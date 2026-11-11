Access Holdings Hosts Tate Council in Lagos
NIGERIA · COMPANIES
Access Holdings, the Nigerian banking group, and Coronation Group, an investment and asset-management group, hosted members of the Tate International Council and supporters of Tate’s global acquisitions committees at a dinner in Ikoyi, an upscale district of Lagos, last Friday, Nairametrics reported on 11 November 2026. Tate is the British group of national art galleries that includes Tate Modern in London.
Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman of both groups, hosted the evening. Guests included Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Key Facts
- What A dinner for Tate International Council members and supporters of its acquisitions committees, which buy art for Tate.
- When The Friday before 11 November 2026.
- Background Both groups backed the Nigerian Modernism exhibition at Tate Modern, 8 October 2025 to 10 May 2026.
The evening followed the companies’ support for a London exhibition of Nigerian modern art.
What Was Said
Aig-Imoukhuede said culture “anchors people” and called for “leaders in power who understand the cultural dimension of capital”. Sanwo-Olu said Lagos aims to build a US$1 trillion economy by 2052.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who hosted the Tate dinner in Lagos?
Access Holdings and Coronation Group, chaired by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, hosted it on the Friday before 11 November 2026.
Sources: Nairametrics, 11 November 2026.
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error