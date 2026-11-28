Borrowing is getting cheaper, but with inflation so low, credit still costs far more than prices are rising.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe tower on the Harare skyline, pictured in 2010 in a strongly colour-enhanced photo; the bank sets interest rates and issues the ZiG currency. Photo: Baynham Goredema / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

ZIMBABWE · ECONOMY

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) cut its bank policy rate, the main borrowing cost it sets for the economy, to 25% from 27.5% on Saturday 28 November 2026. Governor John Mushayavanhu announced the decision after the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the bank’s rate-setting panel, met on Friday 27 November.

The cut is 250 basis points, a unit equal to one hundredth of a percentage point, and it takes effect immediately. It is the third reduction of this cycle, and the first since 28 September.

Key Facts Who. The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, announced by Governor John Mushayavanhu.

What. Bank policy rate cut by 250 basis points to 25%, effective immediately.

When. Decided Friday 27 November 2026, announced Saturday 28 November 2026.

Next. The date of the next Monetary Policy Committee meeting is not confirmed.

As of. 28 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

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Borrowing is getting cheaper, but with inflation so low, credit still costs far more than prices are rising.

The tight stance dates from September 2024, when the RBZ raised the rate to 35%. The first cut was decided on 15 June 2026 and the second on 28 September 2026, which brought the rate to 27.5%; the total cut since June now stands at 10 percentage points.

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The MPC statement puts annual inflation in the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), the local currency launched in 2024, at 4.25% in November 2026, unchanged from October. ZIMSTAT, the national statistics agency, gives 4.3% (rounded) for October in its October release, up from 3.7% in September.

ZIMSTAT also reported monthly inflation of 0.2% in October against 0.5% in September, and an average of 0.4% a month from January to October. Zimbabwe’s economy runs on both the ZiG and the US dollar, and ZIMSTAT put US dollar annual inflation at 3.2% in October, down from 3.5% in September.

The MPC said inflation is low, expectations are anchored and the economy needs credit at affordable real rates, so there is scope to keep aligning the policy rate with inflation. It added that further moves will be decided at its coming meetings, guided by incoming data on inflation, activity and new shocks.

File photo: the skyline of Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital, seen from Chiremba Road and pictured in 2020. (Photo: Itaisibanda / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The Targeted Finance Facility (TFF), a central bank credit line to banks for productive sectors, now charges banks 10% on that credit, down from 12.5%. The MPC also capped the total rate banks may charge on loans to those sectors at 20%.

Statutory reserve requirements, the share of deposits banks must hold at the central bank, stay at 30% for demand deposits, which savers can withdraw at any time, and 15% for savings and time deposits, which are locked for a fixed term. The cut therefore changes the price of credit, not the amount banks must set aside.

Borrowers in productive sectors gain first, since both the credit-line rate and the cap on their loans fall. Borrowers outside those sectors are not covered by the cap, and the statement as reported does not say how fast their rates will follow.

Subtracting November ZiG inflation from the new rate leaves a real interest rate, the rate after inflation is taken out, of about 20.75 percentage points, so borrowers still pay far above the rise in prices. The ZiG rate decides what local borrowers and savers pay, which is why the dollar and ZiG inflation figures matter side by side.

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The MPC said it will watch global risks and the effects of El Niño, a Pacific warming that often brings drought to southern Africa. Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, who runs the Treasury, projected in his 2027 budget speech of 19 November 2026 that growth will slow to 3.5% in 2027 from 5% in 2026, citing El Niño.

Lucent Consultancy, a firm that analyses Zimbabwean policy, wrote on 28 November 2026 that cutting rates ahead of a forecast severe El Niño is “finely balanced”. It added that gross reserves, the foreign currency the central bank holds, cover roughly two months of imports.

Lucent said smaller firms, rain-fed smallholders and informal traders are largely shut out of TFF relief and still face commercial lending rates above 40%. It named irrigated and contract farmers, formal manufacturers and the Treasury as the main winners.

In its September decision of 28 September 2026 the MPC called the cut a “realignment of the policy rate to the observed inflation dynamics” and said foreign currency reserves had passed US$2 billion that month. The MPC expects ZiG inflation to average about 4% in 2026 and about 5% in 2027.

The date of the next MPC meeting is not confirmed. ZIMSTAT’s release date for November inflation is not confirmed either.

More: Zimbabwe news

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the lower rate mean for borrowers in Zimbabwe?

It cuts the central bank’s own credit costs and the ceiling on some bank loans for productive sectors. Many firms outside those sectors still face commercial rates far above the policy rate.

Why is the central bank cutting now?

It says inflation is low and stable and that credit must stay affordable once inflation is taken out. The drought risk from El Niño is the main caution it names.

Will more cuts follow?

The committee says further moves depend on incoming data on inflation, activity and shocks. That leaves the pace open.

Sources Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Monetary Policy Committee press statement of 27 November 2026, announced by Governor John Mushayavanhu on 28 November 2026 (the statement text is cited as quoted in press reports)

ZIMSTAT, ZiG Consumer Price Index October 2026

Ministry of Finance, 2027 National Budget speech of 19 November 2026

Lucent Consultancy, analysis of the MPC resolution, 28 November 2026

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