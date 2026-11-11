Access Holdings Hosts Tate Council in Lagos

IBOV 172,496.87 ▲ 0.68% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.56▼ 0.33% USD/MXN18.63▲ 0.02% USD/CLP985.53▲ 0.13% USD/COP3,304▲ 0.89% USD/PEN3.41▲ 0.01% USD/ARS1,548▲ 0.15% USD/UYU40.52▲ 3.70% USD/PYG6,174▲ 1.84% USD/BOB11.63▲ 0.92% USD/DOP60.77▲ 0.61% USD/CRC446.01▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.18% USD/HNL26.90▲ 0.20% USD/NIO36.62▲ 1.17% USD/VES899.36▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.49▲ 2.33% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL6.17▼ 0.13% BRENT 94.47 ▲ 3.26% WTI 88.50 ▲ 2.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.87% GOLD 4,015 ▼ 0.37% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.14% CORN 445.00 ▼ 0.89% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 263.50 ▼ 2.91% SUGAR 18.44 ▲ 1.93% ORANGE JUICE 146.35 ▼ 0.27% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.02% COCOA 5,044 ▲ 6.37% BEEF 218.93 ▼ 0.13% CATTLE 333.18 ▲ 0.86% LITHIUM 61.15 ▲ 1.95% PETR4 44.19 ▼ 1.69% VALE3 64.63 ▼ 0.26% ITUB4 42.05 ▲ 2.06% BBDC4 14.64 ▲ 0.69% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 0.13% BBAS3 17.19 ▲ 0.53% B3SA3 14.84 ▲ 2.49% WEGE3 51.47 ▲ 1.02% PRIO3 61.51 ▲ 2.48% SUZB3 54.43 ▼ 0.06% RENT3 30.76 ▲ 3.26% AZZA3 15.23 ▲ 3.39% CSAN3 2.81 ▲ 4.85% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 3.97 ▲ 4.20% PSSA3 46.38 ▼ 0.62% CVCB3 0.90 ▲ 4.65% POSI3 3.27 ▲ 3.81% SLCE3 17.07 ▼ 0.12% NATU3 5.61 ▲ 1.08% BRKM5 2.95 ▲ 1.03% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.95% CSNA3 4.46 ▲ 1.83% IBOV 172,496.87 ▲ 0.68% IPC MEX 71,905.78 ▲ 0.05% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.56 ▼ 0.34% USD/MXN 18.64 ▲ 0.06% USD/CLP 985.56 ▲ 0.14% USD/COP 3,308 ▲ 1.04% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.01% USD/ARS 1,548 ▲ 0.15% USD/UYU 40.52 ▲ 3.70% USD/PYG 6,174 ▲ 1.84% USD/BOB 11.63 ▲ 0.92% USD/DOP 60.77 ▲ 0.61% USD/CRC 446.01 ▲ 1.66% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.18% USD/HNL 26.90 ▲ 0.20% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 1.17% USD/VES 899.36 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.49 ▲ 2.33% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.23% EUR/BRL 6.17 ▼ 0.09% BRENT 94.47 ▲ 3.26% WTI 88.50 ▲ 2.86% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.27 ▲ 0.87% GOLD 4,015 ▼ 0.37% SILVER 52.32 ▲ 2.38% SOY 1,226 ▲ 0.14% CORN 445.00 ▼ 0.89% WHEAT 593.50 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 263.50 ▼ 2.91% SUGAR 18.44 ▲ 1.93% ORANGE JUICE 146.35 ▼ 0.27% COTTON 82.64 ▲ 5.02% COCOA 5,044 ▲ 6.37% BEEF 218.93 ▼ 0.13% CATTLE 333.18 ▲ 0.86% LITHIUM 61.15 ▲ 1.95% PETR4 44.19 ▼ 1.69% VALE3 64.63 ▼ 0.26% ITUB4 42.05 ▲ 2.06% BBDC4 14.64 ▲ 0.69% ABEV3 15.77 ▼ 0.13% BBAS3 17.19 ▲ 0.53% B3SA3 14.84 ▲ 2.49% WEGE3 51.47 ▲ 1.02% PRIO3 61.51 ▲ 2.48% SUZB3 54.43 ▼ 0.06% RENT3 30.76 ▲ 3.26% AZZA3 15.23 ▲ 3.39% CSAN3 2.81 ▲ 4.85% RAIZ4 0.30 ▼ 98.77% PCAR3 2.57 ▲ 0.39% GMAT3 3.97 ▲ 4.20% PSSA3 46.38 ▼ 0.62% CVCB3 0.90 ▲ 4.65% POSI3 3.27 ▲ 3.81% SLCE3 17.07 ▼ 0.12% NATU3 5.61 ▲ 1.08% BRKM5 2.95 ▲ 1.03% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.95% CSNA3 4.46 ▲ 1.83%
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Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Africa

Access Holdings Hosts Tate Council in Lagos

By · · 2 min read
Wide view of the Lagos waterfront with office towers, ships and a lagoon
File photo. The Lagos waterfront with office towers and the lagoon, Nigeria. Photo: kopee15, public domain, Wikimedia Commons.

NIGERIA · COMPANIES

Access Holdings, the Nigerian banking group, and Coronation Group, an investment and asset-management group, hosted members of the Tate International Council and supporters of Tate’s global acquisitions committees at a dinner in Ikoyi, an upscale district of Lagos, last Friday, Nairametrics reported on 11 November 2026. Tate is the British group of national art galleries that includes Tate Modern in London.

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Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman of both groups, hosted the evening. Guests included Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Key Facts

  • What A dinner for Tate International Council members and supporters of its acquisitions committees, which buy art for Tate.
  • When The Friday before 11 November 2026.
  • Background Both groups backed the Nigerian Modernism exhibition at Tate Modern, 8 October 2025 to 10 May 2026.

The evening followed the companies’ support for a London exhibition of Nigerian modern art.

What Was Said

Aig-Imoukhuede said culture “anchors people” and called for “leaders in power who understand the cultural dimension of capital”. Sanwo-Olu said Lagos aims to build a US$1 trillion economy by 2052.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who hosted the Tate dinner in Lagos?

Access Holdings and Coronation Group, chaired by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, hosted it on the Friday before 11 November 2026.

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Sources: Nairametrics, 11 November 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Access Holdings African art Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Coronation culture Lagos Nigeria Nigeria banking Nigerian Modernism Tate

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