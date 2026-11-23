The report gives no source for the rumour, and the security cabinet is due in Sinaloa on Tuesday.

Photo: Trinidad87 / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Brief · Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has reportedly ruled out any change at the top of Mexico’s security team, keeping security secretary Omar García Harfuch in his post. A Mexican press report of her Monday 23 November 2026 morning press conference quotes her saying “No hay ningún cambio en el Gabinete”, Spanish for “there is no change in the Cabinet”.

García Harfuch runs the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), the federal agency in charge of Mexico’s anti-cartel investigations and intelligence. At the same briefing he presented the security cabinet’s report on Sinaloa, a state on Mexico’s Pacific coast.

Key Facts Who. President Claudia Sheinbaum and security secretary Omar García Harfuch, who leads Mexico’s federal anti-cartel agency.

What. Sheinbaum reportedly said there is no cabinet change; no resignation has been announced.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 19:30 GMT

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The report gives no source for the rumour, and the security cabinet is due in Sinaloa on Tuesday.

The report says Sheinbaum did not know where the rumour began. “Omar is at the Security Secretariat and, if he does not decide otherwise, I keep him there,” she said, in our translation from the Spanish.

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At the same briefing, García Harfuch reviewed the recent arrest in Guasave, a Sinaloa town, of Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “Chapo Isidro”. He described him as the leader of the Beltrán Leyva cartel, a drug-trafficking group, and said the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) put him on its Ten Most Wanted list in February 2025 with a reward of up to US$5 million.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo. The National Palace in Mexico City, where the president holds her morning press conferences.

Four Mexican soldiers died in the operation and ten were wounded, García Harfuch said. Federal and state forces detained about 4,200 people in Sinaloa between 1 October 2024 and 15 November 2026, he added, in a state where rival cartel factions have fought since 20 September 2024 (presidency transcript).

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Mexico holds an arrest warrant for Meza Flores and an extradition request from the United States, García Harfuch said, on drug-trafficking charges, mainly fentanyl. The transcript does not say when, or whether, he would be handed over.

On Tuesday 24 November 2026 the security cabinet travels to Culiacán, Sinaloa’s capital, García Harfuch said. It will hand over the first of more than 150 vehicles for state and local police and meet the state governor.

The presidency’s published transcript did not yet include the question session at the time of writing, so Sheinbaum’s words are reported, not confirmed. No resignation has been announced, and the source of the rumour is unknown.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Omar García Harfuch leaving his post?

Not according to the report of Sheinbaum’s remarks, which says there is no cabinet change. No resignation has been announced.

What does the SSPC do?

It is Mexico’s federal security ministry, responsible for public security, investigations and intelligence. It coordinates with other federal and state authorities.

Sources Source: Presidency of Mexico, stenographic version of the 23 November 2026 press conference · Presidency transcript · Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC)

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