A Kenyan bank grew its lending and deposits yet earned less. Two rivals that reported this month posted gains.

Absa Bank Kenya, a lender listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and part of South Africa’s Absa Group, earned less in the first nine months of 2026 than a year earlier, even as it lent more. Profit after tax fell 9.6% to 15.3 billion Kenyan shillings (KES), about US$118 million, the bank reported on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Loans grew 11% and total assets passed KES 600 billion (about US$4.6 billion), yet the bank blames a lower interest rate environment that trims what it earns on each loan. Conversions use the market rate of 130.10 shillings per US dollar on 28 November 2026.

Key Facts Who Absa Bank Kenya PLC, listed in Nairobi, part of South Africa’s Absa Group.

What Nine-month profit after tax fell 9.6% to KES 15.3 billion (about US$118 million).

Why Lower interest rates cut revenue about 4%, while loans grew 11% and deposits 6%.

When Nine months to 30 September 2026, reported on 26 November 2026.

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KENYA · BANKING

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A Kenyan bank grew its lending and deposits yet earned less. Two rivals that reported this month posted gains.

Kenya’s central bank, the Central Bank of Kenya, held its benchmark rate at 8.75% on 7 October 2026, after cutting it earlier in the year. Cheaper money lifts demand for loans but squeezes what banks earn on each one, which fits the pattern in Absa’s numbers.

Yusuf Omari, the bank’s managing director and chief executive, said in the results statement: “In a lower interest rate environment, we remained focused on supporting our customers’ ambitions.” He added that this customer-led approach drove “strong growth in both lending and deposits” and that the third quarter was the bank’s strongest for revenue in 2026.

Two rivals did better over the same nine months. KCB Group, a Kenyan bank with a large regional network, reported profit up about 24%, and NCBA Group, a Kenyan lender now controlled by Nedbank, a South African bank, reported a 14.5% rise to KES 18.8 billion (about US$145 million) on 25 November.

Absa’s revenue fell about 4% to KES 44.7 billion (about US$344 million) from KES 46.6 billion (about US$358 million) a year earlier. Net interest income, which is what a bank earns on loans minus what it pays on deposits, was KES 32.3 billion (about US$248 million).

Income from fees and other non-lending sources was KES 12.4 billion (about US$95 million). Profit before tax was KES 20.66 billion (about US$159 million).

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Customer loans rose 11% to KES 342.5 billion (about US$2.63 billion), and deposits rose 6% to KES 408 billion (about US$3.14 billion). Total assets reached KES 604.1 billion (about US$4.64 billion), up 9%.

The share of loans in default, known as the non-performing loan ratio, stood at 9.8%, which the bank described as an improvement. The cost-to-income ratio was 42%, meaning the bank spent KES 42 for every KES 100 it earned.

Return on equity, profit as a share of shareholders’ money, was 19.9%. The bank is a unit of Absa Group, which is listed in Johannesburg.

For US investors, Absa Bank Kenya shares trade on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, not on a US market. The result tests how Kenya’s lower rates are reshaping bank earnings, since two rivals gained while Absa fell.

More: Kenya news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Related coverage: NCBA profit rises 14.5% and KCB profit jumps 24%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Did Absa Kenya’s Profit Fall?

The bank points to a lower interest rate environment, which cuts what it earns on loans. Its lending and deposits still grew.

Can US Investors Buy Absa Bank Kenya Shares?

Its shares trade on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, not in the United States. Its parent, Absa Group, is listed in Johannesburg.

Are Other Kenyan Banks Doing Better?

KCB and NCBA both reported higher nine-month profits in November. Absa’s profit fell.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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