Zuma has given his daughter a party post and a seat in Parliament in one announcement, and the party has not yet said whose seat she will take.

The Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, seat of South Africa's National Assembly, photographed in March 2024. Photo: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: South Africa

Jacob Zuma, South Africa’s former president and the president of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, has appointed his daughter Thuthukile Zuma as the party’s acting deputy secretary-general. The MK Party announced the move in a media statement on Friday 27 November 2026, saying it takes effect immediately.

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The same statement says Zuma has instructed that she be assigned to the National Assembly, South Africa’s lower house, as an MK member of Parliament. It follows her recent exit from a regional executive post in the African National Congress (ANC).

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Key Facts Who. Jacob Zuma, the MK Party’s president, named his daughter Thuthukile Zuma acting deputy secretary-general.

What. She is also to be sworn in as an MK Party member of the National Assembly.

Where. South Africa, where the MK Party won 58 of 400 National Assembly seats in 2024.

When. Announced Friday 27 November 2026; the appointment is effective immediately. As of 28 November 2026, 06:00 GMT.

Zuma has given his daughter a party post and a seat in Parliament in one announcement, and the party has not yet said whose seat she will take.

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The statement reads: “The President of the MK Party, H.E. President Jacob Zuma, has appointed Ms. Thuthukile Zuma as the acting deputy secretary-general of the party effective immediately.” It adds that Zuma “has also instructed that Ms. Thuthukile Zuma be assigned to the National Assembly, where she will be sworn in as a Member of Parliament representing the MK Party.”

Zuma was South Africa’s president from 2009 to 2018, and his MK Party has been a significant new force in the country’s politics since 2024. It won 58 of the 400 National Assembly seats in the national election of 29 May 2024, according to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

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Thuthukile Zuma resigned from the executive of the ANC in Greater Johannesburg on 10 November 2026, 17 days before the announcement. The ANC’s Greater Johannesburg region was pursuing disciplinary action against her.

The region alleged that she missed many meetings and neglected her duties. Her resignation, she said, was not a decision to leave the ANC.

On 4 August 2026 the party named Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma as its first deputy president. The appointments put Zuma’s family in at least three senior roles: Zuma as president, Duduzane as first deputy president and Thuthukile as acting deputy secretary-general.

The upper facade of the Houses of Parliament in Cape Town, where the National Assembly sits, photographed in March 2024. Photo: Dietmar Rabich / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The party’s statement does not name the seat she will take or the member of Parliament who holds it now. It also gives no swearing-in date and no reason the seat is free.

Our report of the same day covers how Zuma’s party won the Durban mayor’s office. More political news is on our South Africa page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Thuthukile Zuma?

She is the daughter of MK Party president Jacob Zuma and now the party’s acting deputy secretary-general. She is also due to be sworn in as an MK member of Parliament.

What is still unknown about her seat?

The seat she will take, the member she replaces and the swearing-in date have not been published. Those details decide when she can start work in Parliament.

Why does this matter beyond South Africa?

The MK Party is a significant new force in South African politics, so changes in who runs it are worth following. Her appointment adds a third family member to the party’s top roles.

Sources MK Party media statement, Friday 27 November 2026

Electoral Commission of South Africa, results of the 29 May 2024 national election

the ANC Greater Johannesburg region and Thuthukile Zuma’s resignation letter, 10 November 2026

MK Party announcement of 4 August 2026

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