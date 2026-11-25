The judges held that the men who designed and assembled the sleeping containers share the blame for the deaths.

The Maracana stadium, seen from above, in the middle of Rio's northern districts. (Photo: Rio Times photo library)

Brazil: Courts

A Rio de Janeiro appeals court on Tuesday 24 November 2026 sentenced two engineers to eight years each over the fire that killed ten teenage players at the youth training centre of Flamengo, the Rio football club. The state Court of Justice (TJRJ) reversed their earlier acquittals after prosecutors appealed.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of Friday 8 February 2019 at the club’s Ninho do Urubu centre in Vargem Grande, in western Rio, and three more teenagers were injured. The sentence starts in a semi-open regime, under which convicts sleep in custody and may work outside by day.

Key Facts Who. Engineers Danilo da Silva Duarte and Weslley Gimenes of NHJ, the firm that built the dormitories.

What. Eight years each in a semi-open regime; five other acquittals upheld in a unanimous decision.

Where. Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, over the fire at Flamengo’s Ninho do Urubu centre.

Next. Prosecutors will study the full ruling before deciding whether to appeal the five acquittals.

As of. 25 November 2026, 11:30 GMT.

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The judges held that the men who designed and assembled the sleeping containers share the blame for the deaths.

The two men worked for NHJ, the company that supplied and assembled the modular containers used as dormitories, and the court said they failed in their technical duties. Rapporteur Suimei Meira Cavalieri, the judge who wrote the opinion, called the rooms “verdadeiras armadilhas”, true traps, citing flammable materials, poor electrical installation and no proper escape routes.

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The ruling named Danilo da Silva Duarte, a director on the firm’s operations side who was responsible for analysing the materials, and Weslley Gimenes, the structural engineer who designed the modules. The panel decided unanimously and, in the same session, upheld the acquittal of five other defendants.

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According to the ruling, each container had a single exit door, windows blocked by fixed bars and wall panels with a highly flammable core. The panel treated those design choices, not the spark itself, as the link to the engineers.

Prosecutors from the Rio de Janeiro state public prosecutor’s office (MPRJ) charged 11 people in January 2021. In October 2025 the 36th Criminal Court of Rio acquitted the seven who remained on trial, and prosecutors appealed.

Flamengo fans at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (File photo: Drmarcelodavid, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

The prosecutors argued that guilt did not depend on pinpointing the exact spark but on a chain of omissions and technical failures. Carla Tereza de Freitas Baptista Cruz, a senior state prosecutor, said the centre had operated without an operating permit since 2012 and kept housing teenagers after the city closed it in 2017.

The prosecutors’ office says it had asked the courts in 2015 to shut the dormitories over structural problems. It also says that internal emails from 2018 show club officials knew of the irregularities and could have moved the young players to proper facilities.

The first-instance court took the opposite view in October 2025, after experts could not establish the cause of the electrical fault that started the fire. The appeals panel pointed instead to the air conditioner in room 6, where a thermoelectric phenomenon began the blaze, and ruled that the design and materials made it deadly.

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The Association of the Families of the Victims of the Fire at the Ninho do Urubu (AFAVINU) called the verdict “um pequeno avanço na luta por justiça”, a small step forward in the fight for justice. It said that, despite the irregularities and omissions cited by prosecutors, the club’s former leaders had not been held responsible.

Parents of two of the dead boys attended the hearing, one of them travelling from the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. Their families have waited more than seven years for a criminal verdict.

The case shows how slowly Brazilian criminal justice can move, since the appeal ruling came seven years, nine months and 16 days after the fire. For firms that sell temporary buildings to clubs, schools or camps, it also says that engineers who design and sign off sleeping quarters can face prison, not only the organisations that use them.

The verdict can still be challenged in higher courts, and prosecutors said they will study the full written ruling before deciding whether to appeal to the Superior Court of Justice or the Supreme Federal Court, Brazil’s top courts for federal law and the constitution. No date for any appeal has been announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does a semi-open regime mean?

Convicts start the sentence in a prison colony or similar facility and may work outside during the day. It is a middle step between a closed prison and release.

Is the verdict final?

No. The ruling can still be challenged in higher courts, and prosecutors are reading the full text before they decide.

Was Flamengo itself convicted?

No. This was a criminal case against individuals, and the court kept the acquittals of the other defendants it ruled on.

Sources Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice (TJRJ), 3rd Criminal Chamber, ruling of 24 November 2026 · Rio de Janeiro state public prosecutor’s office (MPRJ), statements · Association of the victims’ families (AFAVINU), statement

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