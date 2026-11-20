The reported opening would add a large store and jobs in west Monterrey, but every figure below rests on that one report. The company has not confirmed them.

Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León, at sunset. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Business: Mexico

Soriana, a Mexican supermarket and warehouse-club chain, has reportedly opened a hypermarket in west Monterrey, in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to a Mexican business column published on Friday 20 November 2026. We could not confirm the opening with Soriana, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexico’s stock exchange) or the Nuevo León government.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Who. Organización Soriana, a Mexican supermarket and warehouse-club chain.

What. A reported new hypermarket in west Monterrey, Nuevo León; the company has not confirmed it.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 20 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

The reported opening would add a large store and jobs in west Monterrey, but every figure below rests on that one report. The company has not confirmed them.

The column names the store Soriana Híper Cumbres San Agustín and says it has more than 7,000 square metres (about 75,000 square feet) of retail space and 300 direct jobs. It puts the investment above 443 million pesos (about US$23 million at 19.08 pesos per US dollar, the 20 November 2026 market close), under chief executive Ricardo Martín Bringas.

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The column says the store has specialist areas, food service and an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles. It adds that solar panels avoid 574 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 68,713.60

-0.64% L 68,306 day range H 69,039 +11.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 53% advancing 8 ▲ advancing 7 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.07 -0.07% Brent crude 89.59 -2.60% Gold 3,541 -3.93% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +1.68% GMEXICO Consumer Staples +1.25% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Other +0.97% AMX ADR Telecom +0.11% TELEVISA, AMX Financials -0.53% GFNORTE Industrials -0.59% GAP, ASUR, OMA Materials -1.22% CEMEX Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,713.60

-0.64%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,278.87

-0.53%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

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MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

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Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 68,713.60 -0.64% +11.84% 69,154.17 69,039 68,306 92,861,224 USD/MXN 19.07 -0.07% +4.15% 19.09 19.15 18.95 — WALMEX 55.92 +1.14% -9.15% 55.29 55.99 55.01 27,720,437 GMEXICO 194.88 +1.68% +33.71% 191.66 195.14 184.56 3,726,627 FEMSA 242.81 -0.35% +40.31% 243.66 244.86 240.71 420,864 CEMEX 17.82 -1.22% -4.96% 18.04 18.07 17.60 13,260,703 GFNORTE 198.25 -0.53% +12.92% 199.31 200.29 196.83 1,869,106 BIMBO 72.05 +1.35% +23.96% 71.09 72.28 71.00 1,432,410 TELEVISA 8.13 -0.97% -17.98% 8.21 8.27 8.05 2,051,176 AMX 23.97 +1.18% +14.47% 23.69 24.05 23.60 19,829,837 GAP 421.06 -2.23% +3.43% 430.68 429.40 415.00 484,647 ASUR 273.12 +2.25% -6.97% 267.10 275.93 267.19 42,836 OMA 241.94 -1.78% +3.93% 246.32 247.55 241.52 509,447 KOF 221.80 -1.24% +37.74% 224.59 225.93 221.25 604,631 GRUMA 290.17 +5.61% -7.04% 274.75 293.00 274.61 732,488 KIMBER 39.21 +0.98% +6.06% 38.83 39.59 38.81 1,901,190 AMX ADR 25.08 +0.97% +10.03% 24.84 25.19 24.80 1,137,512 Largest moves today GRUMA

290.17

+5.61% ASUR

273.12

+2.25% GAP

421.06

-2.23% OMA

241.94

-1.78% GMEXICO

194.88

+1.68% BIMBO

72.05

+1.35% KOF

221.80

-1.24% CEMEX

17.82

-1.22% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC eased 0.64%, with breadth positive — 8 of 15 names higher. Mining led, while Materials lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Mexico’s Biggest State Pledges No New Debt Read →

With this store, the column says, the chain has 84 self-service stores and five City Club warehouse clubs in 16 municipalities of Nuevo León. Shoppers and workers in west Monterrey would be most directly affected.

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The Government Palace, the state government’s seat, in downtown Monterrey, Nuevo León. (File photo)

Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the new Soriana store?

The report places it in the west of the Monterrey metropolitan area, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León. It gives no street address.

Has Soriana confirmed the opening?

Not yet: we found no company release, exchange filing or second report. The company profile linked below is where later disclosures would be tracked.

Sources A Mexican business column of 20 November 2026 (single report, not independently confirmed) · Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Mexico’s stock exchange, issuer page · Exchange rate: market close of 20 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error