A routine hearing in Harare ended with an empty dock for the Mugabe family's youngest son, while four co-accused answered the same charges.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe tower on the Harare skyline, pictured in 2010 in a strongly colour-enhanced photo; the bank sets interest rates and issues the ZiG currency. Photo: Baynham Goredema / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Courts: Zimbabwe

A Harare magistrate issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday 24 November 2026 for Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late ruler Robert Mugabe, after he failed to appear in court. Magistrate Isheanesu Matova made the order at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, which hears routine criminal cases in the capital.

Mugabe is charged with robbery and malicious damage to property over a fight at a Harare guest lodge. He has not been convicted of anything.

Key Facts Who. Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late ruler Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

What. Arrest warrant after a missed remand hearing; charges are robbery and malicious damage to property.

When. Missed hearing Tuesday 24 November 2026; four co-accused return Thursday 10 December 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:30 GMT

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “US to send Kenya health aid over Democratic holds” Get the brief

A routine hearing in Harare ended with an empty dock for the Mugabe family’s youngest son, while four co-accused answered the same charges.

Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until a military intervention forced him out in 2017, and he died in 2019. Bellarmine is his son with his second wife, Grace Mugabe.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A remand hearing is a routine check where a court reviews a case and sets the next date. A warrant of this kind is a magistrate’s order allowing police to detain someone who skipped court.

Four co-accused did appear: Terence Johannes Chinyemba, Fredson Peter, Solomon Pamire and Munashe Mubhawo. The court remanded them to Thursday 10 December 2026.

Prosecutors allege the incident took place at Brompton Guest Lodge in Harare on Tuesday 3 November 2026. They say the group assaulted a complainant with open hands and broomsticks.

They name Lloyd Panyika Mapanduki, 42, a security guard, as the man who was hurt. Prosecutors also allege that one of the accused seized a service pistol.

Accounts differ on the complainant’s role, and the court record is not published online. None of these allegations has been tested in court.

Harare city centre seen from Chiremba Road. (File photo)

Police arrested all five suspects, and the court granted them bail on Friday 6 November 2026. Bail was reportedly set at US$100 each.

This is not his first brush with the law. In April 2026 a South African court fined him R600,000 (about US$33,000) and ordered his deportation to Zimbabwe, after he pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and to an immigration offence.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The current charges concern only the November incident at the lodge. The earlier South African case is separate.

It is not known whether he has been found, and the reason for his absence has not been confirmed. No new date has been reported for his own appearance.

The case matters beyond one family because the Mugabe name still draws attention. It tests whether Zimbabwe’s courts treat the former first family like any other accused person, in a country led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The next dated step is the co-accused’s return to court, on the date already set. Whether police will act on the warrant before then has not been stated.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an arrest warrant for a missed hearing?

It is a magistrate’s order that lets police detain a person who did not come to court. It does not decide guilt.

Has Bellarmine Mugabe been convicted of anything?

No. He is an accused person in this case.

What happens next in the case?

The co-accused return to court on the date set by the magistrate. No date has been reported for Mugabe himself.

Sources Source: Harare Magistrates’ Court hearing and bail proceedings of November 2026; the court record is not published online.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →