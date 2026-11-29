What Happens Next After the US Midterms
Here is the calendar that decides how much of their new power Democrats can use.
UNITED STATES · POLITICS · BRIEF
Democrats won both chambers of Congress on Tuesday 3 November 2026, but power does not change hands until Sunday 3 January 2027. Between those dates sit a funding deadline, two Louisiana runoffs and one House recount that decide how big the new majority is.
Key Facts
- Deadline Federal funding runs out Friday 11 December without a new spending law.
- Runoffs Louisiana votes Saturday 12 December in two undecided House races.
- Recount Minnesota recounts one House race between 30 November and 3 December.
- Sworn in The new Congress convenes at noon on Sunday 3 January 2027.
- Prediction markets Polymarket gives Hakeem Jeffries a 98.6% chance of Speaker (29 November, 4:34 a.m. ET).
Here is the calendar that decides how much of their new power Democrats can use.
The first hard date is Friday 11 December, when the stopgap spending law signed by President Trump on 2 September runs out. If Congress passes neither full-year spending bills nor another extension by then, parts of the federal government shut down.
Outgoing lawmakers can finish the work in the lame-duck session, the weeks between an election and the new Congress, or pass a short extension that hands the fight to Democrats. Full-year funding had not passed as of 29 November, and We found no announced plan.
Louisiana holds two House runoffs on Saturday 12 December, the state’s chief election officer, the Secretary of State, has listed. In the 6th District around Baton Rouge, Democrat Chauna Banks and Republican Blake Miguez each took 19% in the first round.
In the 5th District in north Louisiana, Democrat Pat Moore faces Republican Gabe Firment. Until both seats are decided, the final House total is not settled (our report on the tight House races has the background).
In Minnesota’s 1st District, Democrat Jake Johnson led Republican Rep. Brad Finstad by about 324 votes when the State Canvassing Board, the state panel that certifies results, met on 19 November, and Finstad then asked for a recount. Because the margin is so small, the state pays for the recount, which counties run between 30 November and 3 December.
In Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola won the US Senate race against Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan with 50.1% of first-choice votes, so no ranked-choice count was needed. The Division of Elections, the state’s election agency, set Wednesday 25 November as its target to certify, meaning the official sign-off, and we could not confirm that it has happened (read how the Alaska count works).
California’s counties must report final results by Friday 4 December, and the Secretary of State certifies the statewide result by Friday 11 December, the state’s election office says. Other states follow their own clocks.
At noon on Sunday 3 January, the 20th Amendment to the US Constitution ends the current terms of members of Congress and the new Congress convenes. The House picks its Speaker first, and Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the House Democratic leader, is the heavy favourite on Polymarket, a market where users bet real money (a bet, not a vote).
For US readers, the funding date matters first: a lapse would delay pay for some federal workers and slow some public services just before the holidays. The January date matters next, because the party that holds the House then decides which bills reach a vote and which investigations begin.
More: US midterms 2026 coverage, every day from The Rio Times. Also read what Democrats do with both chambers.
Frequently Asked Questions
When Does Federal Funding Run Out?
On Friday 11 December, when the stopgap law expires. Congress then needs a new spending law or another extension to avoid a partial shutdown.
When Does the New Congress Start?
At noon on Sunday 3 January 2027. The House elects its Speaker as its first act.
Sources
- White House, bill H.R. 6500 on continuing appropriations, 2 September 2026
- Louisiana Secretary of State, election results and calendar, November 2026
- Minnesota Secretary of State, State Canvassing Board and recount, November 2026
- Alaska Division of Elections, November 2026
- California Secretary of State, vote-count deadlines, November 2026
- US Constitution, 20th Amendment (National Archives)
- Polymarket, Speaker market, 29 November 2026
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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