defence Secretary Trevilla says 16 suspected gunmen and four soldiers died in the raid.

Security chief. President Claudia Sheinbaum said on 23 November she is keeping Omar García Harfuch as security secretary.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

A Mexican court has kept the cartel boss in custody, with a key ruling due on 28 November, and President Sheinbaum has kept her security chief.

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In Plain English Chapo Isidro: Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, 44, is an alleged cartel leader who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, 44, is an alleged cartel leader who was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. Omar García Harfuch: He is Mexico’s security secretary and fronts the government’s arrests of cartel commanders.

He is Mexico’s security secretary and fronts the government’s arrests of cartel commanders. Pretrial detention: This means a suspect stays in custody while a court decides whether the case goes to trial.

This means a suspect stays in custody while a court decides whether the case goes to trial. FEMDO: This is the federal prosecutor’s special unit for organised crime in Mexico City.

This is the federal prosecutor’s special unit for organised crime in Mexico City. Altiplano: This is Mexico’s best-known maximum-security prison, in Almoloya de Juárez, State of Mexico.

How Mexico Captured Chapo Isidro in Sinaloa

A Mexican judge ordered cartel boss Chapo Isidro held in pretrial detention on Monday 23 November 2026, three days after soldiers seized him in Sinaloa. Defence Secretary Ricardo Trevilla, who runs Mexico’s army and air force ministry, said the raid, called Operation Centella, used 361 personnel and 14 aircraft.

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, 44, is an alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader, according to the US Justice Department, and was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. The US State Department offered up to US$5 million for information leading to his arrest.

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Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Mexican forces detained him on the night of Friday 20 November in Guasave, a city in northern Sinaloa state. Trevilla said 16 suspected gunmen and four soldiers died in the operation.

Several people were arrested with him. Three men were charged: Chapo Isidro, Germán “N”, known as Serafín and reported to be his second in command, and José Luis “N”, a reported financial operator (“N” stands for an undisclosed surname).

Soldiers seized high-calibre rifles, machine guns and grenade launchers, and burning vehicles blocked roads in several Sinaloa towns.

The town hall of Almoloya de Juárez, the municipality that hosts the Altiplano maximum-security prison (Photo: Brenda Selena Medina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons).

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What the Mexican Court Decided About Chapo Isidro

At a private hearing on Monday 23 November, a federal judge ordered pretrial detention, according to UnoTV and Infobae, two Mexican news outlets. Meza Flores appeared by video link from FEMDO, the federal prosecutor’s special organised-crime unit, in Mexico City.

Prosecutors charge the three with possessing weapons reserved for the army and with crimes against health, which in Mexican law covers drug offences. At the defence’s request, the judge doubled the constitutional deadline for deciding whether to bind the men over for trial, meaning send the case to trial.

That ruling is now due on Saturday 28 November, and all three were moved to the Altiplano maximum-security prison in Mexico State, UnoTV reported. A US extradition request exists, and none of the sources we read reports a date for any transfer.

A federal grand jury in Washington returned a second superseding indictment, an updated set of charges, on 25 September, according to the US Justice Department as relayed by US media. FBI Director Kash Patel called him the 11th Ten Most Wanted fugitive captured under the Trump administration.

Why Sheinbaum Is Keeping Her Security Secretary

President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday 23 November 2026 that Omar García Harfuch will stay on as security secretary. Proceso, a Mexican news magazine, quoted her: “No sé de dónde salió ese rumor.

Si él no dispone otra cosa, yo lo mantengo ahí en la Secretaría de Seguridad.” The rumours followed a speech Harfuch gave on Wednesday 18 November, in which he said public posts are temporary and that his eventual successor could come from officials in the room, Proceso reported.

At the National Palace on 23 November, Harfuch said the Beltrán Leyva cartel, a Sinaloa-based criminal organisation, cannot be called dismantled. Infobae quoted him: “No podemos decir que esté desarticulado”, adding that relevant collaborators of the detained man remain active.

Harfuch also said there have been more than 4,000 detentions of members of all factions and groups, with the stated aim of pacifying Sinaloa, Infobae reported. On Sheinbaum’s instruction, federal security forces will travel to Culiacán, the state capital, to meet Governor Graciela Domínguez Nava and hand over patrol cars to police in Culiacán and Mazatlán.

What Links These Stories

The stories share one pattern: Mexican forces remove a named commander and US prosecutors turn the arrest into a case. Harfuch is the official who fronts these arrests, which is why his job security matters to Washington as well as Mexico City.

Washington and Sheinbaum’s government gain a visible result, while soldiers’ families and Guasave residents bear the cost. Harfuch himself warns that the network around the arrested man is still active.

What It Means for US Readers

US officials treat the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a rival group based in western Mexico, as terrorist organisations, designated by the State Department on 20 February 2025. That lets prosecutors bring material-support and narcoterrorism charges.

Companies and travellers with exposure to Sinaloa should note that burning vehicles blocked roads in several towns after the raid. We found no violence update after Saturday 21 November, so conditions on the ground remain unclear.

What to Watch Next

The judge’s decision on whether to bind Chapo Isidro and his two alleged aides over for trial is due on Saturday 28 November. A bind-over would send the case toward a Mexican trial.

Federal forces are due to travel to Culiacán to meet Governor Domínguez Nava, though no date has been given. No date has been announced for any extradition to the United States.

What Is Not Known

The US Justice Department ties Chapo Isidro to the Sinaloa Cartel, while Mexican outlets describe his group as part of the Beltrán Leyva organisation. The sources we read do not settle which label is right.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Mexican forces captured him with US assistance, while the Defence Ministry said the operation was carried out exclusively by Mexican personnel. Whether he will be sent to the United States is not stated in the sources we could open.

Sources

US Justice Department: Senior leader of Sinaloa Cartel arrested in Mexico · Proceso: Sheinbaum descarta renuncia de García Harfuch (23 Nov) · Infobae: Beltrán Leyva no ha sido desarticulado (23 Nov) · UnoTV: Chapo Isidro y dos operadores en prisión preventiva (23 Nov) · La Razón (23 Nov)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Chapo Isidro?

Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, 44, is an alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader and was on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. The US State Department offered up to US$5 million for information leading to his arrest.

Has a Mexican court sent Chapo Isidro to trial?

Not yet. A federal judge ordered pretrial detention on 23 November, and the ruling on binding him over for trial is due on Saturday 28 November.

Is Omar García Harfuch leaving his post?

No. President Sheinbaum said on 23 November she does not know where the rumour came from and, unless he decides otherwise, will keep him as security secretary.

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