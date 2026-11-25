Mugabe’s Youngest Son Faces Arrest Warrant
A routine hearing in Harare ended with an empty dock for the Mugabe family's youngest son, while four co-accused answered the same charges.
Courts: Zimbabwe
A Harare magistrate issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday 24 November 2026 for Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late ruler Robert Mugabe, after he failed to appear in court. Magistrate Isheanesu Matova made the order at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, which hears routine criminal cases in the capital.
Mugabe is charged with robbery and malicious damage to property over a fight at a Harare guest lodge. He has not been convicted of anything.
Key Facts
- Who. Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late ruler Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.
- What. Arrest warrant after a missed remand hearing; charges are robbery and malicious damage to property.
- When. Missed hearing Tuesday 24 November 2026; four co-accused return Thursday 10 December 2026.
- As of. 25 November 2026, 12:30 GMT
A routine hearing in Harare ended with an empty dock for the Mugabe family’s youngest son, while four co-accused answered the same charges.
Robert Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until a military intervention forced him out in 2017, and he died in 2019. Bellarmine is his son with his second wife, Grace Mugabe.
A remand hearing is a routine check where a court reviews a case and sets the next date. A warrant of this kind is a magistrate’s order allowing police to detain someone who skipped court.
Four co-accused did appear: Terence Johannes Chinyemba, Fredson Peter, Solomon Pamire and Munashe Mubhawo. The court remanded them to Thursday 10 December 2026.
Prosecutors allege the incident took place at Brompton Guest Lodge in Harare on Tuesday 3 November 2026. They say the group assaulted a complainant with open hands and broomsticks.
They name Lloyd Panyika Mapanduki, 42, a security guard, as the man who was hurt. Prosecutors also allege that one of the accused seized a service pistol.
Accounts differ on the complainant’s role, and the court record is not published online. None of these allegations has been tested in court.
Police arrested all five suspects, and the court granted them bail on Friday 6 November 2026. Bail was reportedly set at US$100 each.
This is not his first brush with the law. In April 2026 a South African court fined him R600,000 (about US$33,000) and ordered his deportation to Zimbabwe, after he pleaded guilty to pointing a firearm and to an immigration offence.
The current charges concern only the November incident at the lodge. The earlier South African case is separate.
It is not known whether he has been found, and the reason for his absence has not been confirmed. No new date has been reported for his own appearance.
The case matters beyond one family because the Mugabe name still draws attention. It tests whether Zimbabwe’s courts treat the former first family like any other accused person, in a country led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
The next dated step is the co-accused’s return to court, on the date already set. Whether police will act on the warrant before then has not been stated.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is an arrest warrant for a missed hearing?
It is a magistrate’s order that lets police detain a person who did not come to court. It does not decide guilt.
Has Bellarmine Mugabe been convicted of anything?
No. He is an accused person in this case.
What happens next in the case?
The co-accused return to court on the date set by the magistrate. No date has been reported for Mugabe himself.
Sources
Source: Harare Magistrates’ Court hearing and bail proceedings of November 2026; the court record is not published online.
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