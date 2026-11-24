A bank's N$2 billion figure for a Namibian wind plant sits well above the US$86.82 million cost reported for the developer. The lender split and the plant's grid capacity remain unpublished.

Windhoek, the capital, where most of Namibia's theatres, galleries and cultural centres are found. (Photo: Rio Times photo library)

NAMIBIA

Standard Bank Namibia, a commercial bank, says its total funding facility for the Lüderitz 50MW Wind Power Project is N$2 billion (about US$115 million at N$17.45 per US$ on 24 November 2026). Nelson Lucas, the bank’s head of corporate and investment banking, told a Namibian business newspaper so on Monday 23 November 2026.

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The plant is to stand about 16.5 kilometres south of Lüderitz, in Namibia’s Kharas Region in the south of the country. The developer, CERIM Lüderitz Energy (Pty) Ltd, is scheduled to reach full commissioning on Monday 1 March 2027.

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Key Facts Who: Standard Bank Namibia and CERIM Lüderitz Energy, a China-led wind developer.

What: A N$2 billion (US$115 million) funding facility for a 50MW wind plant.

When: Ground-breaking held Monday 23 November 2026; full commissioning planned for 1 March 2027.

Open: The lender split and the gap to the US$86.82 million cost are unexplained.

As of: 24 November 2026, 08:45 GMT

A bank’s N$2 billion figure for a Namibian wind plant sits well above the US$86.82 million cost reported for the developer. The lender split and the plant’s grid capacity remain unpublished.

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NamPower, Namibia’s state power utility, launched procurement in 2022 for a 50 MW (megawatt) wind plant near Lüderitz, to be built, owned and operated by the winning bidder. Five bids were received, and in April 2023 NamPower announced the plant with a 25-year power purchase agreement, the long-term contract under which it buys the electricity.

NamPower’s April 2023 announcement set a base tariff of N$0.8785 per kilowatt hour, or kWh (about US$0.050 at N$17.45 per US$). The plant was to be built within 27 months of the agreement being signed.

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NamPower managing director Kahenge Haulofu said in 2023 that commissioning in July 2025 “will displace 50MW of imports”. The developer now gives 1 March 2027, about 20 months later, and the sources read do not explain why the date slipped.

Iyaloo ya Nangolo, managing director of ANIREP Limited, which holds 45% of the developer through its subsidiary Zephyrus Energy, says the plant will be Namibia’s largest wind project. She puts its capacity at 54.6 megawatts from seven turbines of 7.8 MW each, made by Goldwind, a Chinese turbine maker, which differs from the 50MW in the project’s name.

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ANIREP says the plant would produce about 253.8 gigawatt hours a year, roughly 6% of Namibia’s electricity consumption, and avoid about 150,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. Nangolo says the power would cost less than N$1 per kWh (under US$0.06) against N$7 to N$10 (US$0.40 to US$0.57) for diesel generation, and these are the developer’s claims.

For Namibia’s grid, the point of the plant is the one NamPower stated in 2023, which is to displace imported power. Each month of delay beyond July 2025 leaves that gap open, though the sources read give no current import figure.

The bank’s N$2 billion is above the roughly N$1.40 billion (about US$80 million at today’s rate) capital cost given at NamPower’s April 2023 announcement. It is also about US$28 million above the US$86.82 million (about N$1.5 billion) investment reported in 2026, and neither the bank nor the developer has said whether the gap reflects a larger loan facility, fees or contingency.

The lenders listed with the announcement are Standard Bank, RMB (Rand Merchant Bank), the Development Bank of Namibia (a state-owned development lender), the African Development Bank Group and a party given only as “BW”. No split of the N$2 billion between them has been published.

Vice President Lucia Witbooi officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony for the project in Windhoek on Monday 23 November 2026. The 2026 account says China Energy International Group leads the consortium behind the developer.

ANIREP projects that expanding Namibia’s wind capacity to 3,000 MW with battery storage could create about 60,000 construction and engineering jobs, which is a developer projection. The dated steps on the record are the ground-breaking of 23 November 2026 and full commissioning on 1 March 2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is paying for the Lüderitz wind plant?

Standard Bank Namibia lists a group of lenders, including Standard Bank, RMB, the Development Bank of Namibia and the African Development Bank Group. It has not said how much each one contributes.

Why do the cost figures differ?

The bank’s facility is a funding figure, while the developer’s number is an investment cost, and no source explains the difference. Until one does, the figures should not be read as the same thing.

Is the plant 50 or 54.6 megawatts?

The project name says 50MW, while the developer’s managing director describes 54.6 MW from seven turbines. No source says which is the grid-connected capacity.

Sources Sources: interview with Nelson Lucas, head of corporate and investment banking at Standard Bank Namibia, Monday 23 November 2026; remarks by Iyaloo ya Nangolo, managing director of ANIREP Limited, November 2026; NamPower announcement of the Lüderitz wind plant and its power purchase agreement, April 2023; NamPower procurement of 2022; exchange rate NAD/USD of 24 November 2026. Related: Namibia news · Standard Bank Namibia on interest rates · Namibia clean industry finance · Africa news

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