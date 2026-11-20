Soriana Reportedly Opens Store in Monterrey
The reported opening would add a large store and jobs in west Monterrey, but every figure below rests on that one report. The company has not confirmed them.
Business: Mexico
Soriana, a Mexican supermarket and warehouse-club chain, has reportedly opened a hypermarket in west Monterrey, in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León, according to a Mexican business column published on Friday 20 November 2026. We could not confirm the opening with Soriana, the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (Mexico’s stock exchange) or the Nuevo León government.
Key Facts
- Who. Organización Soriana, a Mexican supermarket and warehouse-club chain.
- What. A reported new hypermarket in west Monterrey, Nuevo León; the company has not confirmed it.
- Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 20 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.
The reported opening would add a large store and jobs in west Monterrey, but every figure below rests on that one report. The company has not confirmed them.
The column names the store Soriana Híper Cumbres San Agustín and says it has more than 7,000 square metres (about 75,000 square feet) of retail space and 300 direct jobs. It puts the investment above 443 million pesos (about US$23 million at 19.08 pesos per US dollar, the 20 November 2026 market close), under chief executive Ricardo Martín Bringas.
The column says the store has specialist areas, food service and an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles. It adds that solar panels avoid 574 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Mexico — Live Market Board
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With this store, the column says, the chain has 84 self-service stores and five City Club warehouse clubs in 16 municipalities of Nuevo León. Shoppers and workers in west Monterrey would be most directly affected.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where is the new Soriana store?
The report places it in the west of the Monterrey metropolitan area, in the Mexican state of Nuevo León. It gives no street address.
Has Soriana confirmed the opening?
Not yet: we found no company release, exchange filing or second report. The company profile linked below is where later disclosures would be tracked.
Sources
A Mexican business column of 20 November 2026 (single report, not independently confirmed) · Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, Mexico’s stock exchange, issuer page · Exchange rate: market close of 20 November 2026
Connected Coverage
Mexico news · Soriana company profile · Latin America Power Map
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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